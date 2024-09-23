What is Danny Dyer's Net Worth?

Danny Dyer is an English actor, media personality and chairman of a non-League football team who has a net worth of $5 million. Danny Dyer is best known for low-budget horror, slasher and apocalyptic films attached to negative criticisms. He is also known for the 1999 British-Irish independent film "Human Traffic," of which one film critic called Dyer's "finest hour." The film focuses on the night club drug culture and its effect on five friends over the course of a single weekend. Dyer joined the award-winning cast of the British soap opera "EastEnders" in 2013.

Early Years

Danial John Dyer, also known as Danny Dyer, was born on July 24, 1977 in the Custom House area of London, England to Antony Dyer and Christine (Meakin). His parents separated when he was nine years old and he was raised by his mother. He developed an interest in acting while a student and was teased so badly about his passion for the stage and screen that he kept his acting classes a secret. He was discovered by an agent at the age of 16 and cast as Martin Fletcher in the English television series "Prime Suspect 3."

Television

After his teenage introduction to professional acting, Dyer went on to accept television roles in the mystery series "Cadfael" in 1994, the detective series "A Touch of Frost" and the BBC drama "Loved Up" in 1995, the crime series "Thief Takers" in 1996 and the science fantasy series "Highlander" as well as the drama series "Soldier Soldier" in 1997. Dozens of appearances on television shows and TV movies followed, including six episodes of the British drama series "Family Business" in 2004 and four episodes of the series "Hollyoaks Later" in 2013. That same year, he began portraying Mick Carter on the BBC soap opera "EastEnders." The series, which has aired since 1995, has won a large percentage of the hundreds of awards it has been nominated for including the National Television Award, the British Academy Television Award and the Inside Soap Award. Dyer had turned down a role in the series which was offered to him in 2009.

In 2023, Dyer hosted the British reality series "Scared of the Dark" and, the following year, appeared with his daughter Dani on the British reality series "Gogglebox."

Film

Danny Dyer made his film debut as Moff in the 1999 British-Irish comedy drama "Human Traffic." He went on to make five films in 2001 including "High Heels and Low Lifes," a comedy action drama starring British actress Minnie Driver. A number of less successful films followed, including the 2004 British sports drama "The Football Factory" which received negative reviews; the 2007 comedy film "The All Together" which also took a hit from critics; and the 2009 splatter film "Doghouse which received mixed reviews – some critics felt it had an entertaining amount of gore while others, such as the American film review website Rotten Tomatoes, described it as "unfunny and unscary."

Dyer then appeared in the 2010 film "Pimp," in which he played the character of Stanley. The film was pulled from cinemas immediately after its initial screening and released on DVD four days later. Referred to as boring and offensive, the film has also been called a contender for one of the worst British films ever made.

Dyer continued acting in low budget films such as the 2011 British fantasy drama "7 Lives" which was created on a budget of $2,500. It was released on DVD three days after its premier.

The following year, over 80 English and British celebrities agreed to make cameo appearances in the British comedy "Run For Your Wife" which starred Dyer as John Smith. After its release in 2013, it was described by critics as one of the worst British films in existence.

Theatre

In 1999, Danny Dyer appeared in Welsh playwright Peter Gill's play "Certain Young Men" in London. The following year, he played the Waiter in the London premiere of the Harold Pinter play "Celebration." In 2008 he played Joey in Pinter's "The Homecoming" at London's Almeida Theatre and, in 2009, played English punk rock musician Simon John Ritchie – better known as Sid Vicious – in the play "Kurt and Sid" at Trafalgar Theatre in London.

Video Games

Danny Dyer provided the vice of Kent Paul in the 2002 video game Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and the 2004 video game Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

Fun & Games

From 2019 until 2022, Danny Dyer hosted the BBC game show "The Wall," based on the American game show of the same name.

Authorship

In 2011, Danny Dyer released his autobiography "Straight Up." A second autobiographical book "The World According to Danny Dyer: Life Lessons from the East End" was released in 2016.

Documentary Work

Between 2008 and 2009, Danny Dyer he hosted the documentary series "Danny Dyer's Deadliest Men: Living Dangerously." Broadcast on Bravo, the series focused on Dyer meeting men he considered to be deadly, such as Sam "Skelly" McCrory, a member of the Ulster Defence Association; and David McMillan, a British-Australian former drug smuggler who escaped from a Bangkok prison.

In 2010, Dyer hosted the documentary "I Believe in UFOs," in which he traveled to various locations in the United Kingdom where unidentified flying objects have been sighted. The film was broadcast by BBC 3.

Music Videos

In 2007, Danny Dyer appeared in the music video for "Two Lovers" by the English indie rock band The Twang. In 2016 he appeared in drag in the music video for "Nebraska" by English singer Lucy Rose Parton.

Podcast

In 2020, Danny Dyer and his daughter Dani began hosting a podcast called Sorted with the Dyers.

Awards

Danny Dyer has been nominated for six British Soap Awards for Best Actor, Sexiest Actor, Best On-Screen Partnership and Best Actor. He was also nominated for a 2021 National Television Award – an award he won in 2015 and 2016 for his role in "EastEnders."

Personal Life

On September 3, 2016, Danny Dyer married Joanne Mas. The couple had begun dating in 1992 but separated. After they reconciled, Mas proposed to him. They have three children together.

Dyer freely admits that he has always been a drug user and is an advocate for the legalization of cocaine.