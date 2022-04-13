David Strathairn Net Worth:

What Is David Strathairn's Net Worth and Salary?

David Strathairn is an American actor and producer who has a net worth of $6 million. Strathairn gave an Oscar-nominated performance as Edward R. Murrow in 2005's "Good Night, and Good Luck," and he won a Primetime Emmy for playing Dr. Carlock in the 2010 HBO film "Temple Grandin." David has more than 130 acting credits to his name, including the films "A League of Their Own" (1992), "The Firm" (1993), "L.A. Confidential" (1997), "Lincoln" (2012), "Godzilla" (2014), "Nomadland" (2020), and "Nightmare Alley" (2021), the TV movies "In the Gloaming" (1997) and "Hemingway & Gellhorn" (2012), and the television series "The Days and Nights of Molly Dodd" (1988–1991), "Big Apple" (2001), "Alphas" (2011–2012), "The Blacklist" (2015–2016), "Billions" (2017–2019), and "The Expanse" (2018–2019).

He also played CIA Deputy Director Noah Vosen in "The Bourne Ultimatum" (2007) and "The Bourne Legacy" (2012), and he produced the 2006 film "The Sensation of Sight." Strathairn has performed on Broadway as well, appearing in productions of "Einstein and the Polar Bear" (1981), "The Three Sisters" (1997), "Dance of Death" (2001), "Salome" (2003), and "The Heiress" (2012).

Early Life

David Strathairn was born David Russell Strathairn on January 26, 1949, in San Francisco, California. His mother, Mary, was a nurse, and his father, Thomas, was a physician. David has two siblings, Tom and Anne, and he graduated from Redwood High School in California. Strathairn then enrolled at Williams College in Massachusetts, where he met two men who would become frequent collaborators, director John Sayles and actor Gordon Clapp. After earning his degree in 1970, David went to Florida to visit his grandfather, but his grandfather died before he got there. Since Strathairn didn't have in friends in Florida, he decided to join the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Clown College and spent six months in a traveling circus.

Career

David made his film debut in the 1979 John Sayles-directed drama "Return of the Secaucus 7," then he appeared in "Lovesick" (1983), "Silkwood" (1983), "Iceman" (1984), "The Brother from Another Planet" (1984), "When Nature Calls" (1985), "Matewan" (1987), "Eight Men Out" (1988), and "The Feud" (1989). He guest-starred on "Search for Tomorrow" (1984), "Miami Vice" (1985), "Spenser: For Hire" (1987), and "The Equalizer" (1988), and from 1988 to 1991, he played Moss Goodman on the NBC/Lifetime series "The Days and Nights of Molly Dodd." In the '90s, Strathairn appeared in several TV movies, including "O Pioneers!" (1992) and "Evidence of Blood" (1998). On the big screen, he starred in 1991's "City of Hope," 1992's "A League of Their Own" and "Passion Fish," 1993's "Lost in Yonkers" and "The Firm," and 1995's "Dolores Claiborne." In 1998, David and his "L.A. Confidential" co-stars earned a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, then he appeared in 1999's "A Midsummer Night's Dream," "Limbo," and "A Map of the World."

Strathairn played Captain Keller in the 2000 TV movie "The Miracle Worker," and he starred as FBI Agent Will Preecher on the 2001 CBS crime drama "Big Apple." He had a recurring role as Robert Wegler in "The Sopranos" in 2004, and he received numerous award nominations for his portrayal of Edward R. Murrow in 2005's "Good Night, and Good Luck." David appeared in the films "We Are Marshall" (2006), "Steel Toes" (2007), "My Blueberry Nights" (2007), "The Uninvited" (2009), and "Cold Souls" (2009), and he starred as Arthur Spiderwick in 2008's "The Spiderwick Chronicles," which is based on a series of children's books by Holly Black and Tony DiTerlizzi. In 2007, he played Noah Vosen in "The Bourne Ultimatum," which grossed $444.1 million at the box office, and he reprised his role in 2012's "The Bourne Legacy." Strathairn guest-starred on "Monk" (2008) and "House" (2010), and he earned recognition from the Primetime Emmys for playing Dr. Carlock in 2010's "Temple Grandin" and John Dos Passos in 2012's "Hemingway & Gellhorn." He starred in the films "Howl" (2010), "The Tempest" (2010), "The Whistleblower" (2010), and "No God, No Master" (2012), and he played William Seward in 2012's "Lincoln" and Admiral William Stenz in 2014's "Godzilla," a blockbuster that brought in $529 million at the box office. He reprised the role of William Stenz in 2019's "Godzilla: King of the Monsters," which earned $386.6 million.

