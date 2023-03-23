What is David Charvet's Net Worth?

David Charvet is a French singer and actor who has a net worth of $30 million. David is probably best-known for starring on the series "Baywatch" in the 1990s. He is also notable for his former marriage to model/actress Brooke Burke, with whom he has two children. They began dating in 2005 and were married from 2011 to 2018 and have two children.

Divorce Settlement

David Charvet was married to model Brooke Burke from 2011 to 2018. They began dating in 2005 and had two children together (plus Brooke had two children from first marriage to plastic surgeon Garth Fisher). Technically their divorce was finalized in March 2020. According to the divorce settlement terms, as revealed in court filings, the couple agreed to 50/50 custody of their children and 50/50 on all child-related expenses. According to their agreement, Brooke got to keep a home in Malibu and a condo in Santa Monica, while David kept a property in Malibu. Brooke got to keep ownership of two fitness companies while David got several companies of his own including Malibu Stone and Building Materials. They plan to split their art collection down the road.

Real Estate

In March 1998, David paid $1.275 million for five parcels of land in Malibu's Serra Retreat neighborhood, totaling 1.75 acres. Most were undeveloped, though there was a modest 2,700 square-foot home on one of the lots. The seller was Mel Gibson. In 2007, David and Brooke demolished the previous structure and built a 6,000 square-foot home. In 2015 they hit re-set on the land, constructing a 12,000 French-style manor known as Chateau Charvet. They continued to own the property together today even after divorcing for several years. Neither lived in the house during this period when it was rented for as much as $75,000 per month. That's how much Kylie Jenner paid when she once lived at the house. In February 2020 Prince Harry and Princess Meghan were rumored to be interested in renting the house which is worth at least $20 million.

While having his house built in Malibu, California in 2006, Charvet became unhappy with the contractor's work. He fired him from the job and took over the work as the project manager. This experience led him to develop a career in the construction business. He now runs the Los Angeles-based residential contracting company, The Jones Builders Group. The company builds between 10 and 14 houses per year in the Los Angeles area. He has spoken publicly on the topic of transitioning from the world of entertainment to a new profession. He admitted that while it was tough at first, he finds his work in construction more satisfying and also enjoys the greater amount of time he is able to devote to his family.

Early Life

David Charvet was born on May 15, 1972 in Lyon, France. He is the son of Cristiane Charvet Haddad and businessman Paul Guez. His father founded the Sasson brand of jeans in the 1980s. He was raised in a Jewish household. After attending school in France, Charvet decided he wanted to pursue acting in the United States. He won a green card through the Morrison visa lottery in the early 1990s and moved to the U.S.

Career

In 1992, Charvet caught his big break by landing the role of character Matt Brody on the American television program "Baywatch." He remained on the show for three full seasons until 1995. In 1996, he landed a role on another popular American show, "Melrose Place." He played the character Craig Field from 1996 to 1998. Throughout this period of time, he also landed roles on "Seduced and Betrayed," "Derby," "Angel Flight Down," and "Meet Prince Charming."

In 1999, Charvet decided to leave acting in order to pursue a career in music. He returned to France and signed a five-album contract with Universal Music Group France. Over the next seven years, he released three pop rock studio albums beginning with his self-titled debut, "David Charvet," in 1997. His debut single, "Should I Leave," became a hit song in France, Belgium, and Sweden.

He followed his first album with "Leap of Faith" in 2002 and then "Se laisser quelque chose" in 2004. His music catered to both French and English-speaking audiences as he often switched between the languages. He had another hit track with "Jusqu'au bout" and then with "Apprendre à aimer." Overall, he has sold over 2.5 million albums.

In 2006, Charvet returned to acting by landing a role in the film "Prisoners of the Sun" by director Roger Christian. However, the film was only completed and released in 2013. He also appeared in the film "Green Flash" in 2008. The following year, in 2009, he appeared in the ABC summer reality show "The Superstars." He came in third in the competition with partner Lisa Leslie. In 2010, he was a contestant on the French reality show "La Ferme Célébrités." It was broadcast on TF1. In 2013, he had a role in "Prisoners of the Sun" as character Doug Adler.

Charvet eventually left the world of entertainment entirely to spend more time with his family.

Personal Life

Charvet dated his "Baywatch" co-star Pamela Anderson, from 1992 to 1994.

In 1995 he began dating American television personality and actress Brooke Burke. They had a daughter, Heaven, together in 2007 and a son, Shaya, in 2008. They raised their children in the Jewish faith. In August of 2011, the couple got married and united their families, as Burke already had two daughters from her previous marriage. After seven years of marriage, the couple announced that they were divorcing. Their divorce was finalized in March of 2020. The former couple have spoken about how they have successfully maintained a good relationship and are able to co-parent well.

Charvet is also interested in conservation and the environment. In June of 2010, he joined The Blue Seals, a non-profit organization which is aimed at providing a rapid response to environmental emergencies and is focused on ocean preservation. He is a member of the group's board of directors. The organization focused heavily on raising awareness of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill. It helped organize the French company Ecoceane design ships that could collect floating waste and hydrocarbons so that it could participate in the cleanup.