Dhanush Net Worth:

What is Dhanush's Net Worth and Salary?

Dhanush is an Indian actor, director, producer, singer and lyricist who has a net worth of $20 million. Dhanush works mostly in Tamil cinema. After making his acting debut in the 2002 coming-of-age film "Thulluvadho Ilamai," he went on to star in such films as "Polladhavan," "Yaaradi Nee Mohini," "Aadukalam," "3," "Maryan," "Kodi," and "Asuran," among many others. Among his other work, Dhanush had major hits with his songs "Why This Kolaveri Di" and "Rowdy Baby," both recorded for film soundtracks, and made his directorial debut with the film "Pa Paandi."

Early Life

Dhanush was born as Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja on July 28, 1983 in Madras, Tamil Nadu, India. He is the son of filmmaker Kasthuri Raja, and the younger brother of filmmaker Selvaraghavan. Originally, Dhanush wanted to go to a hotel management school to become a chef; however, his brother encouraged him to pursue acting instead.

Career Beginnings in Film

In 2002, Dhanush made his film debut in the coming-of-age drama "Thulluvadho Ilamai," which was written by his brother and directed by his father. He subsequently appeared in his brother's directorial debut, the 2003 romantic thriller "Kaadhal Kondein." Dhanush's next film was the romantic comedy "Thiruda Thirudi." He followed this with "Pudhukottaiyilirundhu Saravanan," "Sullan," "Dreams," "Devathaiyai Kanden," "Adhu Oru Kana Kaalam," and his brother's action crime film "Pudhupettai." Next came the romantic comedy "Thiruvilaiyaadal Aarambam" and the action remake "Parattai Engira Azhagu Sundaram."

Further Film Career

Dhanush gave one of his most acclaimed performances yet in 2007 as the star of the action film "Polladhavan." He subsequently starred in the romantic comedy "Yaaradi Nee Mohini," the masala film "Padikathavan," and two films by Mithran Jawahar, "Kutty" and "Uthama Puthiran." Dhanush continued his success in 2011 with another of his most acclaimed performances, this time in the drama "Aadukalam." For his performance as a local cockfighter, he won the National Film Award for Best Actor. Dhanush next starred in the action films "Mappillai" and "Venghai," and then starred in his brother's musical drama "Mayakkam Enna." His subsequent credits were the romantic thriller "3," directed by his wife; the drama "Maryan"; and the romantic comedy "Naiyaandi." In 2013, Dhanush made his Bollywood debut in "Raanjhanaa." He followed this with "Velaiilla Pattadhari," "Shamitabh," "Anegan," "Maari," "Thanga Magan," "Thodari," and "Kodi."

In 2017, Dhanush made his directorial debut with "Pa Paandi," starring Rajkiran, Revathi, and Prasanna. The same year, he starred in the sequel film "Velaiilla Pattadhari 2," which he also wrote. In 2018, Dhanush was in "Vadachennai" and "Maari 2"; he also made his international film debut in the English-language French adventure comedy "The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir." The next year, Dhanush had a major commercial and critical hit with the action drama "Asuran." His other 2019 film, "Enai Noki Paayum Thota," was less successful. Dhanush's other credits have included the martial arts film "Pattas"; the action drama "Karnan"; the black comedy gangster thriller "Jagame Thandhiram"; and the Bollywood film "Atrangi Re." In 2022, he appeared in the ensemble cast of the Netflix action thriller "The Gray Man," starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas.

Wunderbar Films

In 2010, Dhanush and his wife founded the film production and distribution company Wunderbar Films. Based in Chennai, it primarily focuses on Tamil cinema, with occasional ventures into Hindi and Malayalam films. Releases from the company have included "3"; "Ethir Neechal"; "Velaiilla Pattadhari" and "Velaiilla Pattadhari 2"; "Shamitabh"; "Kaaki Sattai"; "Maari" and "Maari 2"; "Pa Paandi"; "Tharangam"; "Kaala"; and "Vada Chennai."

Music Career

Beyond acting and producing, Dhanush has often written and recorded music, usually for films in which he's starred. In 2004, he was introduced as a playback singer in the film "Pudhukottaiyilirundhu Saravanan" by its composer, Yuvan Shankar Raja. Dhanush partnered with Raja again for the film "Pudhupettai." Later, he sung in his brothers films "Aayirathil Oruvan" and "Mayakkam Enna."

Dhanush had one of his biggest hit songs in 2011 with "Why This Kolaveri Di," which he wrote and sung for the soundtrack of the film "3." The most searched song in India, it soon became the first music video from that country to exceed 100 million views on YouTube. Following this, Dhanush sang in the films "Vajrakaya" and "Thikka." His next massive hit was the song "Rowdy Baby," which he sang with Dhee on the soundtrack of the film "Maari 2." The song went on to become the most streamed Indian video on YouTube in 2019; moreover, it crossed one billion views in 2020, making it the first Tamil song on the platform to do so.

Personal Life

In 2004, Dhanush wed filmmaker Aishwarya, the eldest daughter of Indian actor Rajinikanth. Together, they had two sons named Yatra and Linga. In early 2022, the pair announced their separation; however, Rajinikanth is reportedly doing everything he can to save the marriage.