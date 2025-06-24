What is David Paymer's Net Worth?

David Paymer is an American actor and television director who has a net worth of $6 million. David Paymer has appeared in such films as "City Slickers," "Mr. Saturday Night," "Quiz Show," "Get Shorty," and "State and Main," and on such television series as "Downtown," "The Commish," and "The Good Wife." Paymer's directing credits include episodes of "Everwood," "Brothers & Sisters," and "Hart of Dixie."

Early Life and Education

David Paymer was born on August 30, 1954 in Oceanside, New York to travel agent Sylvia and pianist Marvin. He has a brother named Steve who also acts. For his higher education, Paymer attended the University of Michigan.

Film Career

In 1979, Paymer made his film debut with a small part in the comedy "The In-Laws." He had his first substantial film role in 1986, in the superhero comedy "Howard the Duck." That was followed by roles in "No Way Out," "No Holds Barred," and "Crazy People," among other films. In 1991, Paymer appeared in the Western comedy "City Slickers," starring Billy Crystal. He reunited with Crystal the next year for "Mr. Saturday Night," playing his character's brother Stan Young. For his performance, Paymer earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Over the subsequent years, he appeared in such films as "Searching for Bobby Fischer," "Quiz Show," "Get Shorty," "The American President," "Nixon," "City Hall," "Carpool," and "The 6th Man." In 1997, Paymer portrayed Georgia politician John Forsyth in Steven Spielberg's historical drama "Amistad." His credits after that included "Mighty Joe Young," "Payback," "Chill Factor," "Mumford," and "The Hurricane."

In 2000, Paymer was in four films: "State and Main," "Bait," "Bounce," and "Enemies of Laughter." The following year, he had notable roles in "Focus" and "Bartleby." Paymer subsequently appeared in "Alex & Emma," "In Good Company," "Checking Out," and "My Suicidal Sweetheart," among other films. His credits in the latter half of the decade included "Resurrecting the Champ," "Ocean's Thirteen," "Redbelt," and "Drag Me to Hell." In his first film of the 2010s, Paymer was in Francis Ford Coppola's 2011 horror film "Twixt." He then appeared in such films as "The Five-Year Engagement," "Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit," and "Two-Bit Waltz." At the end of the decade, Paymer was in the martial arts action thriller "Accident Man," the romantic dramedy "The Sunlit Night," and Richard Linklater's "Where'd You Go, Bernadette." His credits in the 2020s have included "Horse Girl," "Bad Therapy," and "Bad Shabbos."

Television Acting

Paymer began acting on television in 1979, the same year he debuted on the big screen. His first role was in an episode of "ABC Afterschool Special." Just like on the big screen, Paymer went on to be hugely prolific on the small screen. In the 1980s, he had guest roles on such shows as "Barney Miller," "Happy Days," "Taxi," "Gloria," "Family Ties," "Cheers," "Private Eye," "St. Elsewhere," and "Matlock." Paymer also had a recurring role on "Cagney & Lacey" and a main role on the short-lived CBS crime drama "Downtown." He acted in some television films, as well, including "This House Possessed," "Grace Kelly," and "Love, Mary." Paymer's biggest television roles in the 1990s were on "The Commish" and "The Larry Sanders Show." He also gave a Golden Globe-nominated performance in the 1996 HBO television film "Crime of the Century." Toward the end of the decade, Paymer became heavily involved in voice acting, lending his voice to such animated shows as "Channel Umptee-3," "Godzilla: The Series," "The Wild Thornberrys," and "Pinky, Elmyra & the Brain."

In the '00s, Paymer appeared in episodes of "Night Visions," "Without a Trace," "Jack & Bobby," "Entourage," "Ghost Whisperer," "October Road," and "My Name is Earl," among other shows. He also had a main role on the short-lived ABC crime drama "Line of Fire," and appeared in such television films as "RFK," "School of Life," and "Warm Springs." In 2009, Paymer began playing the recurring role of Judge Richard Cuesta on "The Good Wife," a role he continued through the end of the series in 2016. Meanwhile, in the early 2010s, he had guest roles on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" and "The Mentalist." During the latter half of the decade, Paymer had recurring guest roles on "I'm Dying Up Here" and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," and a two-episode part on "On Becoming a God in Central Florida." Kicking off the 2020s, he had a guest role on "Star Trek: Picard" and recurring roles on "Briarpatch" and "Dave." Over the subsequent years, Paymer appeared in episodes of "The Morning Show" and "Minx."

Television Directing

Paymer started directing television in the mid-'00s, beginning with episodes of "Everwood" and "One Tree Hill." He went on to direct episodes of such series as "Windfall," "Grey's Anatomy," "Pepper Dennis," "Medium," "Brothers & Sisters," and "Privileged." Among the shows on which Paymer had the most directing credits were "Make It or Break It" (seven episodes), "Hart of Dixie" (eleven episodes), and "Switched at Birth" (six episodes). He also directed episodes of "Mistresses," "The Mentalist," "The Fosters," "Recovery Road," and "Lucifer."

Stage Career

In 2022, Paymer reprised his Academy Award-nominated role from "Mr. Saturday Night" in the musical adaptation on Broadway. Billy Crystal also reprised his role from the 1992 film.

Personal Life & Real Estate

With his wife, Liz Georges, whom he married in 1988, Paymer has two children. In 1999, David and Liz paid $1.1 million for a home in Santa Monica, California. Today this home is worth $5-6 million.