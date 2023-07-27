David Corenswet Net Worth

What Is David Corenswet's Net Worth?

David Corenswet is an American actor, writer, director, and producer who has a net worth of $4 million. David Corenswet is probably best known for his roles in Ryan Murphy projects, playing River Barkley on the Netflix series "The Politician" (2019–2020) and Jack Castello in the miniseries "Hollywood" (2020). David has appeared in the films "Affairs of State" (2018), "The Sunlit Night" (2019), "Look Both Ways" (2022), and "Pearl" (2022) and the miniseries "We Own This City" (2022). He created, starred on, produced, and wrote for the sketch comedy web series "Moe & Jerryweather" (2014–2018), and he directed five episodes of the show. Corenswet also executive produced "Hollywood" and wrote the 2011 short film "Following Chase." In June 2023, it was announced that David had been cast as Superman / Clark Kent in the James Gunn-directed film "Superman: Legacy" alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

Early Life

David Corenswet was born David Packard Corenswet on July 8, 1993, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. David is the son of two lawyers, and his father, John (who passed away in 2019), came from a prominent Jewish family and formerly worked in New York City as a stage actor. Corenswet has a sister named Amy, and his maternal grandfather, Edward Packard, created the concept of "Choose Your Own Adventure" books and wrote more than four dozen books in the series. After graduating from the Shipley School, David attended New York City's prestigious Juilliard School, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in drama in 2016. Before enrolling at Juilliard, Corenswet briefly attended the University of Pennsylvania.

Career

During his youth, David appeared in several professional theater productions, such as Arthur Miller's "All My Sons" with the Arden Theatre Company (2002) and "Macbeth" at the Philadelphia Shakespeare Festival (2003). He made his onscreen acting debut in the 2011 short film "Following Chase," which he also wrote. Next, Corenswet created the sketch comedy web series "Moe & Jerryweather" (2014–2018). He played Jerryweather on the show, produced and wrote for the series, and directed the first five episodes. David guest-starred on "One Bad Choice" (2015), "Elementary" (2017), "The Tap" (2017), "Instinct" (2018), and "House of Cards" (2018), and he appeared in the 2017 TV movie "Controversy." His first feature film was the 2018 political thriller "Affairs of State," in which he played the lead role, and the following year, he co-starred with Jenny Slate, Zach Galifianakis, and Gillian Anderson in "The Sunlit Night." In 2019, Corenswet began playing River Barkley on the Netflix series "The Politician" alongside Ben Platt, Zoey Deutch, Jessica Lange, Gwyneth Paltrow, Judith Light, and Bette Midler. In 2020, the series earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy and a GLAAD Media Award nomination for Outstanding Drama Series.

In 2020, David executive produced and starred as Jack Castello in the Netflix miniseries "Hollywood." Also starring Darren Criss, Laura Harrier, Joe Mantello, Dylan McDermott, Jake Picking, Jeremy Pope, Holland Taylor, Samara Weaving, Jim Parsons, and Patti LuPone, "Hollywood" received 12 Primetime Emmy nominations. "Men's Health" said of the miniseries, "If anything is clear from watching 'Hollywood,' it's that its leading actor certainly has a future there. The show has a lot happening at pretty much all times, but one of the most consistent things is how the positive energy of Jack Castello never relents. Like his character, it's clear when watching Corenswet that you're looking at someone with the on-screen charisma of a future star." In 2022, David co-starred with Lili Reinhart, Danny Ramirez, Aisha Dee, Andrea Savage, Luke Wilson, and Nia Long in the Netflix film "Look Both Ways," and he appeared in the slasher film "Pearl," a prequel to "X." That year he also played David McDougall in the HBO crime drama miniseries "We Own This City," which earned a Satellite Award nomination for Best Miniseries and Limited Series, a Black Reel Award for Television nomination for Outstanding TV Movie/Limited Series, and a Hollywood Critics Association Television Award nomination for Best Broadcast Network or Cable Limited or Anthology Series. In November 2022, it was announced that Corenswet had been cast in the Apple TV+ limited series "Lady in the Lake." In May 2023, he landed a role in the disaster movie "Twisters" alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos, Maura Tierney, and Kiernan Shipka.

Personal Life

In a 2019 interview with "Entertainment Weekly," David said that his "pie-in-the-sky ambition is definitely to play Superman." Before being cast in the role, he also told the publication, "Superman is an amazing character, a classic American character. He's been done right and he's been done wrong. It's time for another right one." He added, "The cool thing about Superman is the thing that everybody says is the problem with the character, which is that he's invincible. That's the most interesting thing abut him. What a difficult position for a person to be in. There's so much to be mined there, and deal with the drama that's inherent in somebody who doesn't have any problems and can't die." In a 2020 MTV interview, Corenswet was referred to as "a self-proclaimed 'Star Wars' nerd who started his own a cappella group in high school with his three best friends." David said of watching the first two "Star Wars" films back-to-back, "I would feel so emotionally connected to the characters and the world, and I would have such a feeling of wanting to live in that world, that I would go back and start the movies over again right then. And that really connected with my imaginary use of play, especially as a young kid. I spent a lot of time by myself in my basement pretending to be a Jedi. That really drew me. I started acting orthogonally to that."

Award Nominations

As an executive producer on "Hollywood," David earned a nomination for Outstanding TV Movie/Limited Series from the Black Reel Awards for Television in 2020. In 2022, Corenswet and his "We Own This City" co-stars received a Pena de Prata nomination for Best Ensemble in a Limited Series or Anthology Series or TV Special.