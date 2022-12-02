DJ Qualls Net Worth:

What is DJ Qualls's Net Worth?

DJ Qualls is an American actor and comedian who has a net worth of $5 million. DJ Qualls is best known for his work in films like "The New Guy," "Road Trip," and "The Core," as well as in series like "Breaking Bad," "Scrubs," and "Z Nation," among others.

Early Life

Donald Joseph Qualls was born on June 10, 1978 in Nashville, Tennessee. He is one of five children born to Donnie and Janice Qualls and was raised in Manchester, Tennessee. At the age of 14, he was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma. He underwent treatment for two years until the cancer was said to be in remission. He credits the chemotherapy with impacting his growth, as he did not grow much following his diagnosis. He attended Coffee County Central High School and was an active member of the Red Raid Band. After graduating in 1995, he enrolled at King's College London where he studied English literature. After completing his degree, he returned to Tennessee and enrolled at Belmont University in Nashville. Around this time, he also began acting in a local theater company.

Career

Qualls landed his first role in film in the 1994 HBO film, "Against the Wall," though he was only an extra. In 1998, he had a small role in the miniseries "Mama Flora's Family." He auditioned for a very small role in the film "Road Trip" in 1999 and was invited to meet the film's producer in California. He ultimately landed a much larger role, playing the character of Kyle Edwards in the 2000 film. The film helped him boost his name and face recognition in Hollywood. He was subsequently hired as a model for Prada and was also photographed by famous photographers like David LaChapelle and Steve Klein. The same year, he was cast in another film, "Cherry Falls."

In 2001, Qualls appeared in "Chasing Holden" as character Neil Lawrence. In 2002, he played the character of Archie in the film "Comic Book Villains." The same year he also appeared in the films "Big Trouble," "Lone Star State of Mind," "The New Guy," and "The Core." He also appeared in a cameo role in Britney Spears' music video for the song "Boys" in 2002. The same year, he also appeared in the music video for "I'm Just a Kid" by Simple Plan.

In 2005, he had a starring role in the comedy film, "Hustle & Flow." For his work in that film, he received a nomination at the 12th Screen Actors Guild Awards in the category of Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, a nomination which he shared with the rest of the cast. He also appeared in the film "Little Athens" the same year. Other films he appeared in throughout the 2000s include "I'm Reed Fish," "Delta Farce," "Familiar Strangers," "Road Trip: Beer Bong," and "Last Day of Summer," among others. He also appeared in a number of television series like "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," "Criminal Minds," "Monk," "Numb3rs," "My Name is Earl," "The Big Bang Theory," and "Breaking Bad." In 2010, he landed a recurring role in "Memphis Beat," appearing in 20 episodes. He also appeared as a recurring character in "Supernatural" between 2011 and 2020. In 2012, he appeared in the Paramount Pictures web series, "Circle of Eight."

In 2013, he landed the leading role in the series "Legit," appearing in 26 total episodes before the show was cancelled in 2014. In the series, he played the character of Billy Nugent, a 33-year old man with muscular dystrophy. In 2014, he also landed a series regular role in the show "Z Nation." Between 2014 and 2018, he appeared in 28 episodes. From 2015 to 2018, he was cast as a series regular in the show "The Man in the High Castle." He appeared in the films "November Rule" and "Buster's Mal Heart" in 2016 and in the short film "Silence Please!" in 2017. In 2017, he also appeared in two episodes of "Fargo." He made an appearance on the show "Creepshow" in 2019 and appeared in "Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities" in 2022.

Personal Life

DJ Qualls was romantically connected to actress Nikki Reed in 2006, though their relationship ended in 2007.

In January of 2020, Qualls publicly came out as gay on his Twitter account. He had not revealed this information for a number of years for fear it would negatively affect his career. However, as he got older, he became less willing to keep certain parts of his life secret and announced on Twitter that he was "tired of worrying about what it would do to my career." He made the announcement on Twitter just after he had appeared on Comedy Central's "The Jim Jefferies Show," where he discussed the issue. Outside of revealing this information, he is otherwise quite private. He is not confirmed to have been in a relationship with anyone since revealing the news, though he has acknowledged that he is generally a private person who does not enjoy letting the public know too many details about his life.