What is Diora Baird's Net Worth?

Diora Baird is an American actress and former model who has a net worth of $2 million. Diora Baird made her film debut in the 2005 romantic comedy "Wedding Crashers." Since then, she has appeared in such films as "Hot Tamale," "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning," "My Best Friend's Girl," and "Riddle," as well as on such television shows as "Shameless" and "Cobra Kai." As a model, Baird was featured in many magazines, including Maxim, Playboy, and FHM.

Early Life

Diora Baird was born on April 6, 1983 in Miami, Florida. Her mother, who was a model, enrolled her in an acting class as a child to help her overcome her shyness. When Baird was 17, she moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in acting. While auditioning for roles, she worked at the Gap and did a number of odd jobs.

Modeling Career

Baird had her big break in the modeling industry when she became a model for the clothing brand Guess. She gained even more exposure when she graced the cover of Playboy magazine in the summer of 2005. Baird went on to appear in several other magazines, including Maxim, Stuff, and FHM.

Film Career

Baird made her film debut in 2005 playing Vivian in the hit romantic comedy "Wedding Crashers." She appeared in a whopping five films the following year: "Hot Tamale," "Bachelor Party Vegas," "Fifty Pills," "Accepted," and "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning." In 2007, Baird was in the direct-to-video horror film "Brain Blockers" and the sex comedy "Young People Fucking." She subsequently appeared in the 2008 romcom "My Best Friend's Girl," playing the sister of Kate Hudson's character and one of the bad dates of Dane Cook's character. The next year, Baird starred in the horror parody film "Stan Helsing" and the remake of the horror film "Night of the Demons."

Baird had a major year on the big screen in 2010, starting out with an appearance in the science-fiction comedy "Hot Tub Time Machine." After that, she was in the romcom "Let the Game Begin," the direct-to-video horror sequel film "30 Days of Night: Dark Days," and the mockumentary "Love Shack," in which she starred as a porn actress named LaCienega Torrez. After taking time away from the big screen in 2011, Baird appeared in the action thriller "Transit" and the comedy "Last Call" in 2012. Her other notable credits have included "Beautiful Girl," "The Virtuoso," "Night Train," and "Spread."

Television Career

Baird first appeared on television with a guest role in a 2004 episode of "The Drew Carey Show." She had a bigger role from 2006 to 2007, playing Kristin in three episodes of the short-lived sitcom "Big Day." Baird followed that with guest roles on "Shark," "The Loop," "Two and a Half Men," "Robot Chicken," "Gary Unmarried," and "Accidentally on Purpose." In 2010, she played Lainie McCallum in an episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," and in 2011 played Nicole in an episode of "Psych." Subsequently, from 2012 to 2013, Baird played the recurring role of Meg on the Showtime series "Shameless."

In 2014, Baird had guest roles on "Franklin & Bash" and "Newsreaders." She had further guest roles over the subsequent years on "Casual" and "Telenovela," as well as a recurring role on the short-lived CBS fantasy sitcom "Angel from Hell." Baird had another, longer-lasting recurring role from 2018 to 2022, playing Shannon Keene on "Cobra Kai," a sequel to the "Karate Kid" films. Among her other credits on the small screen, Baird has appeared in a number of Lifetime television movies, including "My Daughter Vanished," "Psycho Sister-in-Law," "Bound by Blackmail," and "You're Not Supposed to Be Here."

Other Media Appearances

In 2006, Baird voiced the character Femme Fatale in the video game "Scarface: The World is Yours." Online, she has starred in several videos for the Funny or Die website, including "Go Running with Chicken" and "Sexy Dark Ages." Baird also starred in the web series "Tea Party Macabre" in 2010.

Personal Life

In 2013, Baird married actor Jonathan Togo, best known for his role on the television series "CSI: Miami." They had a child before divorcing in 2016. Baird went on to date comedian Mav Viola, to whom she got engaged in late 2017. Around that time, she told the LGBT magazine The Advocate that she identifies as lesbian.