What Is David Harewood's Net Worth?

David Harewood is an English actor, writer, and producer who has a net worth of $5 million. David Harewood is best known for playing CIA Counterterrorism Director David Estes on the Showtime series "Homeland" (2011–2012) and Hank Henshaw / Cyborg Superman and J'onn J'onzz / Martian Manhunter on the CBS/ CW superhero drama "Supergirl" (2015–2021). He also directed four episodes of "Supergirl."

Harewood has more than 100 acting credits to his name, including the films "Mad Dogs and Englishmen" (1995), "The Merchant of Venice" (2004), "Blood Diamond" (2006), "Third Person" (2013), "Free in Deed" (2015), and "Grimsby" (2016) and the television series "Agony Again" (1995), "Always and Everyone" (1999–2001), "The Vice" (1999–2003), "Babyfather" (2001–2002), "Fat Friends" (2004–2005), "The Palace" (2008), "Robin Hood" (2009), "Selfie" (2014), and "Sherwood" (2024). David produced the 2021 TV documentary "Why Is Covid Killing People of Colour?" and the 2022 short film "Monochromatic," and he published the memoir "Maybe I Don't Belong Here" in 2021. In 2023, he was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) "for his service to drama and charity." The following year, Harewood became the President of his alma mater, the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.

Early Life

David Harewood was born David Michael Harewood on December 8, 1965 in Small Heath, Birmingham, England. He is the son of a caterer and a lorry driver, and he has three siblings, Sandra, Paul, and Rodger. David studied at St Benedict's Junior School before attending Washwood Heath Academy. He performed with the National Youth Theatre, and he later took a job at a wine bar. When Harewood was 18 years old, he was accepted into the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.

Career

David made his TV debut in a 1988 episode of "South of the Border," and his first feature film was 1993's "The Hawk." Next, he appeared in the films "Mad Dogs and Englishmen" (1995) and "I Wonder Who's Kissing You Now" (1999) and the TV movies "Bermuda Grace" (1994) and "Macbeth on the Estate" (1997). Harewood played Daniel on the 1995 BBC1 sitcom "Agony Again," and in 1999, he began starring as Mike Gregson on the ITV medical drama "Always and Everyone" and Sergeant / D.I. Joe Robinson on the police drama "The Vice." In 1997, he became the first Black actor to star as Othello at London's National Theatre. David guest-starred on "An Unsuitable Job for a Woman" (2001), "Silent Witness" (2004), "New Street Law" (2006), "New Tricks" (2007), and "The Fixer" (2009), and he played Augustus 'Gus' Pottinger on BBC Two's "Babyfather" (2001–2002) and Max Robertson on ITV's "Fat Friends" (2004–2005). He appeared in the films "The Merchant of Venice" (2004) and "Separate Lies" (2005), and in 2006, he co-starred with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Connelly, and Djimon Hounsou in "Blood Diamond," which earned five Academy Award nominations.

In 2008, Harewood played Major Simon Brooks on the ITV drama "The Palace," Patrick Nye in the BBC miniseries "The Last Enemy," and Freddie Graham on the BBC series "Criminal Justice," and in 2009, he starred as Tuck in the third season of BBC One's "Robin Hood." In 2010, he portrayed Nelson Mandela in the TV movie "Mrs Mandela," then he appeared in the films "The Hot Potato" (2011) "Victim" (2011), "The Man Inside" (2012), "Third Person" (2013), "Free in Deed" (2015), "Grimsby" (2016), "Tulip Fever" (2017), "Parallel" (2018), "Wendell & Wild" (2022), and "Arthur's Whisky" (2024). From 2011 to 2012, David played CIA Counterterrorism Director David Estes on Showtime's "Homeland," and in 2014, he starred as Sam Saperstein on ABC's "Selfie." From 2015 to 2021, he played Hank Henshaw / Cyborg Superman and J'onn J'onzz / Martian Manhunter on the superhero drama "Supergirl," which aired 126 episodes over six seasons. He reprised the role of J'onn J'onzz / Martian Manhunter in two episodes of "The Flash" (2017; 2019) as well as one episode each of "Arrow" (2020) and "Legends of Tomorrow" (2020). Harewood had a recurring role as Joel Steadman on the BBC One spy thriller "The Night Manager" in 2016, and he played Denis Bottomley in the second season of the BBC One crime drama "Sherwood" in 2024.

Personal Life

David married Kirsty Handy on February 26, 2013, in Barbados. They have two daughters together. Harewood has served as a mental health ambassador and has spoken openly about his struggles, revealing that he has self-medicated with marijuana and alcohol in the past to cope with bipolar-like symptoms. At one point, he was sectioned in a psychiatric ward under the Mental Health Act and prescribed an antipsychotic drug. In 2019, he spoke about his experiences in the BBC documentary "David Harewood: My Psychosis and Me."

In 2007, David donated bone marrow after being contacted by the Anthony Nolan Trust. He told BBC News, "I had been on the register for a couple of years, but some people are on the register for 20 years with no calls, so I wasn't expecting to hear from them, but they called and said 'you are a possible match.'" He added, "I have never had that many needles in my life. I hate needles, but the idea of saving somebody's life just made that pale into comparison, so I just gritted my teeth."

Awards and Nominations

In 2013, David shared a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series with his "Homeland" co-stars. He earned a Jury Prize for Best Actor – Bridgestone Narrative Competition at the 2016 Nashville Film Festival and a Best Male Lead nomination at the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards for "Free in Deed." In 2019, Harewood received a Saturn Award nomination (from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films) for Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series for "Supergirl." For 2022's "Man to Man," he was named Best Actor at the MiraBan UK Film Awards and Breaking TV Film Festival and Best Actor in a Short Film at the Long Key International Film Awards. In 2024, "Arthur's Whisky" won the award for Best Comedy at the National Film Awards (UK).