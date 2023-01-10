Dirk Blocker Net Worth:

What Is Dirk Blocker's Net Worth?

Dirk Blocker is an American actor and author who has a net worth of $4 million. Dirk Blocker is the son of actor Dan Blocker and the brother of producer David Blocker. Dirk is best known for playing 1st Lt. Jerome "Jerry" Bragg on the NBC series "Black Sheep Squadron" (1976–1978) and Detective Michael Hitchcock on the Fox/NBC sitcom "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." Blocker has more than 70 acting credits to his name, including the films "Poltergeist" (1982), "Starman" (1984), "Pink Cadillac" (1989), "Short Cuts" (1993), and "Larger Than Life" (1996), the TV movies "The Siege at Ruby Ridge" (1996) and "Inherit the Wind" (1999), and the television series "Little House on the Prairie" (1974), "CHiPs" (1978), "M*A*S*H" (1981), "Night Court" (1986–1987), "Newhart" (1988), "Matlock" (1989–1992), "Murder, She Wrote" (1994), "Beverly Hills, 90210" (1997), "The X-Files" (1999), "Deadwood" (2004), and "Criminal Minds" (2009). In 2017, Dirk published the book "Master and the Little Monk," which he has described as a "beautifully illustrated and heartfelt fable."

Early Life

Dirk Blocker was born Dennis Dirk Blocker on July 31, 1957, in Los Angeles, California. Dirk is the son of Dolphia Lee Parker and actor Dan Blocker. Dan was a veteran of the Korean War, and he starred as Hoss Cartwright on NBC's "Bonanza" from 1959 to 1972. He died of a pulmonary embolism in May 1972 after he underwent gallbladder surgery and developed a blood clot. Blocker has a brother, David, and two sisters, twins Danna Lynn and Debra Lee. David is a producer known for films such as "Frailty" (2001), "Dark Blue" (2002), "The Greatest Game Ever Played" (2005), "Into the Wild" (2007), and "Hannah Montana: The Movie" (2009), and he won a Primetime Emmy for producing the 1997 HBO movie "Don King: Only in America." Years after his father's death, Dirk appeared in the "Bonanza" TV movies "Bonanza: The Return" (1993) and "Bonanza: Under Attack" (1995), and he hosted the 1993 special "Back to Bonanza."

Career

Blocker made his TV debut in a 1974 episode of "Marcus Welby, M.D." at the age 16. He then guest-starred on "Little House on the Prairie" (1974), "Lucas Tanner" (1974), "The Family Holvak" (1975), "Phyllis" (1976), "CHiPs" (1978), and "B.J. and the Bear" (1979). From 1976 to 1978, Dirk played 1st Lt. Jerome "Jerry" Bragg on NBC's "Black Sheep Squadron" (originally known as "Baa Baa Black Sheep"), which aired 36 episodes over two seasons. Blocker appeared in his first film, "Raise the Titanic," in 1980, and he followed it with "The Border" (1982), "Poltergeist" (1982), "Starman" (1984), "Trouble in Mind" (1985), "Made in Heaven" (1987), "Prince of Darkness" (1987), "Born to Race" (1988), "Cutting Class" (1989), and "Pink Cadillac" (1989). He guest-starred on "M*A*S*H" (1981), "Hunter" (1987), "Beverly Hills, 90210" (1997), and "The X-Files" (1999), and in the '90s, he appeared in the films "Love at Large" (1990), "Equinox" (1992), "Short Cuts" (1993), "Night of the Scarecrow" (1995), "Larger Than Life " (1996), and "Mad City" (1997) and the TV movies "River of Rage" (1993), "The Siege at Ruby Ridge" (1996), and "Inherit the Wind" (1999).

Dirk appeared in a 2000 episode of "ER," then he guest-starred on "Deadwood" (2004), "Over There" (2005), "Criminal Minds" (2009), and "There's… Johnny!" (2017). In 2005, he reunited with his "Black Sheep Squadron" co-star John Larroquette in the TV movie "McBride: The Chameleon Murder." From 2013 to 2021, Blocker played Detective Michael Hitchcock on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," which ran for 153 episodes, airing seasons one through five on Fox and seasons six through eight on NBC. "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" earned numerous awards and more than 130 nominations, and it won the Golden Globe for Best Television Series – Comedy or Musical in 2014.

Personal Life

Dirk married Danielle Aubuchon on November 3, 1990. Danielle is an actress, and she guest-starred on the 2017 "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" episode "The Big House Pt. 1." In June 2021, the couple adopted two dogs, Maude and Phyllis, and when Blocker shared the news on Instagram, he wrote that the pups "were strays on the streets of Bakersfield, in need of some TLC, but now they're home." According to his bio on the NBC website, Dirk "went back to school to earn his bachelor of arts degree so he could teach K-12."

Award Nominations

As a member of the "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" cast, Blocker was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series in 2015 and an IGN Summer Movie Award for Best TV Ensemble in 2019.