Danny Pudi Net Worth:

splits: 9

What Is Danny Pudi's Net Worth and Salary?

Danny Pudi is an American actor, comedian, writer, director, and producer who has a net worth of $3 million. Pudi is best known for playing Abed Nadir on the NBC sitcom "Community" (2009–2015), and in 2020, he began starring as Brad Bakshi on the Apple TV+ series "Mythic Quest."

Danny has more than 80 acting credits to his name, including the films "Road Trip: Beer Pong" (2009), "The Knights of Badassdom" (2013), and "Larry Gaye: Renegade Male Flight Attendant" (2015) and the television series "Gilmore Girls" (2006), "Greek" (2007–2008), and "Powerless" (2017). He voiced Huey on the Disney XD/Disney Channel "DuckTales" (2017–2021), and he has lent his voice to "Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil" (2011), "Smurfs: The Lost Village" (2017), "TripTank" (2015), and "Harvey Street Kids" (2018–2020).

Pudi wrote, directed, and produced the "Untucked" episode of "30 for 30 Shorts" (2014), and wrote the short films "Blowout Sale" (2010) and "Where the Magic Happens" (2011). Danny also directed the short film "Lost Wallet" (2018) and produced the television series "The Book Club" (2012) and the TV movie "High & Tight" (2020).

Early Life

Danny Pudi was born Daniel Mark Pudi on March 10, 1979, in Chicago, Illinois. His parents, Teresa (an analyst and programmer) and Abraham, became naturalized American citizens after immigrating to the United States from Poland and India, respectively. Sadly, Abraham passed away in 2018. Danny spoke Polish as a child, and he grew up on Chicago's South Side with siblings Katherine and Adam. Pudi attended Notre Dame College Prep in Cook County, Illinois (and gave the commencement speech there in 2013), then he enrolled at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he won the Chris Farley Scholarship. After earning the scholarship, Danny performed at an improv event featuring comedians such as Dave Chappelle and Jim Breuer, and he later studied at the Second City Training Center and joined the a sketch comedy group called Stir Friday Night. Pudi graduated from Marquette University in 2001 with degrees in Communications and Theatre.

Career

Before he moved to Los Angeles in 2005, Danny began working as a recruiter for a Chicago actuarial recruiting firm. He kept his job after the move and was able to work from home. Pudi made his TV debut on a 2006 episode of "The West Wing," and later that year, he guest-starred on "ER" and had a four-episode stint on "Gilmore Girls." He then appeared in the short film "Cop Show" (2007), the TV movies "The Untitled Rob Roy Thomas Project" (2007) and "Giants of Radio" (2008), and the television series "The Bill Engvall Show" (2008), and he had a recurring role as Sanjay on "Greek" from 2007 to 2008. From 2009 to 2015, Danny starred as Abed Nadir on "Community" alongside Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Donald Glover, and Chevy Chase. The series aired 110 episodes over six seasons and won a Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Comedy Series in 2012. The same year Pudi landed his role on "Community," he also appeared in his first feature film, "Road Trip: Beer Pong." In 2011, he appeared in the film "Fully Loaded" and guest-starred on "Cougar Town" and "Chuck," then he had an uncredited role in the 2012 Seth Rogen-Barbra Streisand comedy "The Guilt Trip."

In 2013, Danny appeared in the films "The Pretty One," "Vijay and I," and "The Knights of Badassdom" and guest-starred on "Hot in Cleveland" and "Royal Pains." He had cameos in 2014's "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" and 2016's "Star Trek Beyond," and around this time, he guest-starred on "Newsreaders" (2015), "Dr. Ken" (2016), "Great Minds with Dan Harmon" (2016), "Angie Tribeca" (2016), and "Better Things" (2016). In 2017, Danny voiced Brainy Smurf in "Smurfs: The Lost Village," which grossed $197.2 million at the box office, and he starred as Teddy on the NBC series "Powerless." He appeared in the films "Good Girls Get High" (2018), "Babysplitters" (2019), "The Argument" (2020), and "Flora & Ulysses" (2021), and in 2020, he began starring as Brad Bakshi on the comedy series "Mythic Quest" (which was called "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet" during its first season). The series was renewed for a second season before the first episode aired, and in October 2021, it was renewed for two additional seasons.

Personal Life

Danny married Bridget Showalter on June 5, 2004. The couple met during their freshman year at Marquette University, and they welcomed fraternal twins Fiona and James on January 12, 2012. In a 2009 interview with "India Currents," Pudi spoke about staying healthy, stating, "I run a lot. I've run four marathons. Ideally I run five or six days per week. It keeps me in shape and frees my mind. I'm always in a better mood after I run." He added, "I eat a pretty healthy diet…Bridget really motivates me in that area. She's a vegetarian. I'm not but I limit my meat consumption, and eat lots of fruits and vegetables."

Awards and Nominations

Pudi was nominated for five Gold Derby Awards for "Community," and he shared the award for Ensemble of the Year with his co-stars in 2012. The cast also earned a nomination in that category in 2010, and Danny's other Gold Derby nominations were for Breakthrough Performer of the Year (2010) and Comedy Supporting Actor (2010 and 2012). "Community" won a "TV Guide" Award for Favorite Ensemble in 2012, and the series also earned Pudi three Critics Choice Television Award nominations for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, a Television Critics Association Award nomination for Individual Achievement in Comedy, and an Online Film & Television Association Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. Danny and his "DuckTales" castmates won a Behind the Voice Actors Award for Best Vocal Ensemble in a New Television Series in 2018, and "Untucked" received a Grand Jury Prize nomination for Short Film at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival. For "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet," Pudi has earned Best Supporting Actor nominations from the Hollywood Critics Association, International Online Cinema Awards, and Online Film & Television Association.

Real Estate

In 2014, Danny and Bridget paid $1.32 million for a 3,700 square foot home in Pasadena, California. The home, which they purchased from Olympic gold medalist Betsy Mitchell, was built in 1925 and includes six bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.