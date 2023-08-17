David Muir Net Worth

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $25 Million Salary: $8 Million Per Year Date of Birth: Nov 8, 1973 (49 years old) Place of Birth: New York Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.8 m) Profession: Journalist Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare David Muir's Net Worth

What is David Muir's Net Worth and Salary?

David Muir is an American television journalist who has a net worth of $25 million. David Muir serves as the anchor of "ABC World News Tonight" and the co-anchor of the ABC newsmagazine program "20/20." His broadcast of the former program became the most-watched evening newscast in the United States in 2015. For his decades-long work in journalism, Muir has won multiple Emmy and Edward R. Murrow Awards.

Salary

David Muir's salary for all of his various ABC duties is $8 million per year.

Early Life and Education

David Muir was born on November 8, 1973 in Syracuse, New York into a Catholic family. He has one older sibling and two younger step-siblings, and grew up in the hamlet of Onondaga Hill, southwest of Syracuse. There, Muir attended Onondaga Central Junior-Senior High School, from which he graduated in 1991. He went on to attend Ithaca College, graduating magna cum laude in 1995 with his Bachelor of Arts in journalism. During college, Muir spent a semester at the Institute on Political Journalism at the Fund for American Studies at Georgetown University, and another semester abroad in Spain at the Institute for the International Education of Students at the University of Salamanca.

Career Beginnings

Muir got his start in broadcast journalism at WTVH-TV in Syracuse, where he interned while in high school. Later, from 1994 to 2000, he worked as an anchor and reporter at the station. Early in his tenure, Muir gained recognition for his reports from Israel on the assassination of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin. After leaving WTVH, he became an anchor and reporter at WCVB-TV in Boston, where he remained until 2003. At that station, he earned plaudits for his investigative reporting of the path the hijackers took leading up to the 9/11 attacks.

ABC News

In the summer of 2003, Muir joined ABC News as the anchor of the overnight news program "World News Now" and the anchor of the early morning newscast "World News This Morning." Later, in 2006, he began co-anchoring the newsmagazine program "Primetime," and in mid-2007 started anchoring "World News Saturday." In 2012, Muir became the weekend anchor and primary substitute anchor for Diane Sawyer on "ABC World News Tonight," the network's flagship daily evening news program. He eventually succeeded Sawyer as the anchor and managing editor of the broadcast in 2014. By spring of the next year, "ABC World News Tonight" had become the most-watched evening newscast in the United States. Muir has also had success co-anchoring the newsmagazine program "20/20" with Elizabeth Vargas, which he has done since 2013. Later, in 2021, he became ABC News's lead anchor for breaking news and special event coverage, succeeding George Stephanopoulos.

Muir has covered many major world events during his tenure at ABC News. In 2005, he was inside the New Orleans Superdome during the arrival of Hurricane Katrina, and stayed in the city to report on the unfolding disaster. The following year, Muir reported from the Israeli-Lebanon border during the Lebanon War, and in 2007 covered the Hamas coup from inside the Gaza Strip. Over the subsequent years, he reported from such places as Peru, Ukraine, and Haiti, and made multiple journeys to the Gulf of Mexico to investigate the BP oil spill. In 2011, Muir reported from Tahrir Square during the Egyptian Revolution and from Fukushima following the major tsunami and nuclear accident. The year after that, he anchored coverage of the mass shootings in Aurora, Colorado and Newtown, Connecticut, and served as one of ABC's lead correspondents during the US presidential election. Among his other notable reports, Muir reported from Iran during the lead-up to the nuclear talks and from Mogadishu, Somalia during the famine.

Honors and Awards

Muir has been the recipient of numerous honors for his decades-long work in journalism. When he was working at WTVH in Syracuse, he earned top honors from the Radio-Television News Directors Association for his reports from Israel on the assassination of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin. Meanwhile, his newscast was named the best in the area by the Syracuse Press Club. After moving to WCVB in Boston, Muir won the regional Edward R. Murrow Award for investigative reporting, as well as the National Headliner Award and Associated Press honors for his coverage of 9/11. Later, at ABC News, he won another Edward R. Murrow Award. Muir's other honors include a CINE Golden Eagle Award, for his year-long report on America's heroin crisis, and multiple Emmy Awards.

Real Estate

IN 2019 David paid $7 million for a spectacular home on New York's Skaneateles Lake.