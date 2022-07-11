Delroy Lindo Net Worth:

What Is Delroy Lindo's Net Worth?

Delroy Lindo is a British-American actor, producer, and director who has a net worth of $4 million. Lindo won numerous awards for his performance in the 2020 Spike Lee film "Da 5 Bloods," and he has also appeared in Lee's "Malcolm X" (1992), "Crooklyn" (1994), and "Clockers" (1995). Delroy has starred as Latimer King on the NBC crime drama "Kidnapped" (2006–2007), Alderman Ronin Gibbons on Fox's "The Chicago Code" (2011), Dr. Milton Winter on NBC's "Believe" (2014), "Tip" Harrison on the ABC primetime soap opera "Blood & Oil" (2015), and Adrian Boseman on the CBS All Access/Paramount+ legal drama "The Good Fight" (2017–2021). Lindo has more than 70 acting credits to his name, including the films "Get Shorty" (1995), "Ransom" (1996), "The Cider House Rules" (1999), "Gone in 60 Seconds" (2000), "Point Break" (2015), and "The Harder They Fall" (2022), and he voiced Beta the dog in the 2009 Disney Pixar movie "Up."

He produced and starred in the films "This Christmas" (2007), "Do You Believe?" (2015), and "Malicious" (2018), and in May 2022, it was announced that he and Kerry Washington would be executive producing and starring on the Hulu series "Unprisoned." Delroy has also appeared in Broadway productions of "'Master Harold' …and the Boys" (1982–1983) and "Joe Turner's Come and Gone" (1988), earning a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Play and a Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Play for "Joe Turner's Come and Gone." In 2007, Lindo directed a Berkeley Repertory Theatre production of Tanya Barfield's "The Blue Door."

Early Life and Education

Delroy Lindo was born Delroy George Lindo on November 18, 1952, in Lewisham, London, England. Delroy grew up in Eltham with Jamaican parents. His mother was a nurse, and his father had various jobs. Lindo became interested in acting after he appeared in a school nativity play as a child. Delroy moved to Toronto, Canada, with his mother when he was a teenager, and when he was 16, they moved to the U.S., settling in San Francisco, California. At age 24, he enrolled at the American Conservatory Theater, and he graduated in the late '70s. Lindo earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts from San Francisco State University in 2004 and a Master of Fine Arts from the Gallatin School at New York University in 2014. In 2021, San Francisco State University named him Alumnus of the Year, and he delivered the keynote speech at the School of Cinema's commencement ceremony.

Career

In 1974, Delroy guest-starred in three episodes of the TV series "Police Surgeon," and he made his film debut in 1976 when he appeared in "Partners" and "Find the Lady." He played an Army sergeant in 1979's "More American Graffiti," then he spent the next decade primarily focusing on theatre, appearing in productions of "Macbeth" (1981–1982), "'Master Harold'…and the Boys" (1982–1983), "Home" (1983–1984), "A Lesson from Aloes" (1983–1984), "A Raisin in the Sun" (1983–1986), "The Black Branch" (1984–1985), "Advice to the Players" (1984–1985), "Much Ado About Nothing" (1985), "Union Boys" (1985–1986), "Cobb" (1988–1989), and "Miss Evers' Boys" (1989–1990) as well as several productions of "Joe Turner's Come and Gone" (1986–1988). In the late '80s, Lindo guest-starred on "Beauty and the Beast" (1987) and "A Man Called Hawk" (1989) and appeared in the film "The Blood of Heroes" (1989) and the TV movie "Perfect Witness" (1989). He played West Indian Archie in 1992's "Malcolm X," which earned him an NAACP Image Award nomination and was inducted into the Library of Congress' National Film Registry in 2010 for being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant." Around this time, Delroy also appeared in the films "Mountains of the Moon" (1990), "Bright Angel" (1990), "The Hard Way" (1991), "Blood In Blood Out" (1993), and "Mr. Jones" (1993).