From 2011 to 2012, David starred as Dr. Lee Rosen on Syfy's "Alphas," and he played Peter Kotsiopulos on NBC's "The Blacklist" from 2015 to 2016 and Judge Anthony Sayre on Amazon Studios' "Z: The Beginning of Everything" from 2015 to 2017. He appeared in "The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel" (2015), "American Pastoral" (2016), "November Criminals" (2017), "UFO" (2018), and "The Devil Has a Name" (2019), and he voiced Franklin D. Roosevelt in 2017's "Darkest Hour" and played God in 2018's "An Interview with God." From 2017 to 2019, he had a recurring role as "Black Jack" Foley on the Showtime series "Billions," and he played Klaes Ashford on the Syfy/Amazon Prime Video series "The Expanse" from 2018 to 2019. In 2020, Strathairn starred as Henry Fisher on the CBS All Access true crime drama "Interrogation" and appeared in the Oscar-winning film "Nomadland." In 2021, he played Pete Krumbein in the thriller "Nightmare Alley," which earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture.

Personal Life

David married nurse Logan Goodman in 1980, and they have two children, Tay and Ebbe. Tay married Meryl Streep's daughter Grace Gummer, in July 2019, but they divorced in August 2020. David and Tay have appeared together in 1988's "Eight Men Out" and 2020's "Nomadland." In 2008, Strathairn narrated a video that introduced Barack Obama when he accepted the presidential nomination at the Democratic National Convention.

Awards and Nominations

In 2006, Strathairn was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role and a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for "Good Night, and Good Luck." The film also earned him awards from the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards, Venice Film Festival, and Women Film Critics Circle Awards and nominations from the BAFTA Awards, Awards Circuit Community Awards, Broadcast Film Critics Association Awards, Chicago Film Critics Association Awards, Chicago Film Critics Association Awards, Chlotrudis Awards, Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association Awards, Gold Derby Awards, Italian Online Movie Awards, London Critics Circle Film Awards, Online Film & Television Association, Online Film Critics Society Awards, Satellite Awards, and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

David has received two Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie, winning for "Temple Grandin" in 2010; his other nomination was for "Hemingway & Gellhorn" in 2012. He also earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television for "Temple Grandin," and he won a Satellite Award for his performance. "Temple Grandin" and "O Pioneers!" both won Western Heritage Awards for Television Feature Film, and Strathairn was honored with the Maverick Tribute Award at the 2002 Cinequest San Jose Film Festival. David and his "Lincoln" co-stars won Best Ensemble awards from the Black Film Critics Circle Awards, Nevada Film Critics Society, and Southeastern Film Critics Association Awards. He won an Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Male for "City of Hope" in 1992, and he was also nominated for "Matewan," "Passion Fish," "Limbo," and "Good Night, and Good Luck." In 2015, Strathairn and his "Repeater" castmate Brian Lee Franklin shared the Lisa Blount Memorial Acting Award at the Oxford Film Festival, Mississippi. David has also earned a CableACE Award nomination for "In the Gloaming," a DVD Exclusive Award nomination for "Ball in the House," an AARP Movies for Grownups Award nomination for "Nightmare Alley," and several nominations for "Nomadland."

Real Estate

In 1990, Strathairn paid $100,000 for a 3,444 square foot home in Clinton Corners, New York. The home includes three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms and the property spans a bit more than 12 acres.