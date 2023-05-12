What is D.C. Young Fly's Net Worth?

D.C. Young Fly is an actor, comedian, and musician who has a net worth of $2 million. D.C. Young Fly first gained recognition for his comedy videos on the social media platforms Vine and Instagram. He gained further attention as a cast member on the improv comedy television game show "Wild 'n Out," and later as a musical artist. D.C. Young Fly has also appeared in some films, with starring roles in the stoner comedy sequel "How High 2" and the 2023 remake of "House Party."

Early Life

D.C. Young Fly, whose real name is John Richard Whitfield, was born on May 2, 1992 in Atlanta, Georgia as the youngest of seven siblings. He was a natural performer growing up, singing in his church choir and acting as the class clown in school. However, Whitfield also got into some serious trouble, as he sold drugs and engaged in other criminal behavior while in high school. He was arrested for assault and robbery, among other charges.

Career Beginnings on Social Media

Whitfield began attracting more widespread attention in 2013 when he started posting comedy videos on the video-sharing platform Vine. After the app was shut down, he moved over to Instagram, where he began posting videos that roasted various celebrities. These videos soon caught the attention of such famous names as Kevin Hart and LeBron James.

Television Career

In 2015, D.C. Young Fly became a recurring cast member on the VH1 sketch comedy and battle rap improv game show "Wild 'n Out," then in its seventh season. Created and hosted by Nick Cannon, the series pits two teams of comedians against each other in a series of improv games. D.C. Young Fly remained on the show for many seasons, becoming a main cast member in 2020. Meanwhile, he made guest appearances on various shows, acting in episodes of "The Quad," "Mann & Wife," "Tales," and "In the Cut." D.C. Young Fly had his biggest role yet in "Dead House," playing the character Dead Ass. He subsequently hosted the MTV series "TRL" and was a guest panelist on the game show "Hip Hop Squares." In 2018, D.C. Young Fly played the character Jaymo in two episodes of the short-lived Fox sitcom "Rel," starring Lil Rel Howery. The next year, he appeared in episodes of the anthology slasher series "Scream" and the sitcom "Grown-ish," and starred opposite rapper Lil Yachty in the MTV stoner comedy television film sequel "How High 2."

Film Career

D.C. Young Fly made his feature film debut in the 2016 comedy "#DigitalLivesMatter," in which he stars as a social media superstar who discovers that his online accounts have been hacked. He also co-produced the film. D.C. Young Fly also had roles in "Hollywood Hearts" and "Almost Christmas" the same year. His subsequent credits were "Dirty South House Arrest" and "The Grid," both released in 2017. The year after that, he played G Money in the action film "Armed," written and directed by Mario Van Peebles, who also stars. In 2019, D.C. Young Fly appeared in the crime comedy sequel "I Got the Hook-Up 2" and the film "The Trap," starring Mike Epps and T.I. Later, in 2023, he appeared alongside Jacob Latimore, Tosin Cole, and Karen Obilom in the remake of the comedy "House Party," directed by Calmatic in his feature film directorial debut.

Music Career

As a musician, D.C. Young Fly has released a number of mixtapes. His first two, "Supplyin' Pressure" and "Fly Allegiance," came out in 2015. After those, he released "If You Didn't Know Me," "Curb Music," and "Trap Soul." D.C. Young Fly has collaborated with such musical artists as Juicy J, Mike Will Made It, and B.o.B.

Other Media Activities

Elsewhere in the media, D.C. Young Fly launched the comedy podcast "The 85 South Show" with Clayton English and Karlous Miller in 2015. The podcast eventually transitioned into a series of live comedy shows, featuring Chico Bean instead of English.

Personal Life

With his girlfriend Jacky Oh, D.C. Young Fly has a daughter named Nova.

D.C. Young Fly is a mama's boy, and has bought his mother, Betty, a car and a house.