Debi Mazar Net Worth:

What is Debi Mazar's Net Worth?

Deborah "Debi" Mazar is an American actress who has a net worth of $5 million. Note that this sum represents her combined net worth with her celebrity chef husband Gabriele Corcos. Fans may recognize her from her early roles in movies like "Goodfellas," "Little Man Tate," and "Singles" during the 90s. However, she later became better known for her TV work, appearing in shows like "Civil Wars," "L.A. Law," and "Entourage." The latter role earned Mazar significant notoriety. She is also known for her starring role in "Younger," which is TV Land's longest-running original series. Outside of acting, Debi has collaborated with her husband on a few notable cooking shows, like "Extra Virgin."

Early Life

Deborah Anne Mazar was born on August 13th of 1964 in New York City. Raised in the Queens neighborhood of Jamaica, Debi grew up in a family with Jewish roots, although she practiced Catholocism at an early age. Unfortunately, Mazar's parents split up shortly after she was born, and she was raised primarily by her mother. She also spent large portions of her childhood living in upstate New York.

During her teen years, she relocated to Long Island and lived with her godparents. During these early years, Mazar worked as a jewelry salesperson with Italian fashion label Fiorucci, rubbing shoulders with figures like Linda Ramone, and Joey Arias. She also spent time working as a dental assistant and a nightclub worker.

Career

Mazar's entertainment career began when she ran into Madonna while working at a nightclub. Debi was hired by the singer to do her makeup, and she spent the next period working as a makeup artist for music videos and plays. Mazar then had a stint working as a b-girl in New York City, working with various hip hop dance shows such as "Graffiti Rock" during the 80s. Continuing her association with Madonna, Debi can be spotted in music videos for tracks like "Papa Don't Preach" and "Music."

During the 90s, Debi started to book supporting roles in various movies, starting with 1990's "Goodfellas." In what many consider to be the best mob movie of all time, Mazar plays the lead character's coke-addicted mistress. The film proved to be a massive commercial and critical hit. She booked similar supporting roles in movies like "The Doors," "Malcolm X," and "Bullets Over Broadway" throughout the early 90s. Another major role came with 1995's "Batman Forever," in which she played one of Two-Face's assistants called "Spice."

Although these film roles were helping Mazar become a recognizable figure in Hollywood, some argue that she didn't truly break through until she began booking major TV roles. The first of these came in the early 90s, during which she booked a character in the legal drama "Civil Wars." When this series came to an end, her character appeared in "L.A. Law" During the early 90s. During the early 90s, Mazar also played the villain Regina in "Beethoven's Second."

Fans of the sitcom "Friends" may also recognize her for an appearance in the series' eighth season. In this episode, she played a crazy pregnant woman. Towards the end of the 90s, she continued to book movie roles in films like "The Insider" while also continuing her TV career with shows like "That's Life." At the turn of the millennium, Debi established herself as a voice actor, playing the role of Mario Latore in the successful video game "Grand Theft Auto III." She later reprised this role in "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas."

In 2004, Mazar returned to the world of television in style with a supporting role in the series "Entourage." Mazar played press agent Shauna Roberts in the series. She also booked a recurring role in the sitcom "Living with Fran" during this period and appeared in a few episodes of "Ugly Betty." At this point, Mazar also started to explore a few opportunities outside of acting. For example, she compete in the ninth season of "Dancing with the Stars," partnering with Maksim Chmerkovskiy and finished in twelfth place.

After playing another villain in the film "Home Alone: Holiday Heist," Debi appeared alongside her husband Gabriele Corcos and her two daughters in the cooking show "Extra Virgin." This show lasted five seasons and led to other spin-off series such as "Extra Virgin Americana." She is also known for appearing in the internet show "Under the Tuscan Gun," which focused on Tuscan cuisine. In 2015, she booked another major role in the TV series "Younger" alongside Sutton Foster and Hilary Duff. The show lasted until 2021 and received widespread critical acclaim. During her time on "Younger," Mazar also competed in "The $100,000 Pyramid" and played Ava Gardner in the series "Arde Madrid."

Relationships

Debi is known for dating Paul Reubens (better known as "Pee-Wee Herman") during the early 90s. Reubens later stated that Mazar helped him deal with his depression following his 1991 arrest for indecent exposure. In 2002, Debi married Gabriele Corcos. They subsequently had two children together.

Real Estate

In 2010, it was reported that Mazar and her husband had sold a Spanish-style residence for $1.163 million. The residence is situated in the Beverly Center neighborhood of Los Angeles. Originally built in 1933, the home features a central courtyard with a fountain. There are also three bedrooms, a large fireplace, and other notable highlights. She and Corcos originally purchased the home for $750,000 in 2002 – shortly after marrying.