Devon Werkheiser Net Worth

What is Devon Werkheiser's net worth?

Devon Werkheiser is an American actor, singer-songwriter, and musician who has a net worth of $250 thousand. In a 2019 interview on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, Devon recollected finding himself totally out of money in his 20s and forced to take an "average" job working the front desk at an Equinox in LA.

Devon Werkheiser rose to prominence as the title character on "Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide," a role that made him instantly recognizable to a generation of viewers and established him as a reliable comedic lead.

In recent years, he has also become a public-facing commentator on the realities of growing up in Hollywood, co-hosting a popular rewatch podcast that revisits his Nickelodeon years with honesty and perspective. That combination of nostalgia, craft, and reflection has allowed Werkheiser to maintain cultural relevance long after his breakout role ended.

Early Life

Devon Werkheiser was born on March 8, 1991. He began acting professionally at a young age, booking commercial and television work before landing his defining role on Nickelodeon in his early teens. His early exposure to the industry shaped both his career ambitions and his later interest in mental health and personal development.

Ned's Declassified and Nickelodeon Fame

Werkheiser was cast as Ned Bigby on "Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide," which aired from 2004 to 2007 and co-starred Lindsey Shaw as Moze and Daniel Curtis Lee as Cookie. The series stood out for its fast pace, fourth-wall breaks, and satirical take on middle school life. As the show's moral center and narrator, Werkheiser carried much of its tone, blending earnestness with self-deprecating humor. The ensemble chemistry between Werkheiser, Shaw, and Lee was central to the show's success, helping it become a staple of Nickelodeon's mid-2000s lineup that remains widely syndicated and streamed.

Film, Television, and Adult Roles

After Nickelodeon, Werkheiser focused on film work that distanced him from his child-star persona. His credits include "Sundown," "Where's the Money," "Break Night," and "Santa Girl." One of his more prominent adult roles came in "Crown Vic," where he appeared opposite Thomas Jane in the gritty Los Angeles police drama. He has also worked in television and digital series projects such as "Artificial" and "Rough Draft," favoring smaller-scale productions and character-driven material.

Music, Podcasting, and Public Voice

In addition to acting, Werkheiser is an independent musician with multiple released projects. He also co-hosts "The Ned's Declassified Podcast Survival Guide" with former castmates, using the platform to revisit the show while openly discussing fame, addiction, mental health, and life after childhood stardom. In recent years, he has drawn attention for speaking compassionately and publicly about former colleagues facing personal struggles, reinforcing his reputation as a thoughtful and grounded voice shaped by experience rather than nostalgia alone.