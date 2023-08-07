Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $4 Million Date of Birth: Oct 11, 1953 (69 years old) Place of Birth: Beverly Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 3 in (1.93 m) Profession: Actor, Singer, Television Director, Screenwriter, Film Producer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare David Morse's Net Worth

What is David Morse's Net Worth?

David Morse is an American actor, singer, director and writer who has a net worth of $4 million. David Morse first gained recognition for his portrayal of Dr. Jack Morrison on the medical drama "St. Elsewhere." He appeared in all six seasons. This role launched his career and set the stage for numerous memorable appearances in both film and television. In film, Morse has worked with celebrated directors, earning praise for his performances in movies like "The Green Mile," where he played Brutus "Brutal" Howell, and "Disturbia." Other David Morse films include "12 Monkeys," "The Negotiator" and "The Rock."

On television, Morse has continued to impress audiences with roles in critically acclaimed series such as "House," where he played a detective, and "Treme," where he portrayed a police officer navigating post-Katrina New Orleans. His work on HBO's "Hack" as a taxi-driving vigilante also drew attention.

Early Life

Born October 11, 1953 in Beverly, Massachusetts, he was a fixture in theater productions with the Boston Repertory Company during the '70s before moving to New York to pursue work with the Circle Repertory.

Career

His feature film debut came in Richard Donner's "Inside Moves" (1980), which cast him as a likable basketball player turned bartender. After playing the bit part of shoe store cop in "Max Dugan Returns" (1982), Morse landed the role that soon brought him national attention. As Dr. Jack Morrison on "St. Elsewhere," Morse invested himself deeply in the role. Morse also directed two episodes of St. Elsewhere, in 1987.

When St. Elsewhere ended, Morse branched out into meatier character parts, playing a paid assassin in the two-part miniseries "Brotherhood of the Rose" (NBC, 1989) and a crazed kidnapper in "Cry in the Wild: The Taking of Peggy Ann" (NBC, 1991). His most layered performance during this period came in Sean Penn's directorial debut, "The Indian Runner" (1991), which earned him an Independent Spirit Award nomination.

Morse earned perhaps his greatest acclaim for his performance in "How I Learned to Drive," for which he was honored for with Drama Desk and Obie Awards, among other accolades. He played a tough but fair prison guard in "The Green Mile" (1999) and outshined stars Russell Crowe and Meg Ryan in "Proof of Life" (2000). In Lars Von Trier's "Dancer in the Dark" (2000), Morse performed song and dance numbers. He also played a police detective in the television series "House." These days, Morse stays busy splitting his professional time mostly between stage and television roles.

Personal Life and Real Estate

David and his wife, actress/author Susan Wheeler Duff have been married since 1982. They have three children.

After losing their house in the 1994 Northridge earthquake, David and Susan moved their family to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In 2018 they paid $2 million for an 8,000 square foot mansion in Philadelphia's Chestnut Hill neighborhood.