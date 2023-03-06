Dennis Farina net worth

What was Dennis Farina's Net Worth?

Dennis Farina was an American film and television actor who had a net worth of $4 million at the time of his death. Sadly, Dennis Farina died on July 22, 2013 at the age of 69. Dennis Farina was best known for playing police officers and mobsters on both television and film. Among his most famous television roles were Joe Fontana on "Law & Order" and Mike Torello on "Crime Story." On the big screen, Farina appeared in such titles as "Manhunter," "Midnight Run," "Get Shorty," "Snatch," and "Big Trouble."

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $4 Million Date of Birth: Feb 29, 1944 - Jul 22, 2013 (69 years old) Place of Birth: Chicago Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 1 in (1.87 m) Profession: Actor, Police officer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Dennis Farina's Net Worth

Early Life

Dennis Farina was born as Donaldo Farina on February 29, 1944 in Chicago, Illinois as the fourth son and youngest of seven children of Yolanda and Joseph. His mother was a homemaker, while his father, an Italian immigrant, worked as a doctor.

US Army and CPD

Before he got into show business, Farina served in the US Army for three years during the Vietnam War. After that, he served 18 years in the Chicago Police Department. During his tenure, which ended in 1985, he advanced from a patrolman to a detective.

Film Career

Farina first entered the world of show business when he became a police consultant to director Michael Mann. This led to his first onscreen part, a brief role in Mann's 1981 heist thriller "Thief." Farina's next movie was the 1985 action crime film "Code of Silence," starring Chuck Norris. In 1986, he reunited with Mann to play FBI agent Jack Crawford in the thriller "Manhunter." The same year, he appeared in the biographical film "Jo Jo Dancer, Your Life is Calling." Next, in 1988, Farina played mob boss Jimmy Serrano in the road film "Midnight Run." He continued to play both criminal figures and law enforcement officers in the 90s, with credits including "Men of Respect," "Mac," "We're Talking Serious Money," "Another Stakeout," and "Striking Distance." In the 1995 gangster comedy "Get Shorty," Farina played criminal Ray Barboni. He also appeared in the sports films "Little Big League" and "Eddie." In the late 90s, Farina was in "That Old Feeling," "Out of Sight," "Saving Private Ryan," and "The Mod Squad."

Farina commenced the new millennium with roles in three films: "Reindeer Games," "Snatch," and "Preston Tylk." He was subsequently in "Sidewalks of New York," "Big Trouble," "Stealing Harvard," and "Paparazzi." In 2007, Farina appeared in four films, all of them comedies: "You Kill Me," "Purple Violets," "The Grand," and "National Lampoon's Bag Boy." He closed out the decade with two more comedies, "Bottle Shock" and "What Happens in Vegas." After appearing in the comedy "Knucklehead" in 2010, Farina starred as the titular character in Joe Maggio's 2011 independent drama "The Last Rites of Joe May," shot on location in Chicago. His final two films, the comedies "Authors Anonymous" and "Lucky Stiff," were released posthumously in 2014.

Television Career

Farina began acting on the small screen in television films. His first role was a small part in the 1983 TV movie "Through Naked Eyes." That was followed by "The Killing Floor" and "Hard Knox." Farina landed his first part on a regular series in 1984, when he began playing the recurring role of mobster Albert Lombard on "Miami Vice." He subsequently appeared in episodes of such series as "Hardcastle and McCormick," "Hunter," "Remington Steele," and "Lady Blue." Farina had his first main television role from 1986 to 1988, playing Chicago Police Detective Lieutenant Mike Torello on the NBC series "Crime Story," produced by Michael Mann. In the 90s, he mostly appeared in television films, with credits including "Blind Faith," "Perfect Crimes," "The Disappearance of Nora," "The Corpse Had a Familiar Face," and "Bella Mafia." Farina also appeared in the miniseries "Cruel Doubt" and starred as the titular character on the short-lived CBS crime drama series "Buddy Faro."

Moving away from the crime genre, Farina starred on the short-lived NBC sitcom "In-Laws" from 2002 to 2003. Following that, he returned to crime dramas when he began starring as Detective Joe Fontana on "Law & Order," then in its 15th season. He was hired in the wake of longtime cast member Jerry Orbach's passing. Farina remained on the show through season 16. While still on "Law & Order," he appeared in the acclaimed two-part HBO miniseries "Empire Falls." From 2008 to 2010, Farina hosted the revived version of the documentary series "Unsolved Mysteries." He subsequently had a main role on the short-lived HBO series "Luck." Farina's last substantial role came in 2013, when he played Walt Miller on the sitcom "New Girl."

2008 Arrest

Farina ran into trouble with the law in 2008 when he was arrested at LAX for carrying a loaded pistol through security. He asserted that he had forgotten he was still carrying the weapon and never meant to take it aboard his plane. However, after police found that the gun was unregistered, the charges against Farina were upgraded to a felony. Ultimately, Farina reached a plea agreement with prosecutors and was sentenced to two years of probation.

Personal Life and Death

In 1970, Farina married his wife Patricia, with whom he had three sons named Dennis Jr., Michael, and Joseph. The pair divorced in 1980. Farina then began a relationship with Marianne Cahill; they lived together in both Chicago and Scottsdale, Arizona.

Farina passed away in July of 2013 from a pulmonary embolism at a hospital in Scottsdale. He is interred at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Hillside, Illinois.

Real Estate

At the time of his death in 2013, Dennis' primary residence was a home in Scottsdale, Arizona. He bought the property in 2008 for $150,000. His estate sold the property in 2015 for $500,000.

Also in 2015, his family listed a 2br condo in Chicago, which he had owned since 2005, with an asking price of $375,000. He owned a second similar unit in the same building which he bought in 2005 for $295,000.