What Is Danny Pintauro's Net Worth?

Danny Pintauro is an American actor who has a net worth of $600 thousand. Danny Pintauro is best known for playing Jonathan Bower on the ABC sitcom "Who's the Boss?" (1984–1992) and Tad Trenton in the 1983 horror film "Cujo." Danny has also appeared in the films "The Beniker Gang" (1984) and "The Still Life" (2006) and the TV movies "Timestalkers" (1987) and "A Country Christmas Harmony" (2022), and he played Paul Ryan on the CBS soap opera "As the World Turns" (1983–1984).

Early Life

Danny Pintauro was born Daniel Adam Pintauro on January 6, 1976, in Milltown, New Jersey. He is the son of Margaret L. Sillcocks and John J. Pintauro. Danny attended New Jersey's Middlesex County College, then he studied theater and English at California's Stanford University. He played trumpet in Stanford's marching band, and he graduated in 1998.

Career

Pintauro made his TV debut on the soap opera "As the World Turns" in 1983 as the original Paul Ryan. That year he also played Tad Trenton in the horror film "Cujo," which is based on the 1981 Stephen King novel of the same name. In 1984, Danny appeared in the film "The Beniker Gang," and he got his big break when he was cast as Jonathan Bower on the ABC sitcom "Who's the Boss?" Also starring Tony Danza, Judith Light, Alyssa Milano, and Katherine Helmond, "Who's the Boss?" aired 196 episodes over eight seasons and earned Pintauro five Young Artist Award nominations (he won in 1987).

In 1987, he guest-starred on "Highway to Heaven" and appeared in the TV movie "Timestalkers," and in 1990, he co-starred with Mädchen Amick, Stephen Baldwin, Heather Locklear, Bronson Pinchot, Alan Thicke, and Reginald VelJohnson in the television film "Jury Duty" (also known as "The Great American Sex Scandal"). After taking some time off to go to college, Danny competed in a TV Child Stars edition of the game show "The Weakest Link" in 2001, then he appeared in the 2006 film "The Still Life." He guest-starred on "The Secret Life of the American Teenager" in 2010 and starred in the web series "Unsure/Positive" (2016) and "The Quarantine Bunch" (2020). In 2022, Pintauro appeared in the TV movie "A Country Christmas Harmony."

Personal Life

In 1997, Danny came out as gay after a "National Enquirer" reporter called and told him that they were "going to out him whether he cooperated or not." Judith Light, who played the mother of Pintauro's character on "Who's the Boss?," encouraged him to participate so he could control the conversation.

Danny became engaged to Wil Tabares in April 2013, and they married on April 3, 2014, in Dana Point, California. Pintauro told "US Weekly," "I never thought I would ever get married. I knew I would never marry a woman, and never thought I'd see the day that same-sex marriage would be legal, so it's definitely a life-long dream come true." He added, "The beautiful reality is starting to set in. This is one small step for man, one giant step for equality."

During a 2015 episode of "Oprah: Where Are They Now?," Danny revealed that he was HIV positive and had contracted the virus in 2003. He also stated, "I was doing crystal meth, which completely ruins your immune system. I'd been doing it at that point very briefly, but it was three weeks or so, off and on. I had just come out of a two-year relationship, and I discovered in that relationship that there was more I wanted to explore sexually. Crystal meth takes away your inhibitions."

Pintauro and Tabares moved from Las Vegas to Austin, Texas, in 2016, and Danny began working at Austin Pets Alive as a vet tech. The couple moved to California in 2022. When they lived in Las Vegas, Pintauro worked as a restaurant manager and as a sales representative for Tupperware.

Awards and Nominations

Pintauro earned six Young Artist Award nominations, winning Exceptional Performance by a Young Actor in a Long Running Series Comedy or Drama for "Who's the Boss?" in 1987. He was also nominated for the series in 1986, 1988, 1989, and 1990, and he received a Best Young Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture nomination for "Cujo" in 1984.