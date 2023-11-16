Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $1 Million Date of Birth: Mar 25, 1976 (47 years old) Place of Birth: The Bronx Gender: Male Height: 6 ft (1.83 m) Profession: Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Domenick Lombardozzi's Net Worth

What Is Domenick Lombardozzi's Net Worth?

Domenick Lombardozzi is an American actor who has a net worth of $1 million. Domenick Lombardozzi's acting career began in the early '90s with an appearance as Nicky Zero in the film "A Bronx Tale." He has played Thomas "Herc" Hauk on "The Wire" (2002–2008), Ray Zancanelli on "Breakout Kings" (2011–2012), Ralph Capone on "Boardwalk Empire" (2013–2014), Capt. Ira Hornstock on "Rosewood" (2015–2017), NYPD Officer Sean "Mac" McGrath on "Ray Donovan" (2018–2019), and Charles "Chickie" Invernizzi on "Tulsa King" (2022). Domenick has more than 70 acting credits to his name, including the films "For Love of the Game" (1999), "Phone Booth" (2002), "S.W.A.T." (2003), "Miami Vice" (2006), "Public Enemies" (2009), "The Family" (2013), "The Irishman" (2019), and "The King of Staten Island" (2020) and the television series "Power" (2018–2019), "The Deuce" (2019), and "Mrs. Fletcher" (2019).

Early Life

Domenick Lombardozzi was born Domenico Lombardozzi on March 25, 1976, in the Bronx, New York. He is of Italian descent, and he graduated from the New York City High School of Performing Arts.

Career

When Domenick was 17 years old, Robert De Niro cast him as Nick Zero in the 1993 film "A Bronx Tale." Lombardozzi then appeared in the films "Kiss Me, Guido" (1997), "54" (1998), "Side Streets" (1998), "Just One Time" (1999), "For Love of the Game" (1999), and "The Young Girl and the Monsoon" (1999). He guest-starred on "Law & Order" (1999), "The Beat" (2000), "Oz" (2000), "NYPD Blue" (2001), "Third Watch" (2001), "The Jury" (2004), "Law & Order: Trial by Jury" (2005), "Entourage" (2006–2008), and "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" (2009), and from 2002 to 2008, he played Thomas "Herc" Hauk on the HBO crime drama "The Wire." The series aired 60 episodes over five seasons and won a Peabody Award in 2004. Domenick appeared in the films "The Yards" (2000), "Kate & Leopold" (2001), "Love in the Time of Money" (2002), "Phone Booth" (2002), "S.W.A.T." (2003), "Carlito's Way: Rise to Power" (2005), "Find Me Guilty" (2006), "Freedomland" (2006), "Miami Vice" (2006), "Sympathetic Details" (2008), and "Public Enemies" (2009) and he starred in the TV movies "The Man" (2007), "Finnegan" (2008), and "SIS" (2008). He portrayed baseball player Moose Skowron in the 2001 HBO film "61*," which was directed by Billy Crystal and earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Made for Television Movie.

Lombardozzi played Ray Zancanelli on A&E's "Breakout Kings" (2011–2012), Ralph Capone on HBO's "Boardwalk Empire" (2013–2014), and Capt. Ira Hornstock on Fox's "Rosewood" (2015–2017), and he guest-starred on "24" (2010), "Bored to Death" (2010), "Chicago Fire" (2013), "Blue Bloods" (2013), "The Michael J. Fox Show" (2014), "Deadbeat" (2014), "The Good Wife" (2015), "Daredevil" (2015), "Sneaky Pete" (2015; 2017), "MacGyver" (2017), "Yellowstone" (2019), "Billions" (2020–2021), and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (2022). He appeared in the films "How Do You Know" (2010), "Life's a Beach" (2012), "Blood Ties" (2013), "The Family" (2013), "God's Pocket" (2014), "The Gambler" (2014), "The Wannabe" (2015), "Entourage" (2015), "Bridge of Spies" (2015), "Cold Pursuit" (2019), "The King of Staten Island" (2020), "Boogie" (2021), "Armageddon Time" (2022), "Fresh Kills" (2023), and "Reptile" (2023), and he co-starred with Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, and Harvey Keitel in the Academy Award-nominated film "The Irishman" (2019). Domenick had recurring roles as Sebastian Nuzo on "Magnum P.I." (2018–2022), NYPD Officer Sean "Mac" McGrath on "Ray Donovan" (2018–2019), Benny Civello on "Power" (2018–2019), and Jack Maple on "The Deuce" (2019), and he played George on HBO's "Mrs. Fletcher" (2019). In 2022, he appeared in the miniseries "We Own This City" (2022) and began starring as Charles "Chickie" Invernizzi on the Paramount+ crime drama "Tulsa King."

Personal Life

Domenick is in a relationship with real estate agent Josefina Martinez. Lombardozzi's mother passed away in March 2023, and Domenick posted a photo of her on Instagram with the caption "Strongest woman I know. I will always love you. Always!"

Award Nominations

Lombardozzi shared Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series with his "Boardwalk Empire" co-stars in 2014 and 2015.