Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $6 Million Birthdate: Nov 17, 1976 (47 years old) Birthplace: Alexandria Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.78 m) Profession: Model, Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Diane Neal's Net Worth

Diane Neal is an American actress who has a net worth of $6 million. Diane Neal began her professional acting career in 2001 after studying at Atlantic Acting School in New York. She made her debut with a guest-starring role on the television show, "Fling." Since then, she has appeared in such film and television projects as "Ed," "The American Embassy," "Hack," "Second Born," "Future Tense," "Dracula II: Ascension," "Law & Order: Trial by Jury," "30 Rock", "My Fake Fiance," "White Collar," "Dirty Movie," and "A Gifted Man". She is most widely recognized for her starring role as A.D.A. Casey Novak on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit".

In 2018, Diane ran for the U.S. House of Representatives for New York's 19th district. She describes her politics as a little bit liberal, a little bit libertarian. She did not fare well in the election, receiving just 1% of the vote.

Personal Life

Diane was married to Marcus Fitzgerald from 2005 to 2014. In 2013, she met magician JB Benn at a charity event. After two months of dating, JB moved into Diane's New Jersey townhome. In court papers submitted in 2018, Diane claimed that JB was physically abusive and stole millions of dollars from her bank account. Disturbingly, Diane claimed that JB sexually assaulted her on at least one occasion and slit her dog's throat while also cutting her out of a real estate deal they were supposed to co-own.

After launching her acting career, Neal decided to return to school to complete her degree in 2009. She began attending Harvard University's Extension School and completed an associate degree in May 2018.

In 2023, Neal moved to Israel and became an Israeli citizen. In the years prior, she had devoted herself more seriously to her Jewish faith and had begun the effort to become an Israeli citizen following the death of her father during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Early Life

Diane Neal was born on November 17, 1975, in Alexandria, Virginia, to parents Colleen and Christopher Neal. Her mother worked as a math teacher while her father was a federal attorney. She was raised in a Jewish family with her two older sisters in Littleton, Douglas County, Colorado. She attended Heritage High School and then moved to Hawaii after she graduated in order to attend university. However, she later left school to become a model and travel. She initially started modeling for Shiseido and Pond's skin-care advertisements.

Career

Neal began her acting career in 2001 when she landed a role on an episode of the show "Ed." She also appeared in an episode of "Fling" and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." In 2002, she appeared in episodes of "The American Embassy" and "Hack" and also voiced the role of Cleopatra in the English version of "Asterix & Obelix: Mission Cleopatra." In 2003, she appeared as Elizabeth Blaine in the film "Dracula II: Ascension." She also appeared in the film "Second Born" and had a role in the television film "Future Tense."

Neal's most prominent acting role also began in 2003 when she was cast as District Attorney Casey Novak in "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." She would continue appearing in the main cast of the show from 2003 to 2008. During this time, she also appeared in the spin-off series, "Law & Order: Trial by Jury," in 2005 as the same character. From 2011 to 2012, she returned to "Special Victims Unit" in the role of Novak as a recurring character.

While appearing on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," Neal did not appear in many other on-screen projects. However, she did appear in the 2005 film "Dracula III: Legacy" in which she reprised her role of Elizabeth Blaine. She also appeared in the 2007 film "BelzerVizion" and in the 2011 film "Dirty Movie." Additionally, in 2008, she appeared in an episode of "30 Rock." In 2009, she had a role in the television film "My Fake Fiancé" and then appeared in an episode of "White Collar" in 2010.

From 2010 to 2014, Neal had a recurring role in the series "NCIS" as CGIS Special Agent Abigail Borin. She appeared in seven total episodes of the show from seasons seven through 12. In 2012, she appeared in an episode of "A Gifted Man." She appeared in four episodes of the series "Suits" from 2012 to 2014 as Allison Holt. In 2013, she appeared in the films "Newlyweeds," "Santorini Blue," and "Mr. Jones." She also had roles in the television films "Captain Blackout" and "This Magic Moment." In 2014, she appeared in the films "After" and "A Warden's Ransom." She also landed a recurring role on the series "Power" as Cynthia Sheridan.

In 2015, Neal appeared again as Agent Abigail Borin in "NCIS: New Orleans" in three episodes of the series. The same year, she also appeared in four episodes of "The Following" and in an episode of "Blue Bloods." Additionally, she had a role in the short film "The Emissary." Her next role came in 2021 when she appeared in the film "Circle of Deception."

In January 2022, Neal announced that she would be the host of a new comedy and talk podcast called "Hear Say with Diane Neal."

Outside of the world of entertainment, Neal has also gotten involved with politics. She announced in 2018 that she was running for the U.S. House of Representatives in New York's 19th congressional district as an independent. She finished the race with 1% of the vote.