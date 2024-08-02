What is Danielle Panabaker's Net Worth?

Danielle Panabaker is an American actress who has a net worth of $5 million. Danielle Panabaker came to recognition as a teenager in such films as "Stuck in the Suburbs," "Sky High," "Mom at Sixteen," and "Read it and Weep." She later gained attention for her roles in the television series "Shark," "Necessary Roughness," and "The Flash." Panabaker's other credits include the thriller and horror films "Mr. Brooks," "The Crazies," "The Ward," and "Girls Against Boys."

Early Life and Education

Danielle Panabaker was born on September 19, 1987 in Augusta, Georgia to Donna and Harold. She has a younger sister named Kay Panabaker who also became an actress. Due to her father's sales job, Panabaker moved with her family frequently growing up, spending time in Pennsylvania and Texas. After moving to Naperville, Illinois in 2000, she attended Crone Middle School and then Neuqua Valley High School. Panabaker also took ballet and pointe classes. In 2003, she moved with her family to Los Angeles, California to pursue an acting career. Panabaker studied acting at Glendale Community College before graduating from UCLA in 2007.

Television Career

Panabaker had her first role on television in an episode of "Family Affair" in 2002. She subsequently appeared in guest roles on various shows in 2003, including "Malcolm in the Middle" and "The Guardian," and starred in the Lifetime television film "Sex & the Single Mom." In 2004, Panabaker starred in the Disney Channel Original Movie "Stuck in the Suburbs" and the ABC Family television film adaptation of the young-adult novel "Searching for David's Heart." The following year, she starred in the Lifetime television film "Mom at Sixteen" and the HBO miniseries adaptation of the novel "Empire Falls." Panabaker returned to the Disney Channel in 2006 to star alongside her sister in the television film "Read it and Weep." Also that year, she began playing Julie Stark, the daughter of James Woods's main character, in the CBS legal drama series "Shark." The show ran for two seasons through 2008. In the years after that, Panabaker appeared in episodes of "Grey's Anatomy," "Medium," "Law & Order: LA," and "Chase."

In 2011, Panabaker starred in the Hallmark Channel film "The Shunning" and began playing the recurring role of Juliette Pittman on "Necessary Roughness." She remained on the latter until 2013. Meanwhile, Panabaker appeared in the television film "Intercept" and in episodes of"Franklin & Bash," "Bones," "Mad Men," and "The Glades." In 2014, she began playing the recurring role of Caitlin Snow in the DC Comics superhero series "Arrow." Shortly after that, Panabaker reprised her role as part of the main cast of the spinoff series "The Flash." She also began playing Snow's alter-ego Killer Frost on "Arrow" and "The Flash," as well as on the other DC Comics spinoff series "Legends of Tomorrow" and "Supergirl." The longest-running of the shows was "The Flash," which ran for nine seasons through 2023. Among her other credits during her time on the DC shows, Panabaker appeared in the 2018 television film "Christmas Joy."

Film Career

Panabaker first appeared on the big screen in 2005 with roles in the superhero comedy film "Sky High" and the remake of the family comedy "Yours, Mine & Ours." Two years later, she appeared in the psychological thriller "Mr. Brooks" and the sports crime drama "Home of the Giants." At the end of the decade, Panabaker starred in the remake of the slasher film "Friday the 13th." She continued appearing in horror films after that, with starring roles in John Carpenter's "The Ward" and the remake of "The Crazies" in 2010. In 2012, Panabaker starred in the horror thriller "Girls Against Boys" and the 3D horror comedy sequel film "Piranha 3DD." She went on to star in the science-fiction thriller "Time Lapse" in 2014.

Charitable Work

Significantly involved in charity, Panabaker has volunteered for such organizations as UNICEF, Art of Elysium, and Young Storytellers. She was also involved in a USO tour in Kuwait in 2019 in honor of DC's 80th-anniversary celebration of Batman.

Personal Life

In the summer of 2016, Panabaker got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Hayes Robbins. The pair married the following year. Together, they have two children.

Real Estate

In 2016 Danielle paid $1.9 million for a home in the Hollywood Hills. She listed the home for sale in December 2020 for $2 million.