Lindo played Woody Carmichael in "Crooklyn" (1994), Rodney Little in "Clockers" (1995), and Bo Catlett in "Get Shorty" (1995), then he appeared in "Ransom" (1996), "Broken Arrow" (1996), "Feeling Minnesota" (1996), "A Life Less Ordinary" (1997), "Pros & Cons" (1999), and "The Cider House Rules" (1999). In the '90s, he also guest-starred on "Against the Law" (1991) and starred in the TV movies "Soul of the Game" (1996), "First Time Felon" (1997), and "Glory & Honor" (1998). In 2000, Delroy appeared in the hit films "Gone in 60 Seconds" and "Romeo Must Die," which grossed $237.2 million and $91 million at the box office, respectively. Next, he appeared in "The One" (2001), "Heist" (2001), "The Last Castle" (2001), "The Core" (2003), "Wondrous Oblivion" (2003), "Domino" (2005), "Sahara" (2005), and "This Christmas" (2007), and he voiced Beta in the 2009 computer-animated film "Up," which brought in $735.1 million at the box office and earned an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature and a nomination for Best Picture. Lindo lent his voice to the "Brawl in the Family" episode of "The Simpsons" in 2002, then he played Mr. Lucious in the critically-acclaimed 2005 HBO movie "Lackawanna Blues." He starred as Latimer King on "Kidnapped" from 2006 to 2007 and Alderman Ronin Gibbons on "The Chicago Code" in 2011, and he guest-starred on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" and "Mercy" in 2009.

Delroy appeared in the films "The Big Bang" (2011), "Cymbeline" (2014), "Do You Believe?" (2015), "Point Break" (2015), "Battlecreek" (2017), and "Malicious" (2018), and he played Dr. Milton Winter on the 2014 fantasy series "Believe." In 2015, he starred as "Tip" Harrison on "Blood & Oil," and from 2017 to 2021, he played Adrian Boseman on "The Good Wife" spin-off "The Good Fight." Lindo earned numerous awards and nominations for the 2020 Netflix film "Da 5 Bloods," and in 2021, he starred in the Netflix Western "The Harder They Fall" alongside Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, and Lakeith Stanfield. In July 2021, it was announced that Delroy had been cast as Mr Nancy in the Amazon Prime adaptation of the Neil Gaiman fantasy novel "Anansi Boys," and a few months later, he joined the cast of Marvel's "Blade."

Personal Life

Delroy has been married to his wife, Nashormeh, since 1990, and they welcomed son Damiri in 2001. Lindo was previously married to Kathi Coaston, who he wed in 1978. Delroy received an honorary doctorate in Arts and Humanities from Richmond's Virginia Union University, and he is a fan of the Manchester United Football Club.

Awards and Nominations

For "Da 5 Bloods," Lindo won Best Actor awards from the Boston Online Film Critics Association, Critics Choice Super Awards, Detroit Film Critics Society Awards, Hawaii Film Critics Society, Hollywood Critics Association, Indiana Film Journalists Association, International Online Cinema Awards, Minnesota Film Critics Alliance Awards, National Society of Film Critics Awards, New York Film Critics Circle Awards, North Carolina Film Critics Association, Online Film Critics Society Awards, and Philadelphia Film Critics Circle Awards. The film also earned him nominations from more than 30 other organizations, and the cast received an IGN Summer Movie Award for Best Movie Ensemble. Delroy won a Satellite Award for Best Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television for "Glory & Honor" in 1999, and "The Harder They Fall" was honored with the Tribute Award at the 2021 Gotham Awards.

Lindo has been nominated for eight NAACP Image Awards, winning Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" in 2010. His other nominations were for "Malcolm X" (1995), "Soul of the Game" (1997), "Ransom" (1997), "The Good Fight" (2020 and 2021), "Da 5 Bloods" (2021), and "The Harder They Fall" (2022). He has earned three Screen Actors Guild Award nominations as part of an ensemble, for "Get Shorty" in 1996, "The Cider House Rules" in 2000, and "Da 5 Bloods" in 2021. Delroy has also received nominations from the Black Reel Awards ("Strange Justice," "The Cider House Rules," "The Exonerated," and "Up"), Black Reel Awards for Television ("The Good Fight"), Broadcast Film Critics Association Awards ("The Good Fight"), Chicago Film Critics Association Awards ("Clockers"), and Las Vegas Film Critics Society Awards ("The Cider House Rules").