David Graf net worth: David Graf was an American actor who had a net worth of $500 thousand at the time of his death in 2001. He was best known for starring as Sgt. Eugene Tackleberry in the Police Academy films.

David Graf was born in Zanesville, Ohio in April 1950 and passed away in April 2001. He had more than 100 acting credits to his name starting in 1981. Graf starred as Councilman Harlan Nash on the television series He's the Mayor in 1986. He had a recurring role as Jay Cassidy on the TV series High Tide from 1996 to 1997. David Graf starred as Eugene Tackleberry in the movies Police Academy in 1984, Policy Academy 2: Their First Assignment in 1985, Police Academy 3: Back in Training in 1986, Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol in 1987, Police Academy 5: Assignment Miami Beach in 1988, Police Academy 6: City Under Siege in 1989, and Police Academy: Mission to Moscow in 1994. He married Kathryn Graf in 1983. David Graf passed away on April 7, 2001 at 50 years old from a heart attack.