Last Updated: April 3, 2025
Category:
Richest CelebritiesActors
Net Worth:
$2 Million
Birthdate:
Jul 21, 1986 (38 years old)
Birthplace:
Passaic, New Jersey, U.S.
Profession:
Actress, philanthropist, author
  1. What Is Diane Guerrero's Net Worth?
  2. Early Life And Personal Struggles
  3. Breakthrough And Rise To Prominence
  4. Expanding Creative Horizons
  5. Advocacy And Literary Voice

What is Diane Guerrero's net worth?

Diane Guerrero is an American actress and author who has a net worth of $2 million. Diane Guerrero has emerged as one of Hollywood's most compelling presences, skillfully balancing her thriving acting career with passionate advocacy work. Best known for her roles as Maritza Ramos in the groundbreaking series "Orange Is the New Black" and Lina on "Jane the Virgin," Guerrero has built a diverse portfolio of performances across television, film, and voice acting. Beyond her screen work, she has become a powerful voice for immigration reform, drawing from her personal experience as the child of deported parents to advocate for policy changes and family unity. Her memoir, "In the Country We Love: My Family Divided," further established her as an important cultural voice, detailing her journey from a traumatic childhood separation from her family to building a successful career and finding purpose in activism. Through her artistic choices and advocacy work, Guerrero continues to challenge stereotypes, create authentic Latina representation, and use her platform to highlight critical social issues facing immigrant communities.

Early Life and Personal Struggles

Born in New Jersey and raised in Boston, Massachusetts, Diane Guerrero's life changed dramatically at age 14 when her Colombian parents and older brother were deported while she was at school. As an American citizen, Guerrero remained in the United States, forced to rely on the kindness of family friends who took her in and helped her continue her education. This traumatic family separation became a defining experience that would later inform both her activism and her artistic choices.

Despite these challenges, Guerrero pursued her education at Boston Arts Academy and later attended Regis College. Her interest in performing arts provided both an emotional outlet and a potential career path, though the journey would not be straightforward. After college, she moved to New York to pursue acting, working various jobs while attending auditions and seeking opportunities in an industry that offered limited roles for Latina actresses.

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TNT)

Breakthrough and Rise to Prominence

Guerrero's persistence paid off in 2013 when she landed the role of Maritza Ramos in Netflix's "Orange Is the New Black." As part of the show's diverse ensemble cast, she brought humor and humanity to her portrayal of a young inmate navigating the prison system. The critically acclaimed series, which ran for seven seasons, gave Guerrero a platform to showcase her talents while being part of a groundbreaking show that addressed issues of race, class, and criminal justice reform.

Her career gained further momentum when she joined The CW's "Jane the Virgin" as Lina, the protagonist's best friend. These two concurrent roles in successful series established Guerrero as a versatile actress capable of moving between drama and comedy. Her performance as part of the "Orange Is the New Black" ensemble earned her three Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Getty

Expanding Creative Horizons

As her television career flourished, Guerrero expanded into other creative realms. She took on a voice acting role as Isabela Madrigal in Disney's animated hit "Encanto," which allowed her to showcase her singing abilities while participating in a culturally significant project celebrating Colombian culture and family dynamics.

In the DC Universe, Guerrero found another significant role as Crazy Jane in "Doom Patrol," where she portrays a character with 64 distinct personalities, each with different powers. This challenging role has showcased her impressive range as an actress and further diversified her body of work beyond the stereotypical roles often offered to Latina actresses.

Advocacy and Literary Voice

Guerrero's personal experience with family separation through deportation has fueled her passionate advocacy for immigration reform. In 2016, she published her memoir, "In the Country We Love: My Family Divided," which detailed her family's story and highlighted the devastating impact of current immigration policies on American families. The book received critical acclaim for its honest portrayal of the human cost of deportation and established Guerrero as an important voice in the national conversation about immigration.

Following the memoir's success, Guerrero released "My Family Divided," an adaptation aimed at younger readers that makes these complex issues accessible to children and teens. Her advocacy work has included speaking engagements at colleges and universities, testimonies before Congress, and collaboration with organizations like the Immigrant Legal Resource Center and Mi Familia Vota.

All net worths are calculated using data drawn from public sources. When provided, we also incorporate private tips and feedback received from the celebrities or their representatives. While we work diligently to ensure that our numbers are as accurate as possible, unless otherwise indicated they are only estimates. We welcome all corrections and feedback using the button below.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. Uzo Aduba Net Worth
    Uzo
    Aduba
  2. Selenis Leyva Net Worth
    Selenis
    Leyva
  3. Samira Wiley Net Worth
    Samira
    Wiley
  4. Vickie Guerrero Net Worth
    Vickie
    Guerrero
  5. Stephanie Beatriz Net Worth
    Stephanie
    Beatriz
  6. Cocoa Brown Net Worth
    Cocoa
    Brown
  7. Deborah Norville Net Worth
    Deborah
    Norville
  8. Julie Goodyear Net Worth
    Julie
    Goodyear
  9. Jim Morrison Net Worth
    Jim
    Morrison
  10. Gabourey Sidibe Net Worth
    Gabourey
    Sidibe
  11. Anthony Edwards Net Worth
    Anthony
    Edwards
  12. Peyton Manning Net Worth
    Peyton
    Manning
  13. Eli Manning Net Worth
    Eli
    Manning
  14. Richard Lawson Net Worth
    Richard
    Lawson
  15. Lupillo Rivera Net Worth
    Lupillo
    Rivera
  16. Damon Wayans Net Worth
    Damon
    Wayans