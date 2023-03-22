What was Dom DeLuise's Net Worth?

Dom DeLuise was an American actor, voice actor, comedian, producer, director, chef, and author who had a net worth of $9 million at the time of his death. Dom DeLuise's career began in the 1960s, with appearances on television shows such as The Garry Moore Show and The Dean Martin Show. He quickly gained a following for his comedic performances and his talent for improvisation, and he went on to appear in several popular films throughout the 1970s and 1980s.

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $9 Million Date of Birth: Aug 1, 1933 - May 4, 2009 (75 years old) Place of Birth: Brooklyn Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.78 m) Profession: Comedian, Actor, Film Director, Chef, Author, Television Producer, Voice Actor, Writer Nationality: United States of America

DeLuise is perhaps best known for his collaborations with actor and director Mel Brooks, with whom he worked on several films, including Blazing Saddles, Silent Movie, and History of the World, Part I. He also appeared in several films directed by his close friend Burt Reynolds, including The Cannonball Run and Smokey and the Bandit II.

In addition to his work as an actor, DeLuise also directed several films, including Fatso and Hot Stuff. He was also known for his work as a cookbook author and television chef, with several of his cookbooks becoming bestsellers.

Throughout his career, DeLuise remained a beloved figure in the entertainment industry, known for his infectious energy and his ability to make audiences laugh. He was also a devoted family man, and he often included his wife and children in his performances and projects. DeLuise passed away on May 4, 2009, at the age of 75.

Early Life

DeLuise was born on August 1, 1933 in Brooklyn, New York. He was born to Italian-American parents, Jennie and John DeLuise. His mother was primarily a homemaker and his father worked as a public employee. He was raised with his older brother, Nicholas, and his older sister, Antoinette. He attended Manhattan's High School of Performing Arts. After graduating, he attended Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts where he majored in biology. DeLuise was raised in the Roman Catholic faith.

Career

At the age of 18, DeLuise made his paid stage debut in the drama "Bernie's Christmas Wish." His first steady gig was as an intern at the Cleveland Play House. He worked there as a stage manager and actor from 1952 to 1954.

In 1961, DeLuise played in the off-Broadway musical revue "Another Evening with Harry Stoons." The play lasted nine previews and one performance and also included in its cast a 19-year-old Barbara Streisand. The same year, he was also in the off-Broadway play "All in Love" which opened at the Martinique Theatre in November. It ran for 141 performances. Other plays he appeared in throughout the early 1960s include "Half-Past Wednesday," "Around the World in 80 Days," "The Student Gypsy," and "Here's Love."

Most of DeLuise's roles were comedic parts, though he had some dramatic roles as well. He appeared in the film "Fail-Safe" as a technical sergeant in 1964. He also appeared in the television show "The Entertainers" as a regular performer. In 1966, he had a supporting role in the Doris Day film "The Glass Bottom Boat." The film did not do well but DeLuise's performance was praised in "The New York Times."

DeLuise was good friends in real life with the actor Burt Reynolds. They two often co-starred in films throughout the 1970s and 1980s. Together, they appeared in the films "The Cannonball Run," "Cannonball Run II," "Smokey and the Bandit II," "The End," and "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas." DeLuise was the host of the television show "Candid Camera" from 1991 to 1992. He also was a frequent character in "Burke's Law" from 1993 to 1995.

DeLuise had a very distinctive voice which he often lent to various animated films. He contributed his voice to a number of characters in films by Don Bluth, an animator and director. He had roles in "The Secret of NIMH," "An American Tail," "A Troll in Central Park," and "All Dogs Go to Heaven." He also voiced the character of Fagin in the Walt Disney film "Oliver & Company," loosely based on the Charles Dickens novel "Oliver Twist."

DeLuise also frequently appeared on "The Dean Martin Show" and would perform his specialty act on the show, which included a magic act gone wrong. The segment became so popular that DeLuise became a regular on the program, appearing in other sketches as well. In 1968, DeLuise hosted his own hour-long comedy variety series for CBS called "The Dom DeLuise Show." It was taped in Miami at The Jackie Gleason Theater and featured many of the regular Gleason show cast members like The June Taylor Dancers and The Sammy Spear Orchestra. The success of the show led to him later landing his own sitcom, "Lotsa Luck," which ran from 1973 to 1974.

Another prominent aspect of DeLuise's career was his work as a regular in Mel Brooks' films. He appeared in "The Twelve Chairs," "Blazing Saddles," "Silent Movie," History of the World, Part I," "Spaceballs," and "Robin Hood: Men in Tights." Additionally, he played the jailer Frosch in the comedic operetta "Die Fladermaus" at the Metropolitan Opera. He reprised the role in four separate revivals of the work between December 1989 and January 1986. He also portrayed the role of L'Opinion Publique in drag for the Los Angeles Opera's production of Offenbach's "Orpheus in the Underworld."

Additionally, DeLuise has appeared as a regular contributor on the syndicated home improvement radio show, "On the House with The Carey Brothers." DeLuise is an avid cook and has authored a number of books on cooking. On the radio program, he gives listeners tips on culinary topics and cooking. He has additionally authored seven children's books.

Personal Life and Death

While working in a summer theater in Provincetown, Massachusetts in 1964, DeLuise met actress Carol Arthur. They began dating and were married in 1965. They subsequently had three sons – Peter DeLuise, Michael, and David DeLuise – all of whom later became actors.

In May of 2009, DeLuise died in his sleep of kidney failure at a hospital in Santa Monica, California at the age of 75. Prior to his death, he had been battling cancer for more than a year and was also suffering from high blood pressure and diabetes. Following his death, a number of notable public figures paid tribute to DeLuise. Burt Reynolds and Mel Brooks both issued statements to the "Los Angeles Times."