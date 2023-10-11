Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $5 Million Date of Birth: Apr 17, 1942 (81 years old) Place of Birth: Yorkshire Gender: Male Profession: Comedian, Actor Nationality: United Kingdom 💰 Compare David Bradley's Net Worth

What is David Bradley's Net Worth?

David Bradley is an English actor of the screen and stage who has a net worth of $5 million. David Bradley is known for his roles on such television series as "Game of Thrones," "The Strain," and "After Life," and for playing Argus Filch in the "Harry Potter" film series. He has also made appearances as the First Doctor on "Doctor Who," having played the role's originator in the television film "An Adventure in Space and Time." On stage, Bradley won a Laurence Olivier Award for his work in a production of "King Lear" in 1991.

Early Life and Education

David Bradley was born on April 17, 1942 in York, England. There, he attended St. George's Secondary Modern School, where he sang in the choir. Bradley also performed on stage in musical productions as a youth, including with the Rowntree Youth Theatre. After leaving school, he did a five-year apprenticeship with the instrument maker Cooke, Troughton & Simms. Bradley remained at the firm until 1966, when he moved to London to train at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.

Television Career, Part 1

Bradley first appeared on television in 1971 with a guest role on the sitcom "Nearest and Dearest." Also that year, he began the recurring role of Colin Woodcock on the ITV series "A Family at War." Bradley continued making guest appearances on various British shows throughout the 1970s and 80s, including "Bill Brand," "The Professionals," "One by One," and "Shadow of the Noose." He also appeared in the four-part serial "King of the Ghetto." Bradley was very prolific on the small screen in the 1990s. Early in the decade, he appeared in episodes of "ScreenPlay," "Between the Lines," and "Full Stretch," and was in the serials "The Buddha of Suburbia" and "Martin Chuzzlewit." In 1996 alone, Bradley appeared on "A Touch of Frost," "Band of Gold," "Our Friends in the North," "Wycliffe," and "Cracker," and in the television films "In Your Dreams" and "Kiss and Tell." The following year, he starred in the ITV serial "Reckless." In 1998, Bradley played Sir Pitt Crawley in a BBC adaptation of "Vanity Fair," and played Rogue Riderhood in an adaptation of "Our Mutual Friend."

Commencing the new millennium, Bradley starred in "The Wilsons." He subsequently appeared in the television films "Station Jim" and "Murphy's Law" and the serial "The Way We Live Now." From 2002 to 2004, Bradley played Old Jake Trethowan on the BBC sitcom "Wild West." During that time, he appeared in the television film "The Mayor of Casterbridge" and the musical drama serial "Blackpool." Later, from 2006 to 2008, Bradley had a recurring role on the BBC series "Ideal." He had further recurring roles on "Thieves Like Us" and "True Dare Kiss," both in 2007. Closing out the decade, Bradley appeared in episodes of "The Tudors," "Ashes to Ashes," and "The Street." In 2010, he appeared in "New Tricks," "The Sarah Jane Adventures," and the miniseries "Five Daughters." Bradley had one of his longest-running roles after that, playing Lord Walder Frey on the HBO series "Game of Thrones" from 2011 to 2017.

Television Career, Part 2

Bradley had a huge year in 2012. In addition to starting major roles on "Prisoners' Wives" and "Mount Pleasant," he appeared in episodes of "Eternal Law," "Benidorm," "The Hollow Crown," and "Bad Education," and played Brother Joseph in the miniseries adaptation of the novel "World Without End." He also made his first appearance on "Doctor Who" that year, playing a vicious buccaneer. In 2013, Bradley portrayed William Hartnell, the original Doctor, in the biographical television film "An Adventure in Space and Time." The same year, he played Jack Marshall in the first season of the ITV crime drama "Broadchurch." Bradley landed his next main role in 2014, playing Abraham Setrakian, a Holocaust survivor turned vampire hunter, in the horror drama series "The Strain." He remained on the show until its conclusion in 2017. That year, Bradley appeared as the First Doctor in the final episode of the tenth series of "Doctor Who." He reprised the role in the 2017 Christmas special, and again in a cameo appearance in a 2022 special.

Bradley has done a good deal of voice acting. From 2017 to 2019, he voiced Merlin in the Netflix animated series "Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia," created by Guillermo del Toro. He later reprised the role in the final installment of the series, "Wizards: Tales of Arcadia," which came out in 2020. Among his other notable credits, Bradley played Monsieur Gillenormand in the 2018-19 BBC adaptation of "Les Misérables." During the same time, he appeared in the historical fantasy drama "Britannia." From 2019 to 2022, Bradley played Ray Johnson, the deranged father of Ricky Gervais's main character Tony, in the Netflix series "After Life." His other credits in the early 2020s include episodes of "Gangs of London," "Mandy," and "The Responder."

Film Career

On the big screen, Bradley first appeared with a small role in Robert Aldrich's 1979 Western comedy "The Frisco Kid." He didn't make another big-screen appearance until 1987, when he played an undertaker in Stephen Frears's "Prick Up Your Ears." After another, even longer break, Bradley appeared as a concierge in the 1998 Dutch film "Left Luggage." The year after that, he was in the family fantasy film "Tom's Midnight Garden." Bradley was much more prolific on the big screen starting in the new millennium. After appearing in "The King is Alive," "Blow Dry," and "Gabriel & Me," he made his debut in the role of Argus Filch in "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone," the first installment in the "Harry Potter" film series based on the books by J.K. Rowling. Bradley would reprise his role as Filch in all but one of the subsequent seven films.

Bradley made many other films during his years in the "Harry Potter" series. In the early 00s, he appeared in "This is Not a Love Song," "The Intended," "Nicholas Nickleby," and "Exorcist: The Beginning." Later in the decade, Bradley was in "Hot Fuzz," "I Know You Know," and "Harry Brown." In 2010, he appeared in Mike Leigh's acclaimed film "Another Year." Bradley's subsequent credits included "Captain America: The First Avenger," "The Holding," "The World's End," "The Young Messiah," and "The Lodgers." In the 2020s, he has appeared in such films as "Jolt," "Allelujah," "Catherine Called Birdy," "Your Christmas or Mine?," and the Academy Award-winning animated film "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio," in which he voices Mister Geppetto.

Stage Career

Bradley began his professional career on stage with the Royal Shakespeare Company. In the early 1970s, he performed with Laurence Olivier's National Theatre Company. Bradley acted in numerous plays over the decades, and in 1991, won an Olivier Award for playing the Fool in the Royal National Theatre's production of "King Lear." Later in the 1990s, he appeared in the Royal National Theatre's production of "The Homecoming." Among his other major stage credits, Bradly starred in the titular role in Nicholas Hytner's production of "Henry IV" in 2005, and played Spooner in a production of "No Man's Land" in 2008.

Personal Life

Bradley has been married to his wife Rosanna since 1978. They have three children, including architect George and casting director Francesca.

Bradley serves as the president of Second Thoughts Drama Group, which performs in the Stratford-upon-Avon area.