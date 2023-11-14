Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $500 Thousand Date of Birth: Aug 12, 1980 (43 years old) Place of Birth: Malibu Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 8 in (1.75 m) Profession: Actor, Spokesperson Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Dominique Swain's Net Worth

What is Dominique Swain's net worth?

Dominique Swain is an American actress who has a net worth of $500 thousand. Dominique Swain is probably best known for her roles in the movies "Lolita" and "Face/Off." She started out as a stunt double in Hollywood and was chosen out of 2,500 girls to play the role of Lolita. Swain has also starred in the movies "Girl," "The Smokers," "Happy Campers," "Tart," "Pumpkin," "Dead in the Water," "New Best Friend," "The Job," "Devour," "Alpha Dog," "Fall Down Dead," "Stiletto," "Prairie Fever," "Toxic," "Road to Nowhere," and "Blue Dream."

Dominique has starred in a number of notable music videos. For example, the 1998 music video for "Lullaby" by Shawn Mullins, the 2002 music video for Moby's "We Are All Made of Stars," and the 2007 music video for Nickelback's "Rockstar"

At 21 years old Swain posed naked for PETA's "I'd Rather Go Naked than Wear Fur" campaign, becoming the youngest person to do so.

Early Life

Dominique Swain was born on August 12, 1980 in Malibu, California to parents Cindy and David Swain Sr. Her father worked as an electrical engineer. She grew up with her two sisters, Chelse and Alexis.

Career

Swain began her career in Hollywood at a young age. In 1993, she appeared as the double for Macaulay Culkin's younger sister, Quinn, in Joseph Ruben's "The Good Son." In 1995, she auditioned for the title role in the screen adaptation of "Lolita." She was selected out of 2,500 girls for the 1997 film directed by Adrian Lyne. The film is based on the 1955 novel by Russian-American novelist Vladimir Nabokov and addresses the controversial subject of hebephilia. The film received positive reviews with both audiences and critics. While filming, Swain was 15 years old and her performance was praised. She won the Young Artist Award in the Best Performance in a TV Movie/Pilot/Mini-Series: Leading Young Actress category.

Two years later, Swain appeared as a rebellious teen character in John Woo's "Face/Off." The following year, she appeared in the 1998 drama film "Girl" in which she played a high schooler determined to lose her virginity. In 2000, she appeared in the films "Intern" and "The Smokers." The next year, she appeared in "Happy Campers," "Mean People Suck," and "Tart." She also posed nude that year for PETA's "I'd Rather Go Naked than Wear Fur" campaign. In 2002, she appeared in "Pumpkin," "Dead in the Water," and "New Best Friend." She landed a role in "Briar Patch" in 2003 and also appeared in the films "As Virgins Fall" and "The Job." Over the next few years, she appeared in "The Freediver," "Out of Season," "Devour," "Journeyman," and "The Locrian Mode."

In 2006, Swain played a featured role in the film "Alpha Dog." The following year, she appeared in "Dead Mary, "The Pacific and Eddy, "White Air," and "Fall Down Dead." On the latter film, she starred as the main character, Christie Wallace, and she also worked as an associate producer. In 2008, she appeared in "Borders," "Stiletto," "Prairie Fever, "Noble Things," and "Capers." In 2009, she appeared in "Nightfall" and "Stuntmen." Swain appeared in three films in 2010 – "Road to Nowhere," "Toxic," and "Trance." In 2012, she appeared in "Private War," "The Girl from the Naked Eye," and "Nazis at the Center of the Earth." In 2013, Swain starred in Gregory Hatanaka's drama film "Blue Dream" as character Gena Townsend.

Swain remained busy throughout the rest of the decade. In 2014, she appeared in "Boudoir," "Fatal Instinct," "6 Ways to Die," and "The Lost Girls." In 2015, she had a main role in "No Deposit" in addition to appearing in "A Horse Trail," "The Mourning," and "Embers." The following year, she had roles in "The Black Room," "State of Desolation," "Skin Traffik," "Widows," "Hate Horses," and "The 6th Friend." She appeared in "Boone: The Bounty Hunter" in 2017. The following year, she appeared in "Battle Drone," "Nazi Overload," "For Jennifer," and "1st Born." In 2019, Swain had roles in "Rottentail" and "Eminence Hill." In 2020, she had a role in "Meteor Moon."

In addition to her many film roles, Swain has also had a successful career in television. She began appearing on television in the mid-2000s with roles in episodes of shows like "JAG," "Ghost Whisperer," "Punk'd," and "Totally Awesome." In 2015, she appeared in the television films "Fatal Flip" and "Sharkansas Women's Prison Massacre." The following year, she had a role in the television film "The Wrong Roommate" in which she played the character of Janice. Two years later, she appeared in the television film "The Wrong Cruise" as Monica.

Additionally, Swain has appeared in a few music videos throughout her career. In 1998, she appeared in the video for the song "Lullaby" by Shawn Mullins. In 2002, she appeared in the music video for Moby's "We Are All Made of Stars." In 2004, she appeared in the video for the song "Rapid Hope Loss" by Dashboard Confessional." In 2007, she appeared in Nickelback's "Rockstar" video.

Personal Life

Swain reportedly dated Charlie Bambrook from 1997 to 1998. From 2001 to 2003, she dated Dean Paraskevopoulos. In 2006, she began dating Justin Strock. They remained together until 2007. From 2008 to 2010, she was in a relationship with Andrew Bennett. Swain is not currently married, though she is in a relationship, and does not have any children. She is passionate about traveling and often shares her trips with her partner on her social media accounts.