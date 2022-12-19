Danielle Fishel Net Worth:

What is Danielle Fishel's Net Worth and Salary?

Danielle Fishel is an American actress who has a net worth of $4 million. Danielle Fishel became a household name with her role as Topanga Lawrence on the hit series "Boy Meets World". Fishel appeared in 134 episodes of the hit sitcom, winning a Young Star Award for Best Performance by a Young Actress in a Comedy TV Series. She was named to a "Teen People" list of the 21 hottest stars under 21 and covered "Seventeen" magazine. She reprised the role from 2014 on the series "Girl Meets World" which ran for three seasons.. She also made guest appearances on such sitcoms as "Full House" and "Harry and the Hendersons." Following the end of "Boy Meet World", Fishel appeared in several movies before landing a correspondent role on "The Tyra Banks Show" and hosting "Say What? Karaoke". She was host of Style Network's "The Dish" and Fuse TV's "The Fuse 20". Fishel starred in "Boiling Pot", a controversial film that chronicled racism in college during Barack Obama's campaign. From 2014 to 2017 she appeared in the "Boy Meets World" spin-off series "Girl Meets World"

Early Life and Education

Danielle Fishel was born on May 5, 1981 in Mesa, Arizona to Jennifer, a personal manager, and Rick, the former president of the global medical technology company Masimo. She was educated at Calabasas High School in California, graduating in 1999. Fishel didn't initially go to college due to her acting career, but later went back and enrolled at California State University, Fullerton, from which she graduated in 2013.

Career Beginnings

As a kid, Fishel acted in community theater. After gaining recognition for her performances in productions of "The Wizard of Oz" and "Peter Pan," she began doing television commercials and voiceover work.

Television Acting and Hosting

Fishel first appeared on television in a 1992 episode of the ABC sitcom "Full House"; she returned for another episode the following year. She also made an appearance on the sitcom "Harry and the Hendersons" in 1993. Fishel began her most famous role the same year, playing Topanga Lawrence on the ABC coming-of-age sitcom "Boy Meets World." Although originally written as a small part, Topanga soon became a recurring character, and by the second season was promoted to a main character. Throughout the show, she was the main love interest of protagonist Cory Matthews, played by Ben Savage, with the two characters getting married by the end of the series. "Boy Meets World," which also starred Will Friedle and Rider Strong, ultimately ran for seven seasons through mid-2000. Later, in 2014, Fishel reprised her role as Topanga on the Disney Channel spinoff series "Girl Meets World," which ran until 2017.

After the end of "Boy Meets World," Fishel appeared in the television film "Rocket's Red Glare." She then appeared in episodes of the sitcom "Nikki" and the children's horror anthology series "The Nightmare Room." In 2003, Fishel hosted the MTV game show "Say What? Karaoke." She went on to host some other shows, most notably "The Dish," a satirical pop culture series on the Style Network that ran from 2008 to 2011. Later on television, Fishel lent her voice to episodes of the Disney animated shows "Gravity Falls" and "Star vs. the Forces of Evil." In 2022, she appeared as one of the celebrity contestants on the reality singing competition show "The Masked Singer."

Television Directing

Fishel has also directed episodes of television shows, including "Girl Meets World." From 2019 to 2021, she directed 11 episodes of the Disney Channel comedy series "Sydney to the Max," and from 2019 to 2022 directed seven episodes of the Disney Channel sitcom "Raven's Home." Fishel has also directed episodes of the Disney Channel series "Coop & Cami Ask the World," "Just Roll with It," and "The Villains of Valley View."

Film Career

In 2001, Fishel made her big-screen debut as part of the large ensemble cast of the comedy film "Longshot." She next appeared in "National Lampoon Presents Dorm Daze" in 2003. Fishel reprised her role from that film in the 2006 direct-to-video sequel "National Lampoon's Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea." Her other credits have included the direct-to-video horror film "Gamebox 1.0," in which she starred opposite Nate Richert; the animated action comedy "The Chosen One," in which she voiced the main female character; and the drama "Boiling Pot," in which she starred alongside Louis Gossett Jr. and Keith David.

Other Appearances

Among her other notable media appearances, Fishel appeared in the music video for the song "Until You Loved Me," by the Canadian band the Moffatts. She later served as a spokesperson for the weight-loss company Nutrisystem, through which she had lost a lot of weight. Elsewhere, Fishel serves as a resident reporter for the media company PopSugar.

Personal Life

In 2013, Fishel wed her first husband, Tim Belusko, whom she had tutored while studying at California State University, Fullerton. The pair eventually divorced in early 2016. Fishel subsequently began a relationship with writer, actor, producer, and former rapper Jensen Karp, whom she married in 2018. Together, they have two sons.

Real Estate

In January 2019 Danielle and Jensen paid $1.7 million for a home in Woodland Hills, California. Fun fact – Woodland Hills is in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles, just north of Topanga. Anytime Danielle and her family want to drive to the beach, Malibu, Santa Monica etc… they would drive a few minutes from their house to the winding Topanga Canyon Road, up through the hills of Topanga, through downtown Topanga… I wonder how long ago that reference got old for her?