Dianne Wiest Net Worth:

What is Dianne Wiest's net worth?

Dianne Wiest is an American actress who has a net worth of $500 thousand. Dianne Wiest is best known for her award-winning work in films such as "Hannah and Her Sisters" (1986) and "Bullets Over Broadway" (1994), and she has played D.A. Nora Lewin on "Law & Order" (2000–2002), Dr. Gina Toll on "In Treatment" (2008–2009), Joan Short on "Life in Pieces" (2015–2019), and Miriam McClusky on "Mayor of Kingstown" (2021–present). Dianne has more than 60 acting credits to her name, including the films "Footloose" (1984), "The Purple Rose of Cairo" (1985), "The Lost Boys" (1987), "Parenthood" (1989), "Edward Scissorhands" (1990), "The Birdcage" (1996), "Practical Magic" (1998), "A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints" (2006), "Synecdoche, New York" (2008), and "Sisters" (2015) and the miniseries "The 10th Kingdom" (2000). Wiest has also performed on Broadway, appearing in productions of "Happy Birthday, Wanda June" (1970), "Solitaire / Double Solitaire" (1971), "Frankenstein" (1981), "Othello" (1982), "Beyond Therapy" (1982), "In The Summer House " (1993), "Salome" (2003), and "All My Sons" (2008–2009).

Financial Problems

In January 2015, Dianne revealed that she was facing severe financial troubles. She told the "New York Times" that she was unable to afford her $5,300 per month rent at her Manhattan apartment and was on the verge of being forced to move out.

Early Life

Dianne Wiest was born Dianne Evelyn Wiest on March 28, 1948, in Kansas City, Missouri. Dianne is the daughter of Anne and Bernard Wiest, and she has two brothers, Don and Greg. Anne was a nurse of Scottish descent, and Bernard, a college dean who formerly worked for the U.S. Army as a psychiatric social worker, was American. Wiest initially wanted to pursue a career as a ballerina, but she switched her focus to theater as a senior at Nurnberg American High School. Dianne earned an Arts and Sciences degree from the University of Maryland in 1969.

Career

Wiest made her television debut in the 1975 TV movie "Zalmen: or, the Madness of God," then she appeared in films such as "It's My Turn" (1980), "I'm Dancing as Fast as I Can" (1982), "Independence Day" (1983), "Falling in Love" (1984), "Footloose" (1984), "The Lost Boys" (1987), "Bright Lights, Big City" (1988), and "Parenthood" (1989). Dianne won Academy Awards for Woody Allen's "Hannah and Her Sisters" (1986) and "Bullets over Broadway" (1994), and she also worked with Allen in 1985's "The Purple Rose of Cairo" and 1987's "Radio Days" and "September." In the '90s, she starred in the films "Edward Scissorhands" (1990), "Little Man Tate" (1991), "Cops & Robbersons" (1994), "The Scout" (1994), Drunks" (1995), "The Associate" (1996), and "The Horse Whisperer" (1998), and she co-starred with Robin Williams, Gene Hackman, and Nathan Lane in "The Birdcage" (1996) and with Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman in "Practical Magic" (1998). Wiest won a Primetime Emmy for guest-starring on the Canadian series "Road to Avonlea" (1996), and she was nominated for the 1999 TV movie "The Simple Life of Noah Dearborn."

In 2000, Dianne starred as The Evil Queen/Christine White in the miniseries "The 10th Kingdom" and began playing D.A. Nora Lewin on NBC's "Law & Order." She reprised the role of Nora in one episode of "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" (2001) and two episodes of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (2001–2002). Wiest appeared in the films "I Am Sam" (2001), "Merci Docteur Rey" (2002), "A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints" (2006), "Dedication" (2007), "Dan in Real Life" (2007), "Passengers" (2008), "Synecdoche, New York" (2008), and "Rage" (2009), and she lent her voice to 2005's "Robots." She won a Satellite Award for Best Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television for 2004's "The Blackwater Lightship," and from 2008 to 2009, she played Dr. Gina Toll on the HBO drama "In Treatment," which earned her a Primetime Emmy. Dianne reunited with her "Practical Magic" co-star Nicole Kidman in 2010's "Rabbit Hole" and with her "Parenthood" co-star Steve Martin in 2011's "The Big Year," then she appeared in the films "The Odd Life of Timothy Green" (2012), "Sisters" (2015), "The Mule" (2018), "I Care a Lot" (2020), and "Let Them All Talk" (2020). From 2015 to 2019, Wiest starred as Joan Short on the CBS sitcom "Life in Pieces," and in 2021, she began playing Miriam McClusky on the Paramount+ series "Mayor of Kingstown."

Personal Life

Dianne was in a three-year relationship with her agent, Sam Cohn, in the mid-1980s. Wiest adopted two daughters, Emily (born 1987) and Lily (born 1991).

Awards and Nominations

Wiest has been nominated for three Academy Awards for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, winning for "Hannah and Her Sisters" in 1987 and "Bullets Over Broadway" in 1995. Her other nomination was for "Parenthood" (1990), and she received Golden Globe nominations for all three films as well, taking home the prize for "Bullets Over Broadway." Dianne also earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television for "In Treatment" (2009). She has received four Primetime Emmy nominations, winning for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for "Road to Avonlea" (1997) and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for "In Treatment" (2008). Wiest also earned an Emmy nomination for "In Treatment" in 2009, and she was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie for "The Simple Life of Noah Dearborn" in 1999.

"Bullets Over Broadway" also earned Dianne awards from the 20/20 Awards, American Comedy Awards, Awards Circuit Community Awards, Chlotrudis Awards, Film Independent Spirit Awards, National Society of Film Critics Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and Southeastern Film Critics Association Awards. Wiest won an American Comedy Award for Funniest Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture and a Blockbuster Entertainment Award for Favorite Supporting Actress – Comedy for "The Birdcage" in 1997, and Wiest and her co-stars won a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast. She earned a National Board of Review Award and a National Society of Film Critics Award for "Hannah and Her Sisters," and she received a Gracie Allen Award and Women's Image Network Award for "In Treatment." "A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints" won a Special Jury Prize in the Dramatic category at the 2006 Sundance Film Festival, and "Synecdoche, New York" received the Robert Altman Award at the 2009 Film Independent Spirit Awards. Dianne was honored with the Tribute to Independent Vision Award at the 1996 Sundance Film Festival and the Muse Award at the 1997 New York Women in Film & Television, and she was inducted into the Online Film & Television Association Film Hall of Fame in 2021.