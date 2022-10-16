Devon Sawa Net Worth:

What is Devon Sawa's Net Worth?

Devon Sawa is a Canadian actor who has a net worth of $2 million. Devon Sawa began his career as a teenager in such 90s films as "Little Giants," "Casper," "Wild America," and 'Idle Hands." He reached an even wider audience in 2000 when he starred in the supernatural horror film "Final Destination" and the music video to Eminem's hit song "Stan." Sawa later had prominent roles on the television series "Nikita" and "Chucky."

Early Life

Devon Sawa was born on September 7, 1978 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada to Edward and Joyce. He is the youngest of three siblings. When he was around four, Sawa began his career appearing in advertisements for children's action toys.

Film Career

Sawa made his film debut as a teenager in the 1994 family sports comedy "Little Giants," starring Ed O'Neill and Rick Moranis as brothers who coach rival Pee-Wee Football teams in Ohio. The following year, Sawa appeared in the supernatural comedy "Casper," playing the human form of the titular ghost; he also appeared in the coming-of-age film "Now and Then." Throughout the remainder of the decade, Sawa was in the crime thriller "The Boy's Club"; the adventure comedy "Wild America"; the drama "A Cool, Dry Place"; the dramedy "SLC Punk!"; and the teen black comedy horror film "Idle Hands," in which he starred alongside Seth Green, Jessica Alba, Elden Henson, and Vivica A. Fox. In the film, he played Anton Tobias, a stoner kid whose possessed hand embarks on a killing spree.

Sawa reached a new level of fame in 2000 as the star of the hit supernatural horror film "Final Destination." He played Alex Browning, one of a group of classmates who find themselves being killed off in alarming ways after believing to have cheated death. "Final Destination" was a substantial box-office success, and spawned a multimedia franchise encompassing novels, comic books, and multiple film sequels. Also in 2000, Sawa starred alongside Bill Pullman in the crime film "The Guilty." His subsequent credits included the college comedy "Slackers," the action thriller "Extreme Ops," and the horror film "Devil's Den." Owing to "Final Destination," Sawa has appeared in a number of other horror films over the years, including "388 Arletta Avenue," "A Resurrection," and "Hunter Hunter." Additional credits have included the drama "The Philly Kid," the psychological thriller "The Fanatic," the action thrillers "Disturbing the Peace" and "Gasoline Alley," and the horror comedy "Black Friday."

Television Career

Sawa had his first acting role on a television series in 1989 when he appeared in an episode of the short-lived show "Unsub." He next had a recurring role on the Canadian series "The Odyssey" from 1992 to 1994. During that time, Sawa appeared in the television film "Sherlock Holmes Returns," playing the young version of James Moriarty Booth. In 1995, he appeared in an episode of "Lonesome Dove: The Outlaw Years" and began a voice role on the children's series "Action Man." The following year, Sawa starred in two television films: the disaster drama "Night of the Twisters" and the school drama "Robin of Locksley."

After a break from the small screen lasting around seven years, Sawa returned in 2003 to voice the character Flash Thompson in an episode of "Spider-Man: The New Animated Series." He then took another seven-year hiatus, returning in 2010 to appear in an episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles." That same year, Sawa began playing the recurring role of Owen Elliot on the action thriller series "Nikita." Following the first two seasons, he was promoted to a main role for the concluding seasons three and four. Sawa went on to appear in the television film "Broad Squad" in 2015. In 2017, he played the main role of PI Nico Jackson on the short-lived ABC series "Somewhere Between," costarring Paula Patton. Sawa landed his next major role in 2021, when he began playing twin brothers Lucas and Logan Wheeler on the horror series "Chucky," part of the "Child's Play" franchise. Among his other credits, Sawa has appeared in episodes of the rebooted "Magnum P.I." and the dramedy "Hacks."

Stan

One of Sawa's most famous and enduring roles was in the music video to Eminem's hit song "Stan," released in 2000. Directed by Dr. Dre and Philip Atwell, the video stars Sawa as the titular man, a crazed Eminem fan who repeatedly and unsuccessfully tries to get in contact with the rapper. Angered due to feeling shunned, the character drives his car off a bridge with his pregnant girlfriend locked in the trunk. The controversial song and video established the word "stan" – a portmanteau of "stalker" and "fan" – as part of the popular lexicon.

Personal Life

In 2013, Sawa married Canadian producer Dawni Sahanovitch. Together, they have a son named Hudson and a daughter named Scarlett.