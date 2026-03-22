What is Dinah Manoff's Net Worth?

Dinah Manoff is an American actress and television director who has a net worth of $2.5 million.

Dinah Manoff is best known for playing Marty Maraschino in "Grease," Elaine Lefkowitz on the satirical series "Soap," and Carol Weston on the long-running sitcom "Empty Nest." Though she was born into a show business family, Manoff built a career that stood on its own, earning recognition for her versatility and emotional range. One of her most significant professional achievements came in 1980, when she won a Tony Award for Neil Simon's "I Ought to Be in Pictures," later reprising the role in the film adaptation. Her work in television throughout the 1980s and 1990s made her a familiar face to millions of viewers, while her later transition into directing and writing demonstrated her ability to evolve beyond acting. Over the decades, Manoff has quietly compiled a career that includes a major Broadway award, an iconic film role, and years of success on prime-time television.

Early Life

Dinah Beth Manoff was born on January 25, 1956, in New York City. She is the daughter of actress and director Lee Grant and screenwriter Arnold Manoff, placing her in the center of the entertainment industry from an early age. Her childhood coincided with one of the most turbulent periods in Hollywood history, as her mother was blacklisted during the 1950s. That experience had a lasting impact on the family and shaped Manoff's understanding of both the opportunities and vulnerabilities of a career in show business.

Growing up surrounded by actors, writers, and directors, Manoff developed an early interest in performing. However, having two accomplished parents also meant she faced the challenge of establishing her own identity in the industry. She pursued acting seriously and began auditioning in her late teens, determined to succeed on her own merits rather than simply as the daughter of well-known figures.

Early Career and "Soap"

Manoff began building her career in the 1970s with a mix of television and stage work. One of her earliest significant roles came on the ABC series "Soap," where she played Elaine Lefkowitz. The show was notable for its unconventional storytelling and willingness to tackle controversial subjects, and it gave Manoff an opportunity to showcase her comedic instincts.

Her performance on "Soap" helped establish her as a talented young actress with strong timing and a natural screen presence. The role also introduced her to a national audience and set the stage for her next major breakthrough.

"Grease" and Film Recognition

In 1978, Manoff appeared in the film "Grease," one of the most successful movie musicals of all time. She played Marty Maraschino, a member of the Pink Ladies, alongside a cast that included John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. While her role was part of an ensemble, Manoff stood out for her charisma and comedic delivery.

"Grease" became a cultural phenomenon and has remained a staple of popular culture for decades. For Manoff, the film provided lasting visibility and ensured that she would always be associated with one of Hollywood's most beloved musicals.

Broadway Breakthrough and Tony Award

While her film and television work brought her widespread recognition, Manoff achieved one of her greatest professional milestones on the stage. In 1980, she starred in Neil Simon's "I Ought to Be in Pictures," earning the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play.

The performance demonstrated her ability to handle emotionally complex material and proved that she was more than a comedic supporting actress. Winning a Tony Award placed her among the most respected stage performers of her generation.

She later reprised the role in the film adaptation of "I Ought to Be in Pictures," successfully transitioning her stage performance to the screen. This rare accomplishment further solidified her reputation as a versatile actress capable of excelling in multiple mediums.

"Empty Nest" and Television Stardom

Manoff reached the height of her television fame with the NBC sitcom "Empty Nest," where she played Carol Weston. The series, which was connected to the world of "The Golden Girls," ran for seven seasons and became a steady presence in American households.

Her character, a quirky and emotionally expressive daughter navigating adult life, became one of the show's central comedic forces. Manoff's performance balanced humor with vulnerability, making Carol Weston both relatable and memorable.

During her time on "Empty Nest," Manoff expanded her role behind the scenes by directing episodes of the series. This experience marked the beginning of her transition into directing and demonstrated her growing interest in shaping stories from a different perspective.

Later Career and Directing

Following her success on "Empty Nest," Manoff continued to work in television and film while increasingly exploring opportunities behind the camera. She directed episodes of television and took on various creative roles that allowed her to broaden her skill set.

In addition to her work in entertainment, Manoff later became an author, writing the novel "The Real True Hollywood Story of Jackie Gold." The book reflects her deep familiarity with the entertainment industry and offers a fictionalized look at the complexities of life in Hollywood.

Her later career reflects a steady evolution rather than a single defining moment. Instead of remaining tied to one role or era, she has continued to adapt and find new creative outlets.

Personal Life

Dinah Manoff has maintained a relatively private personal life. She has been married to Arthur Mortell, and the couple has children. Over the years, she has largely stayed out of the spotlight outside of her professional work.

Her relationship with her mother, Lee Grant, has also been a notable part of her life and career. The two have occasionally collaborated, including on stage projects, reflecting both a personal and professional bond.