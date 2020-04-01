David Walton net worth: David Walton is an American actor who has a net worth of XYZ. He is best known for starring in several TV series including About a Boy.

David Walton was born in Boston, Massachusetts in October 1978. His first acting credit came in the short Fighting Still Life in 2002. Walton starred as Liam on the television series Cracking Up from 2004 to 2006 and as Ricky Watman on the TV series Heist in 2006. David Walton starred as Danny on the series Quarterlife in 2008 and as Wayne on the series 100 Questions in 2010. He starred as Vance on the television series Perfect Couples from 2010 to 2011. Walton starred as Pete Riggins on the TV mini-series Bent in 2012. From 2014 to 2015 he starred as Will on the TV series About a Boy. Walton had recurring roles on the TV series Masters of Sex in 2016 as Bram Keller and Brockmire in 2017 as Gary. From 2017 to 2018 he starred as Andrew on the television series 9JKL and from 2012 to 2018 he had a recurring role as Sam on the TV series New Girl. Walton married Majandra Delfino in 2011.