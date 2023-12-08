Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $30 Thousand Date of Birth: Jul 3, 1956 (67 years old) Place of Birth: Concordville Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 9 in (1.77 m) Profession: Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Don Vito Margera's Net Worth

What was Don Vito's Net Worth?

Don Vito Margera was an American reality star who had a net worth of $50,000 at the time of his death in 2015.

Also known as Vincent Margera, Don Vito rose to fame thanks to his nephew Bam Margera. Don Vito frequently appeared with Bam on MTV's "Viva La Bam" and "Jackass." Vito and Bam's father Phil Margera are brothers.

Biography

He was born on July 3, 1956, in Concordville, Pennsylvania. Before his television fame, Vincent Margera led a relatively low-key life. He worked in various jobs, including baking and auto body work. His life took a turn when Bam Margera became a prominent figure in the skateboarding community and, subsequently, a star on MTV.

Vincent Margera gained the nickname "Don Vito," a moniker that played on the image of a bumbling, somewhat incoherent and slovenly uncle, drawing on Italian-American mafia stereotypes for comedic effect. This persona became a central part of his identity on television. He was often portrayed as the comic foil to his nephew Bam and his friends, engaging in various pranks and antics that were a hallmark of the shows.

"Don Vito" rose to fame with his appearances on "Viva La Bam," which aired from 2003 to 2005. The show followed Bam Margera and his crew as they engaged in a variety of stunts, pranks, and random adventures, often at the expense of his family, particularly Don Vito. The character of Don Vito was characterized by his near-incomprehensible speech and exasperated reactions to the chaos around him, which became a source of amusement for viewers. His appearance and demeanor made him a recognizable figure in pop culture during the show's run.

In addition to "Viva La Bam," Don Vito appeared in several "Jackass" movies, where he was involved in various stunts and pranks. His participation in these projects solidified his status as a cult figure within the "Jackass" and skateboarding communities.

Legal Troubles and Later Life

Don Vito's television career was not without controversy. In 2006, he faced legal issues that significantly impacted his public image and career. He was accused of inappropriate conduct with minors, a situation that led to his conviction on two counts of sexual assault on a minor in 2007. As a result, the court ordered him not to portray the character of Don Vito in any capacity (be it on TV, in public appearances, or on the internet) for 10 years. This legal trouble marked a significant downturn in his life and effectively ended his career in entertainment.

The legal issues and subsequent fallout took a toll on Vincent Margera's personal life and health. In the years following his conviction, he faced several health problems, including obesity and liver and kidney issues, which were often attributed to his excessive alcohol consumption. These health issues were occasionally referenced in his appearances on "Viva La Bam," where his lifestyle was a topic of both humor and concern.

Vincent Margera's life was a blend of humor, controversy, and tragedy. While he gained fame and a certain level of adoration for his role as Don Vito, his life was also marked by significant personal and legal challenges. His involvement in "Jackass" and "Viva La Bam" left a mark on pop culture, particularly in the realm of reality television, where he represented a unique, if problematic, character.

Vincent Margera passed away on November 15, 2015, at the age of 59.