Last Updated: April 4, 2025
Category:
Richest CelebritiesActors
Net Worth:
$10 Million
Birthdate:
May 21, 1971 (53 years old)
Birthplace:
Los Angeles
Gender:
Female

What is Daphne Wayans' net worth?

Daphne Wayans is an American television personality and relationship coach who has a net worth of $10 million.

Daphne Wayans is perhaps best known to the public for her connection to the legendary Wayans entertainment family, but her life story encompasses much more than her famous surname. Born Daphne Shontell Polk in New York, she has carved out her own identity as a mother, philanthropist, and lifestyle consultant.

Daphne's life took a significant turn when she met Keenen Ivory Wayans, the eldest of the Wayans siblings and creator of the groundbreaking comedy show "In Living Color." The two married in 2001 and had five children together: Jolie Ivory Imani, Nala, Keenen Jr., Bella, and Daphne. Though they divorced in 2006 after five years of marriage, they maintained an amicable co-parenting relationship often cited as an example of healthy post-divorce family dynamics.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Following her divorce, Daphne focused on raising her children while developing her own professional identity. She emerged as an advocate for conscious parenting and relationship healing, drawing from her personal experiences. Her approach to co-parenting with Keenen became a model she shared with others navigating similar life transitions.

In 2012, Daphne briefly stepped into the reality television world as a cast member on VH1's "Hollywood Exes," though she remained for only one season. Unlike many reality TV personalities, she maintained a relatively low profile, preferring to focus on her family and philanthropic work rather than seeking the spotlight.

As her children grew, Daphne developed her career as a lifestyle consultant, working with individuals and families on personal development, parenting strategies, and relationship dynamics. She has spoken about the importance of maintaining harmony in blended families and advocates for putting children's needs first during family transitions.

Daphne has been involved with various charitable organizations focused on children's welfare and family support. Her philanthropic work reflects her personal values of community support and empowerment, particularly for women and children facing challenging circumstances.

