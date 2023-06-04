Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $25 Million Date of Birth: May 1, 1917 - Oct 17, 2017 (100 years old) Place of Birth: Bordeaux Gender: Female Profession: Actor, Singer Nationality: France 💰 Compare Danielle Darrieux's Net Worth

Danielle Darrieux is a French actress and singer who had a net worth of $25 million at the time of her death. Danielle Darrieux was born in Bordeaux, France in May 1917. She died On October 17, 2017 at the age of 100.

She studied cello at the Conservatoire de Musique and won a part and made her debut in the musical film "Le Bai" in 1931. In 1936 her role in "Mayerling" brought her into the spotlight. Danielle married the screenwriter and director Henri Decoin in 1935. He encouraged her to go to Hollywood and she signed with Universal Studios. She starred in "The Rage of Paris" in 1938 but then moved back to Paris. Danielle divorced Decoin in 1941 and was married to Porfirio Rubirosa in 1942. Darrieux would go back and forth from Paris to Hollywood and star in films such as "Rich, Young and Pretty", "5 Fingers", "The Earrings of Madame de…", "The Red and the Black", and "Lady Chatterley's Lover". Her last American film was 1956's "Alexander the Great". She replaced Katharine Hepburn in the Broadway musical "Coco" in 1970. Darrieux was referenced in "Inglourious Basterds" in 2009.

Over the course of her remarkable eight decade career, Darrieux appeared in more than 100 films. From her early start in the French film industry to international recognition in Hollywood and later roles in critically acclaimed films, Darrieux remains a legendary figure in the world of cinema.

Early Life

Danielle Yvonne Marie Antoinette Darrieux was born on May 1, 1917, in Bordeaux, France into a family with a musical background. She studied cello at the Conservatoire de Musique and made her film debut at the tender age of 14 in "Le Bal" (1931). By her late teens, she was already one of the leading ladies of French cinema, appearing in films such as "Mauvaise graine" (1934), the directorial debut of Billy Wilder.

Hollywood and International Recognition

In the late 1930s, Darrieux caught the attention of Universal Studios, leading her to sign a contract and move to Hollywood. Her time in the United States saw her starring alongside established actors such as Douglas Fairbanks Jr. in "The Rage of Paris" (1938). However, the onset of World War II saw her return to France.

World War II and Personal Life

Upon returning to France during the war, Darrieux continued to work in the film industry, even under German occupation, a decision that brought controversy. She was married three times, with her second marriage to Porfirio Rubirosa, a Dominican diplomat, lasting only a few months. Her first and third marriages were to directors – Henri Decoin and Georges Mitsinkidès, respectively.

Post-War Success

After the war, Darrieux's career flourished as she worked with renowned directors such as Max Ophüls on films like "La Ronde" (1950) and "The Earrings of Madame de…" (1953). She also starred in "5 Fingers" (1952) directed by Joseph L. Mankiewicz, further establishing her international reputation.

Transition to Stage and Television

In the 1960s, Darrieux began a successful transition from film to stage and television, proving her versatility as an actress. She starred in stage productions such as "Coco" (1971) and appeared in popular mini-series like "Les Gens de Mogador" (1972-1973). Her ability to adapt to different media highlighted her talent and ensured her continued relevance in the entertainment industry.

Death

Danielle Darrieux died on October 17, 2017 at the age of 100.