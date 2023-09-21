Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $4 Million Date of Birth: May 14, 1962 (61 years old) Place of Birth: Rome Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 2 in (1.88 m) Profession: Actor, Film Director, Television Director Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Danny Huston's Net Worth

What Is Danny Huston's Net Worth?

Danny Huston is an American actor, screenwriter, and director who has a net worth of $4 million. Danny Huston is the son of director/producer/actor John Huston and the half-brother of actress/director Anjelica Huston.

Danny is known for roles such as Ben "The Butcher" Diamond on "Magic City" (2012–2013), The Axeman on "American Horror Story: Coven" (2013–2014), Massimo Dolcefino on "American Horror Story: Freak Show" (2014–2015), Dr. Douglas Greathouse on "Masters of Sex" (2014), Dan Jenkins on "Yellowstone" (2018–2019), and Jamie Laird on "Succession" (2019). Huston has more than 80 acting credits to his name, including the films "Anna Karenina" (1997), "Ivans Xtc" (2000), "21 Grams" (2003), "The Aviator" (2004), "The Proposition" (2005), "The Constant Gardener" (2005), "Marie Antoinette" (2006), "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" (2009), "Clash of the Titans" (2010), "Wonder Woman" (2017), and "Game Night" (2018), the TV movie "You Don't Know Jack" (2010), and the miniseries "John Adams" (2008). Danny has directed the TV movies "Mister Corbett's Ghost" (1987) and "Die Eisprinzessin" (1996) and the films "Mr. North" (1988), "Becoming Colette" (1991), "The Maddening" (1995), and "The Last Photograph" (2017), and he produced the 2022 film "We Are Gathered Here Today."

Early Life

Danny Huston was born Daniel Sallis Huston on May 14, 1962, in Rome, Italy. He is the son of actress Zoe Sallis and Academy Award-winning director, screenwriter, and actor John Huston. At the time of Danny's birth, John was married to Enrica Soma. Huston's half-sister, actress Anjelica Huston, won an Oscar for her performance in the 1985 film "Prizzi's Honor," which was directed by John. Danny is also a half-brother of Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Tony Huston, and his paternal grandfather, Walter Huston, won an Oscar for the 1948 John Huston-directed Western "The Treasure of the Sierra Madre." Danny spent much of his youth in Ireland and the U.K., and since his mother is British, he maintains British citizenship. Huston began his career in the entertainment business working as his father's assistant on the 1984 film "Under the Volcano," and he served as a second unit director on 1987's "The Dead." Danny graduated from London Film School.

Career

When Huston was 12 years old, he appeared in his first film, 1975's "The 'Human' Factor." He made his directorial debut with the 1998 comedy-drama "Mr. North," and he followed it with 1991's "Becoming Colette" and 1995's "The Maddening." In 1995, Danny played a bartender in the film "Leaving Las Vegas," which earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Motion Picture – Drama. Huston appeared in the films "Anna Karenina" (1997), "Spanish Fly" (1998), "Susan's Plan" (1998), "Rockin' Good Times" (1999), "Timecode" (2000), "Eden" (2001), "Hotel" (2001), and "The Bacchae" (2002), and he received an Independent Spirit Award nomination for 2000's "Ivans Xtc." He co-starred with Sean Penn, Naomi Watts, Benicio del Toro, Melissa Leo, and Charlotte Gainsbourg in 2003's "21 Grams" and with Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, and Kate Beckinsale in the 2004 biographical drama "The Aviator," which grossed $213.7 million at the box office and earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture. Huston guest-starred on "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" in 2004, and the following year he appeared in the critically-acclaimed films "The Proposition" and "The Constant Gardener." He co-starred with his half-sister, Anjelica, in the 2006 miniseries "Covert One: The Hades Factor," and he portrayed Samuel Adams in the 2008 Emmy-winning miniseries "John Adams."

Danny appeared in the films "Marie Antoinette" (2006), "Alpha Male" (2006), "Children of Men" (2006), "The Number 23" (2007), "The Kingdom" (2007), "30 Days of Night" (2007), "How to Lose Friends & Alienate People" (2008), and "Boogie Woogie" (2009), and he played William Stryker in 2009's "X-Men Origins: Wolverine," which brought in $373.1 million at the box office. He starred as Geoffrey Fieger in the 2010 HBO movie "You Don't Know Jack" alongside Al Pacino, and from 2012 to 2013, he had a recurring role as Ben "The Butcher" Diamond on the Starz drama "Magic City." Huston then played The Axeman on "American Horror Story: Coven" (2013–2014), Dr. Douglas Greathouse on "Masters of Sex" (2014), Massimo Dolcefino on "American Horror Story: Freak Show" (2014–2015), and Nick Waingrow on "Paranoid" (2016). He appeared in the films "Edge of Darkness" (2010), "The Conspirator" (2010), "Two Jacks" (2012), "Stolen" (2012), "Hitchcock" (2012), "Big Eyes" (2014), "Frankenstein" (2015), "Wonder Woman" (2017), "Game Night" (2018), "Stan & Ollie" (2018), and "Angel Has Fallen" (2019), and he portrayed Poseidon in 2010's "Clash of the Titans" and 2012's "Wrath of the Titans" and Richard the Lionheart in 2010's "Robin Hood." From 2018 to 2019, Danny starred as Dan Jenkins on the Paramount Network series "Yellowstone," and in 2019, he also had a recurring role as Jamie Laird on HBOs "Succession." In recent years, Huston has appeared in films such as "Across the River and into the Trees" (2022), "We Are Gathered Here Today" (2022), "Marlowe" (2022), and "Life Upside Down" (2023).

Personal Life

Danny married actress Virginia Madsen on September 2, 1989. Huston and Madsen divorced in 1992, then Danny wed Katie Jane Evans in 2001. Huston and Evans welcomed daughter Stella in 2002, then they separated in 2006. Katie died by suicide in 2008 before the divorce had been finalized. Huston has a son named Balthazar with his ex-girlfriend Anastasia Lenglet and a daughter named Luna with his girlfriend Rosie Fellner. Danny and Rosie have co-starred in the films "Boogie Woogie," "2 Jacks," "Traveling Light," and "Life Upside Down."

Awards and Nominations

In 2013, Huston earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor – Series, Miniseries or Television Film for "Magic City." He won a Satellite Award for Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture for "The Constant Gardener" in 2005, and he was named Best Actor for "Playoff" at the 2011 Montreal World Film Festival. Danny and his "21 Grams" castmates won the award for Best Ensemble Acting at the 2004 Phoenix Film Critics Society Awards, and he shared a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture with his "The Aviator" co-stars in 2005. In 2003, Huston earned an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Male Lead for "Ivans Xtc," and for 2005's "The Proposition," he received a Toronto Film Critics Association Award nomination and a Chlotrudis Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. In 2008, he earned a nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Miniseries for "John Adams" at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival, and in 2010, he received an Online Film & Television Association Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture or Miniseries for "You Don't Know Jack." Danny has also earned a Saturn Award nomination for Best Guest Starring Role on Television for "American Horror Story: Coven" (2014) and an Edinburgh International Film Festival nomination for Best Film for "The Last Photograph" (2017).

Real Estate

In 2003, Huston paid $870,000 for a 2,124 square foot home in Los Angeles. The home includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Today this home is worth $2-3 million.