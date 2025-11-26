David Jason Net Worth

What is David Jason's Net Worth?

David Jason is an English actor who has a net worth of $10 million. David Jason is known for his roles in such television series as "Only Fools and Horses," "A Touch of Frost," "Open All Hours" and "Still Open All Hours," and "The Darling Buds of May." He has also voiced characters in numerous animated programs, including "Danger Mouse," "The Wind in the Willows," "Angelmouse," and "Pip Ahoy!"

Early Life and Education

David Jason was born David White on February 2, 1940 in Edmonton, England to Olwen and Arthur. He had a twin brother who died during childbirth, and has an older brother named Arthur who is also an actor. After attending Northfield Secondary Modern School, Jason trained as an electrician for six years. However, he ultimately decided to retire and become an actor.

Television Career

Jason made his television debut in the 1965 made-for-TV movie "Mother Goose." The next year, he played Bert Bradshaw on the ITV soap opera "Crossroads." From 1967 to 1969, Jason played various roles on the children's comedy show "Do Not Adjust Your Set." He also appeared as various characters on the comedy show "Hark at Barker" from 1969 to 1970. After that, Jason had guest roles on such programs as "Doctor in the House," "Six Dates with Barker," "Doctor at Large," and "Seven of One." In 1972, he starred in "His Lordship Entertains," a sequel to "Hark at Barker." Jason went on to play the titular character in"The Top Secret Life of Edgar Briggs" in 1974. He next played the main role on the ITV sitcom "Lucky Feller," which ran for one season in 1976. Also that year, Jason began starring on the BBC sitcom "Open All Hours," playing the role of Granville. He appeared in all four seasons of the show through 1985. In the meantime, from 1977 to 1981, Jason starred on the ITV sitcom "A Sharp Intake of Breath." He began one of his longest-running roles in 1981, as charming but disreputable market trader Del Boy on the BBC sitcom "Only Fools and Horses." The show went on to run for seven seasons, concluding in 1991. A number of specials followed between 1991 and 2003.

In the 1980s, Jason became heavily involved in voice acting for animated programs. He voiced the titular characters in "Danger Mouse," "Count Duckula," and "The BFG" and also lent his voice to "The Wind in the Willows." In live-action television, meanwhile, Jason starred in the 1987 Channel 4 adaptation of Tom Sharpe's novel "Porterhouse Blue" and in the 1989 ITV series "A Bit of a Do." He had his next main role as Pop Larkin in the ITV series "The Darling Buds of May," which ran from 1991 to 1993. During that time, Jason began voicing Hugo in the animated series "Victor & Hugo: Bunglers in Crime" and began starring as Detective Inspector Jack Frost on ITV's "A Touch of Frost." The former ran until 1999 and the latter until 2010. Jason continued voice acting, playing Rola Polar in the series "The Adventures of Dawdle the Donkey," Father Christmas in the television film "Father Christmas and the Missing Reindeer," and all the characters in the series "Angelmouse." At the end of the 1990s, in a live-action role, Jason starred as Captain Frank Beck in the BBC television film "All the King's Men."

From late 2001 to early 2002, Jason starred as the titular character in the four-part ITV series "Micawber." Between 2002 and 2004, he starred in "The Quest," a series of three feature-length television films for ITV. Subsequently, Jason starred as professional conman Des in the ITV crime drama "Diamond Geezer," which ran for two seasons between 2005 and 2007. Around this time, he starred in a string of television films, including "Ghostboat," "Terry Pratchett's Hogfather," and "Terry Pratchett's The Colour of Magic." Jason had his next major role in a series from late 2011 to early 2012, playing Captain Guy Hubble on the BBC One sitcom "The Royal Bodyguard." Next, from 2013 to 2019, he reprised his role as Granville from "Open All Hours" in the sequel series "Still Open All Hours." In the 2010s and into the 2020s, Jason began starring in a string of documentary series, such as "David Jason: My Life on Screen," "David Jason: Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "David Jason's Great British Inventions." He also continued voice acting by voicing two characters in the children's animated series "Pip Ahoy!"

Film Career

In 1972, Jason made his big-screen debut with a small part in the drama "Under Milk Wood," starring Richard Burton, Elizabeth Taylor, and Peter O'Toole. The following year, he starred in the comedy "White Cargo." Over the remainder of the decade, Jason had a supporting role in "Royal Flash" and a leading role in "The Odd Job," and lent his voice to the animated film "Wombling Free" and the live-action/animated hybrid film "The Water Babies."

Radio Career

Jason began acting in radio comedies in the 1970s, with roles on the satirical current affairs sketch show "Week Ending" and Douglas Adams's "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy." He also had his own show, "The Jason Explanation," which ran from 1977 to 1981.

Personal Life

From 1977 until her passing in 1995, Jason was in a relationship with Welsh actress Myfanwy Talog. He later began dating Gill Hinchcliffe, 20 years his junior, with whom he had a daughter in early 2001. The couple married in 2005. Jason later discovered he had another daughter who had been born in 1970 from his brief relationship with actress Jennifer Hill.