Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $1.5 Million Birthdate: May 8, 1954 (70 years old) Birthplace: Knoxville Gender: Male Height: 6 ft (1.83 m) Profession: Actor, Film Director, Film Score Composer Nationality: United States of America

What Is David Keith's Net Worth?

David Keith is an American actor, director, and producer who has a net worth of $1.5 million. David Keith, not to be confused with Keith David, has more than 100 acting credits to his name. He starred as Arlo Weed on "Flesh 'n' Blood" (1991), Jim Marsh on "High Incident" (1996–1997), and 'Yonk' Allen on "The Class" (2006–2007). David has starred in the films "The Great Santini" (1979), "An Officer and a Gentleman" (1980), "Firestarter" (1984), "Heartbreak Hotel" (1988), "Major League II" (1994), "U-571" (2000), "Men of Honor" (2000), "Behind Enemy Lines" (2001), "Daredevil" (2003), and "Finding Grace" (2019) and the television series "Lone Star" (2010), "Hawaii Five-0" (2011–2019), and "Reckless" (2014). He has directed the films "The Curse" (1987), "The Further Adventures of Tennessee Buck" (1988), and "Waterville" (2003), and he produced "Waterville" and the 2023 film "I'll Be Watching."

Early Life

David Keith was born David Lemuel Keith on May 8, 1954, in Knoxville, Tennessee. His mother, Hilda Earle, worked for the Knox County Board of Education, and his father, Lemuel Grady Keith, Jr., was employed in the personnel division of the Tennessee Valley Authority. David's cousin Mike Keith has been the Tennessee Titans football team's play-by-play announcer since 1999. David earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Speech and Theater from the University of Tennessee.

Career

In 1978, Keith had an uncredited role in the TV movie "Are You in the House Alone?," then he guest-starred on "Happy Days" (1978) and "The Runaways" (1979) and played Tucker Davis in the 1979 CBS series "Co-Ed Fever." His first feature film was 1979's "The Great Santini," and he followed it with "The Rose" (1979), "Brubaker" (1980), "Back Roads" (1981), "Take This Job and Shove It" (1981), "The Lords of Discipline" (1983), "Independence Day" (1983), "Firestarter" (1984), "White of the Eye" (1987), and "The Further Adventures of Tennessee Buck" (1988). In 1982, David played Sid Worley in "An Officer and a Gentleman," which grossed $190 million at the box office and earned him two Golden Globe nominations. In 1988, he portrayed Elvis Presley in "Heartbreak Hotel." Keith appeared in the TV movies "Friendly Fire" (1979), "The Golden Moment: An Olympic Love Story" (1980), "Gulag" (1985), "Guts and Glory: The Rise and Fall of Oliver North" (1989), "Whose Child Is This? The War for Baby Jessica" (1993), "XXX's & OOO's" (1994), "Texas" (1994), "If Looks Could Kill[" (1994), "Perfect Prey" (1998), "Poodle Springs" (1998), and "A Memory in My Heart" (1999) and the miniseries "If Tomorrow Comes" (1986), and he guest-starred on "Strangers" (1996) and "The Outer Limits" (1998). In 1991, he played Arlo Weed on the NBC sitcom "Flesh 'n' Blood," and from 1996 to 1997, he starred as Senior Lead Officer Jim Marsh on the ABC police drama "High Incident."

In the '90s, David appeared in more than 20 films, including "The Two Jakes" (1990), "Caged Fear" (1991), "Desperate Motive" (1993), "Major League II" (1994), "Ernest Goes to School" (1994), "The Indian in the Cupboard" (1995), "Deadly Sins" (1995), "Invasion of Privacy" (1996), "Ambushed" (1998), "Question of Privilege" (1999), and "Secret of the Andes" (1999). Next, he guest-starred on "Walker, Texas Ranger" (2000), "Martial Law" (2000), "Arli$$" (2000), "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (2001), "NCIS" (2004), "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" (2005), and "CSI: Miami" (2008), and he starred in the TV movies "Love and Treason" (2001), "Epoch" (2001), "Sabretooth" (2002), "Carrie" (2002), "Deep Shock" (2003), "Path of Destruction" (2005), "Outlaw Prophet: Warren Jeffs" (2014), and "Wedding at Graceland" (2019). From 2006 to 2007, Keith played 'Yonk' Allen on the CBS sitcom "The Class" alongside Jason Ritter, Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Jon Bernthal. Keith had recurring roles as John Allen on "Lone Star" (2010), Commander Wade Gutches on "Hawaii Five-0" (2011–2019), and Pat McCandless on "Reckless" (2014). In 2000, David co-starred with Matthew McConaughey, Bill Paxton, and Harvey Keitel in the film "U-571," then he appeared in "Men of Honor" (2000), "Burning Down the House" (2001), "Behind Enemy Lines" (2001), "Daredevil" (2003), "Hangman's Curse" (2003), "The Kings of Brooklyn" (2004), "Raise Your Voice" (2004), "All Souls Day" (2005), "Come Away Home" (2005), "Miracle Dogs Too" (2006), "Beneath the Blue" (2010), "Unrequited" (2010), "Awaken" (2015), "All Saints" (2017), "Finding Grace" (2019), "I'll Be Watching" (2023), and "Walden" (2023).

Personal Life

David married realtor Nancy Clark on April 15, 2000, and they welcomed children Coulter and Presley before divorcing in 2016. Keith is a fan of the University of Tennessee Volunteers football team and attends their games whenever his schedule allows. He has served as a spokesman for PROTECT: The National Association to Protect Children and as a member of the organization's National Advisory Board. David was present for the sentencing of John Couey after he was convicted of the 2005 kidnapping, rape, and murder of 9-year-old Jessica Lunsford. Keith said that he planned to go to Washington, D.C., with Jessica's father, Mark, after Couey's sentencing to ask Congress to offer more support for sex offender laws. David told WFTS-TV in Tampa Bay, "One of the great things I said about Mark (Lunsford) is he wants justice and he wants closure in this; he wants justice for his daughter. But what he really wants is to protect children and if we can get child molesters in jail, that's the way you protect children."

Awards and Nominations

In 1983, Keith earned two Golden Globe nominations for "An Officer and a Gentleman," New Star of the Year in a Motion Picture – Male and Best Actor in a Supporting Role – Motion Picture. That year he was named Male Star of Tomorrow at the ShoWest Convention. At the 2017 Great Lakes Christian Film Festival, David received a Best Actor nomination for "Heritage Falls."