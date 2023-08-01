Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $8 Million Date of Birth: Aug 1, 1963 (60 years old) Place of Birth: Mexico City Gender: Male Profession: Actor, Film Producer Nationality: Mexico 💰 Compare Demian Bichir's Net Worth

What is Demián Bichir's Net Worth?

Demián Bichir is a Mexican actor who has a net worth of $8 million. Demián Bichir began his career in telenovelas, such as "Rina" and "Vivir enamorada." He later started appearing on American television with roles in such series as "Weeds," "The Bridge," and "Let the Right One In." Bichir has also been in many films, including 2011's "A Better Life," for which he earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

Early Life

Demián Bichir was born on August 1, 1963 in Torreón, Coahuila, Mexico into a prominent acting family, His parents are actors Maricruz Nájera and Alejandro Bichir, and he has two brothers named Odiseo and Bruno, both of whom also became actors.

Career Beginnings in Telenovelas

Bichir began his professional acting career when he was just 14, playing Juanito in the Mexican telenovela "Rina." After that, he played Nacho in "Vivir enamorada" and Ricardo in "Cuando los hijos se van." Bichir then went to the United States, but soon returned to Mexico to appear in the telenovela "Los años felices" in 1984. Toward the end of the decade, he starred as the main character, Monchito, in "El rincón de los prodigios." Bichir's telenovela credits in the 1990s include "Lazos de amor" and "Nada personal."

Film Career

Bichir made his feature film debut in the 1988 Mexican-American film "The Penitent," starring Raul Julia and Armand Assante. The following year, he appeared alongside his brother Bruno in the crime drama "Rojo Amanecer." Bichir went on to appear in the Mexican drama "Miroslava" and the Spanish noir "Nobody Will Speak of Us When We're Dead." In 1996, he appeared with Mario Van Peebles, Adrien Brody, and others in the science-fiction film "Solo," and in 1997 had a supporting role in the action crime film "Perdita Durango," starring Javier Bardem and Rosie Perez. Closing out the decade, Bichir starred in the acclaimed Mexican film "Sexo, pudor y lágrimas," which broke box-office records in Mexico. Kicking off the new millennium, he starred in the crime film "Gimme the Power." That was followed by a starring role in the Mexican-Spanish comedy "Don't Tempt Me," with Penélope Cruz and Victoria Abril. In 2004, Bichir appeared in the Spanish psychological horror film "Hypnos." His next role, a leading one, was in 2005's "American Visa" opposite Kate del Castillo. Bichir had another leading role in 2007's "Fuera del cielo." After that, he portrayed two major historical figures in a pair of biographical films: Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro in Steven Soderbergh's "Che" and Mexican Independence leader Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla in Antonio Serrano's "Hidalgo: la historia jamás contada."

Bichir gave one of his most acclaimed performances in Chris Weitz's 2011 film "A Better Life," starring as an undocumented Mexican immigrant gardener in Los Angeles. For his performance, he earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor, making him the first Mexican native to be nominated in that category since Anthony Quinn nearly 50 years earlier. Also in 2011, he appeared in the Canadian drama "Foreverland." Bichir went on to appear mostly in American films after that. In 2012, he was in Oliver Stone's action thriller "Savages," and in 2013 appeared in "The Heat," "Machete Kills," and "Dom Hemingway." After going to Argentina to shoot the crime film "Death in Buenos Aires," Bichir returned to the US to play Señor Bob in Quentin Tarantino's 2015 Western "The Hateful Eight." His subsequent credits included "Good Kids," "Lowriders," "7:19," "Alien: Covenant," and "The Nun." In 2020, Bichir appeared in the science-fiction film "The Midnight Sky" and the reboot of the supernatural horror film "The Grudge." The following year, he had roles in the psychological drama "Land," the science-fiction action thriller "Chaos Walking," and the monster film "Godzilla vs. Kong." Bichir next starred in the 2023 Netflix fantasy film "Chupa."

American Television Roles

Bichir began appearing on American television in 2001 when he played Manolo Tavárez in the Showtime film "In the Time of the Butterflies." He returned to Showtime in 2008 to join the cast of the series "Weeds," then in its fourth season. Bichir played the main character Esteban Reyes, the mayor of Tijuana and the leader of the Tres Seis organized crime cartel who becomes Nancy's third husband. The character remained a main one in season five before becoming a guest character in season six. Bichir had his next main role on television from 2013 to 2014, playing Detective Marco Ruiz on the FX crime drama "The Bridge." He went on to star on the short-lived 2019 ABC mystery drama "Grand Hotel," based on the Spanish series of the same name. Three years after that, Bichir starred on another short-lived series, the Showtime adaptation of the horror novel "Let the Right One In."

Personal Life

Bichir married his first wife, Mexican actress and singer Lisset, in 2001. They divorced two years later. Bichir wed his second wife, Stefanie Sherk, in 2011. In April of 2019, Sherk died by suicide after drowning in a swimming pool. Bichir has a daughter named Gala from his past relationship with Adriana Gill.

Real Estate

In 2013 Bichir paid $1.4 million for a home in Sherman Oaks, California. He listed this home for sale in March 2020 for $2.6 million. He accepted $2.455 million in January 2021.

In February 2020 he paid $2.9 million for a home in Encino, California.