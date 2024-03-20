What is Denise Gordy's net worth?

Denise Gordy is an American singer and actress who has a net worth of $1 million. She is the niece of Motown founder Berry Gordy and was married to actor Richard Lawson from 1978 to 1989. Their daughter Bianca Lawson was born in 1979. In an unusual twist that we explain in greater detail later in this article, Denise is also the biological mother of singer Marvin Gaye's son Marvin Gaye III. Her ex-husband Richard was married to Tina Knowles from 2015 to July 2023. So, during that period, Bianca Lawson's half brother was Marvin Gaye III, and her step-siblings were Beyonce and Solange Knowles.

Singing & Acting Career

Denise Gordy was born in Detroit, Michigan in November 1949. Her father, George Gordy, was one of eight children. One of his siblings, Berry Gordy, would go on to earn enormous fame and fortune as the founder of Motown Records. Denise's aunt, songwriter/businesswoman Anna Gordy, was notable for being married to Marvin Gaye from 1963 to 1977. Anna and Denise's connection will become important in the next section.

Denise began singing and acting in the 1970s. She would go on to appear in a number of films including, Last Sings the Blues, Black Fist, Mahogany, Little Ladies of the Night, Scott Joplin, D.C. Cab, Getting Physical, My Man Adam, Reform School Girls, and Toy Soldiers. Gordy has also appeared in episodes of the TV series Starsky & Hutch, Charlie's Angels, Enos, At Ease, Bare Essence, Fantasy Island, It's a Living, and more.

As a singer, Denise Gordy most notably performed the song "Let's Do It Again" for the film Bogard. She also acted in the film.

Marvin Gaye Connection

As we mentioned previously, Denise was married to actor Richard Lawson from 1978 to 1989. They welcomed daughter Bianca Lawson in 1979. However, Bianca was actually Denise's second child. Her other biological child, Marvin Gaye III, was born on November 17, 1965. His father, as you may have surmised, is the late Marvin Gaye.

Denise was a teenager when Marvin was born. She had turned 16 just five days prior to the baby's birth. On the day of the baby's birth, Marvin Gaye was 26. At the time, Marvin was married to Denise's biological aunt Anna Gordy.

At the time Marvin III was born, Anna was 43 years. She was 17 years older than Marvin and 27 years older than Denise. Prior to Marvin III's birth, Anna actually pretended to be pregnant when she went out in public. Anna and Marvin subsequently legally adopted Marvin III. The situation was somewhat explained with the excuse that Anna could not get pregnant.

Whatever circumstances or arrangement resulted in Marvin III's birth, in hindsight it seems as though a 26-year-old Marvin Gaye impregnated his wife's niece, who mathematically had have been 15 years old when the consummation occurred, however it occurred.

When Marvin II died in 1984, he left no will, so the 18-year-old Marvin III became co-executor of his father's will. This wasn't a blessing at first. Marvin was worth negative $9 million at the time of his death. It would be decades before his estate began to earn a significant income.