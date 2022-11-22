Dean Stockwell Net Worth:

What was Dean Stockwell's? net worth

Dean Stockwell was an American actor who had a net worth of $5 million at the time of his death. Dean Stockwell died on November 7, 2021 at the age of 85. Dean Stockwell began his career as a child in such films as "Anchors Aweigh," "Gentleman's Agreement," and "The Boy with Green Hair." He went on to have a prolific film career as an adult, with notable credits including "Compulsion," "Long Day's Journey into Night," "Sons and Lovers," "Paris, Texas," and "Married to the Mob." Meanwhile, on television, Stockwell had prominent roles on "Quantum Leap," "JAG," and "Battlestar Galactica," among other shows. Outside of acting Dean was a sculptor, painter and avowed environmentalist.

He was probably best-known for starring as Al in "Quantum Leap." He appeared in all 97 of the show's episodes between 1989 and 1993. Dean notched more than 200 professional acting credits during a career that spanned seven decades, starting as a child in the 1940s.

Early Life

Dean Stockwell was born as Robert Dean Stockwell on March 5, 1936 in Los Angeles, California to vaudeville actress Betty and actor and singer Harry. He had an older brother named Guy, who also became an actor, and gained a stepmother named Nina Olivette who acted, sang, danced, and did comedy. Stockwell grew up both in Los Angeles and New York City due to the show business work of his family.

Film Career as Child Actor

After performing a small part in the play "Innocent Voyage" as a child, Stockwell landed a contract with MGM. He subsequently made his film debut in the studio's 1945 melodrama "The Valley of Decision," and shortly after that had a bigger role in the musical "Anchors Aweigh." In 1946, Stockwell had a key role in the hit film "The Green Years" playing an Irish Catholic orphan being raised in a Scottish Presbyterian home. Following that, he was loaned to 20th Century Fox to appear in the mystery film "Home Sweet Homicide." Returning to MGM in 1947, Stockwell had notable roles in "The Mighty McGurk," "The Arnelo Affair," "The Romance of Rosy Ridge," and "Song of the Thin Man." Moving briefly back to Fox, he next appeared in the Best Picture Oscar winner "Gentleman's Agreement" as the son of Gregory Peck's character. For the remainder of the decade, Stockwell shifted between films for MGM, Fox, and RKO, with his credits being "Deep Waters," "The Boy with Green Hair," "Down to the Sea in Ships," and "The Secret Garden."

Kicking off the 1950s, Stockwell had starring roles in "Stars in My Crown," "The Happy Years," and "Kim," playing the titular role in the lattermost film. Costarring Errol Flynn and Paul Lukas, "Kim" was a major box-office success. For his final film role as a kid, Stockwell starred alongside Chill Wills and his former "Stars in My Crown" costar Joel McCrea in the 1951 Universal Pictures Western "Cattle Drive."

Film Career as Adult, Part 1

After taking some years off to attend Alexander Hamilton High School and then the University of California, Berkeley, Stockwell returned to his film career in 1957 with roles in "Gun for a Coward" and "The Careless Years." Two years later, he starred alongside Orson Welles and Bradford Dillman in the adaptation of the play "Compulsion," in which he reprised his role from the Broadway show. Stockwell and his costars shared that year's Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actor. In the 60s, Stockwell worked less frequently on the big screen; however, he starred in such major films as "Sons and Lovers," "Long Day's Journey into Night," and "Rapture."

Stockwell began the 70s with a starring role in "The Dunwich Horror." He subsequently appeared in Dennis Hopper's "The Last Movie" and starred in "The Loners" and "The Werewolf of Washington." Stockwell's other notable credits during the decade included "Citizen Soldier," "Tracks," and "She Came to the Valley." In the early 80s, he starred in the Nicaraguan film "Alsino and the Condor" and appeared in "Wrong is Right" and "Human Highway," the latter of which he co-directed with musician Neil Young. Stockwell next appeared in two major films, both from 1984: Wim Wenders' "Paris, Texas" and David Lynch's "Dune." He reunited with Lynch a couple years later for "Blue Velvet." Among Stockwell's other 80s credits are "The Legend of Billie Jean," "To Live and Die in L.A.," "Banzai Runner," "Tucker: The Man and His Dream," and "Married to the Mob," for which he earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Film Career as Adult, Part 2

Commencing the 90s, Stockwell appeared in "Limit Up," "Sandino," and Dennis Hopper's "Catchfire." He went on to appear in Robert Altman's "The Player" and then in another film by Hopper, "Chasers." Stockwell's subsequent credits included "Naked Souls," "Mr. Wrong," "McHale's Navy," "Air Force One," "The Shadow Men," and Francis Ford Coppola's "The Rainmaker." He closed out the decade with a starring role in the thriller "Rites of Passage." Stockwell greeted the new millennium appearing in "The Flunky" and the science-fiction horror film "They Nest." Additionally, he lent his voice to the direct-to-video animated film "Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker." Stockwell was subsequently in "In Pursuit," "Italian Ties," "CQ," "The Quickie," and "Buffalo Soldiers," all released in 2001.

In 2004, Stockwell was part of the ensemble cast of Jonathan Demme's remake of the political thriller "The Manchurian Candidate." He acted less frequently in the years following that. Back on the big screen in 2013, Stockwell was in "C.O.G." and "Persecuted." The next year, he was in "Deep in the Darkness" and "Rusty Steel." Stockwell's final two film roles were in 2015's "Entertainment" and 2016's "Max Rose."

Television Career

Just as on the big screen, Stockwell had a prolific acting career on television. He made his first appearances in the late 50s in episodes of "Matinee Theatre" and "Wagon Train." Stockwell went on to appear on a plethora of shows throughout the 60s and 70s, including but not limited to: "Checkmate"; "The Twilight Zone"; "Alfred Hitchcock Presents"; "Combat!"; "Dr. Kildare"; "Bonanza"; "Mannix"; "Columbo"; "Mission: Impossible"; "Police Story"; "Cannon"; and "McCloud." He was also in such television films as "Paper Man," "The Failing of Raymond," and "A Killing Affair." In the 80s, Stockwell appeared in episodes of such series as "Hart to Hart," "The A-Team," "Miami Vice," and "Murder, She Wrote."

Stockwell had his biggest television role from 1989 to 1993, starring alongside Scott Bakula on the science-fiction series "Quantum Leap." After that, he appeared in a number of television films, including "Vanishing Son II," "The Innocent," and "Madonna: Innocence Lost." Later in the decade, Stockwell had a main role on the short-lived sitcom "The Tony Danza Show." His next substantial role, a recurring part, was from 2002 to 2004 on the legal drama "JAG." Stockwell subsequently played antagonist John Cavil on the reimagined "Battlestar Galactica" from 2006 to 2009. He made his final television appearances in 2014 in episodes of "Enlisted" and "NCIS: New Orleans."

Personal Life and Death

In 1960, Stockwell married actress Millie Perkins; they eventually divorced in 1962. Over the ensuing years, Stockwell became immersed in the hippie subculture in Los Angeles and took a break from show business. In late 1981, he married his second wife, textiles worker Joy Marchenko. The pair moved to Taos, New Mexico, and had a son named Austin in 1983. They later divorced in 2004.

Stockwell passed away from natural causes in November of 2021 in Whangārei, New Zealand. He was 85 years of age.