$3 Million

Devon Bostick net worth: Devon Bostick is a Canadian actor who has a net worth of $3 million. He is best known for starring as Rodrick Heffley in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid film series.

Devon Bostick was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada in November 1991. From 2009 to 2011 he starred as Leo Strange on the television series Being Erica. In 2013 she starred as Marcus Anderson on the TV series Aim High. Bostick began starring as Jasper Jordan on the series The 100 in 2014. He has appeared in several films including Godsend, Saw VI, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick's Rules, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days, Dead Before Dawn 3D, The Art of the Steal, Being Charlie, Tuscaloosa, Pink Skies Ahead, and more. Devon Bostick won Young Artist Awards in 2011 and 2013 for Best Performance in a Feature Film – Young Ensemble Cast for Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days.

Net Worth:$3 Million
Date of Birth:Nov 13, 1991 (28 years old)
Gender:Male
Height:5 ft 11 in (1.81 m)
Profession:Actor
Nationality:Canada
Last Updated:2020
