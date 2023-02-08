Don Swayze Net Worth

What is Don Swayze's Net Worth?

Don Swayze is an American Actor and a stuntman who has a net worth of $1.5 million. Don Swayze is known for his appearances on a wide range of television series, including "Murder, She Wrote," "The Division," "Carnivàle," "True Blood," and the soap operas "Days of Our Lives" and "The Young and the Restless." He has also appeared in such films as "Shy People," "Edge of Honor," and "The Appearing." His older brother was the late actor Patrick Swayze.

Early Life and Education

Don Swayze was born on August 10, 1958 in Houston, Texas as the middle child of dance teacher Patsy and engineering draftsman Jesse. His older siblings were Vickie and Patrick, while his younger siblings are Sean and Bora. As a teenager, Swayze went to Frank Black Junior High School, followed by Waltrip High School.

Television Career

Swayze made his television debut with a bit part in the 1984 TV movie "I Married a Centerfold." He appeared in two more television films over the subsequent years, "J.O.E. and the Colonel" and "Prince of Bel Air." Swayze went on to make guest appearances on various shows throughout the remainder of the decade, including "The Fall Guy," "1st & Ten," "L.A. Law," "Paradise," and "Matlock." In the early 90s, he was in episodes of "Dragnet," "The New Adam-12," "Columbo," "Dark Justice," "Murder, She Wrote," and "Renegade." Swayze's credits during the latter half of the decade include the television film "A Father for Charlie" and episodes of such shows as "NYPD Blue," "Land's End," and "Profiler."

At the dawn of the 21st century, Swayze appeared in episodes of "Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction," "V.I.P.," and "The X-Files." Myriad other guest roles followed, including on "Tremors," "The Division," "NCIS," and "CSI: Miami." Swayze had one of his longest-running roles on the series "Carnivàle," playing the Tattooed Man from 2003 to 2005. He subsequently appeared on such shows as "Love, Inc.," "My Name is Earl," "Shark," "Criminal Minds," and "Cold Case." In 2010, Swayze had two recurring roles: as Gus on the fantasy horror series "True Blood" and as Shaw Roberts on the soap opera "The Young and the Restless." The following year, he appeared on another soap opera, "Days of Our Lives," which he had first appeared on way back in 1983. Swayze's other credits have included episodes of "Southland," "The Bridge," "Longmire," "Sons of Thunder," "The Rookie," and "NCIS: Hawai'i," among other shows. He also appeared in the 2019 HBO television film "Deadwood: The Movie."

Film Career

Swayze made his big-screen acting debut in 1987 in Andrei Konchalovsky's drama "Shy People," starring Barbara Hershey and Jill Clayburgh. The next year, he portrayed American soldier James Bonham in the IMAX film "Alamo: The Price of Freedom." Swayze closed out the decade starring alongside Sam J. Jones and Catherine Bach in the action film "Driving Force." He next starred opposite Corey Feldman in the 1991 thriller "Edge of Honor." Swayze followed that with "Payback," "Death Ring," "Body of Influence," "Eye of the Stranger," and "Beach Babes from Beyond." His other credits in the 90s include "Pontiac Moon," "Digital Man," and "Evasive Action."

Kicking off the new millennium, Swayze was in "The Prophet's Game." His next substantial role was in the 2005 disaster film "Waterborne." The year after that, Swayze appeared in the supernatural thriller "The Visitation," based on the eponymous Frank Peretti novel. He was then in the direct-to-video Western "The Colony" and the drama "Powder Blue," the final film featuring his brother Patrick Swayze. His other credits have included the supernatural horror film "The Appearing" and the thriller "Beneath the Leaves."

Stage Career

Swayze stepped onto the stage in 2001 to play Pedro in a production of "Man of La Mancha" at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center in California. He returned to the stage in 2005 to play Roy in "Lone Star" at the Beverly Hills Playhouse. Later, in 2011, Swayze starred opposite Anne Archer in the original play "Jane Fonda: In the Court of Public Opinion," which was performed at the Edgemar Theater in Santa Monica.

Personal Life

Don Swayze married his first wife, Marcia, in 1985; they eventually divorced in 1993. A little over two decades later, in 2014, Swayze wed Charlene Lindstrom. The couple established an animal therapy ranch in Los Angeles County, as well as a charitable foundation. In his free time, Swayze likes to mountain-bike and skydive.