What is Daveed Diggs's Net Worth?

Daveed Diggs is an American actor, rapper, and singer-songwriter who has a net worth of $4 million. Daveed Diggs is the vocalist of the experimental hip hop group, Clipping. He also originated the dual roles of Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in the musical "Hamilton," for which he won a 2016 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Feature Role in a Musical. He later appeared in series and films like "Black-ish," "The Little Mermaid," and "Snowpiercer."

Early Life

Daveed Diggs was born on January 24, 1982 in Oakland, California to parents Barbara and Dountes Diggs. His father worked as a bus driver while his mother was a social worker. He is half Jewish, from his mother's side, while his father is African-American. He attended Berkeley High School and then Brown University. He graduated in 2004 with a bachelor's degree in theatre arts. While at Brown, he was also a student athlete as he ran track and field. He broke the school's record in the 110-meter hurdles as a sophomore.

Career

After graduating from Brown, Diggs initially worked as a substitute teacher. At the time, he was also working in experimental theater in California. In 2005, he appeared in "Temptation." The following year, he appeared in "Two Rooms" and "The Tempest" followed by "Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train" and "Six Degrees of Separation" in 2007. In 2008, he appeared in "Troilus and Cressida" and then in "A Civil War Christmas" in 2009. Over the next few years, he appeared in "Red Light Winter," "Mirrors in Every Corner," "In the Red and Brown Water," "Fabulation, or the Re-Education of Undine," and "A Behanding in Spokane."

Diggs caught his big break in theater when he was cast as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in "Hamilton." He had met the creator of "Hamilton," Lin-Manuel Miranda, while performing with his freestyle rap group, Freestyle Love Supreme. In 2012, Miranda invited Diggs to read and hear early versions of "Hamilton." He initially played the dual roles of Lafayette and Jefferson when the musical premiered off-Broadway in 2015 and continued with the roles when the show moved to Broadway later in the year. For his performance, Diggs won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical and a 2016 Grammy Award for the cast album. He played his final performance in the show in July 2016.

Meanwhile, Diggs also was developing his career in music. He is a vocalist and writer for the experimental hip-hop and rap group, clipping. He joined the group in 2010, joining the group's founders, William Hutson and Jonathan Snipes. The trip self-released their first mixtape album "midcity" in 2013 to positive reviews. They signed with Sub Pop Records and released their first album, "CLPPNG," in 2014. The group released three more albums over the next seven years.

Diggs is also a member of the True Neutral Crew. The group has released two EPs and a debut album in 2016. He is also a member of the freestyle rap group, Freestyle Love Supreme. Lin-Manuel Miranda and Thomas Kail are also members of the group.

In addition to his career in music and theater, Diggs has also had a successful film and television career. In 2016, he had a role in the animated film "Zootopia" in which he wrote and performed the song "Parlez-Vous Rap." In 2017, he appeared in "Wonder" and "Ferdinand." In 2018, he wrote, produced, and starred in "Blindspotting." The following year, he appeared in the film "Velvet Buzzsaw." In 2020, the film "Hamilton" was released, which was a filmed recording of the 2016 Broadway musical in which Diggs appeared. In 2021, he appeared in the film "The Starling." In 2022, he had a voice role in "DC League of Super-Pets" and voice roles in "The Little Mermaid" and "Trolls Band Together" in 2023.

In terms of television, Diggs appeared in two episodes of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" in 2015 and 2016. Beginning in 2016, he appeared as Adult Azekiel Figuero in "The Get Down." He also landed the recurring role of Johan Johnson on the series "Black-ish." He has appeared in ten episodes of the show from 2016 to 2022. In 2017, he appeared in "Sesame Street," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," and "The Mayor." He also had a role in the television film "Tour de Pharmacy."

In 2018, Diggs voiced a character in an episode of "BoJack Horseman." He also has voiced two characters in "Bob's Burgers." In 2019, he can be heard as the character Tunde in "Undone" and as Mouse in "Green Eggs and Ham." From 2019 to 2020, he voiced Norath Kev in "Star Wars Resistance." He also appeared in the series "Snowpiercer" as lead character Andre Layton from 2020 to 2022. In 2020, he was cast as Frederick Douglass in "The Good Lord Bird."

In 2021, Diggs had roles in episodes of "Mixed-ish," "Blindspotting," and "Star Trek: Prodigy." The following year, he had a role in "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock." In 2023, he remained busy in television with roles in "Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur," "Extrapolations," "The Crossover," "Star Wars: Vision," "Krapopolis," and "Invincible."

Personal Life

Diggs is in a relationship with Emmy Raver-Lampman, whom he met in 2015 when they were performing together in "Hamilton." In 2023, they announced on social media that they were expecting their first child together.