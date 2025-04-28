What Is Daniel Brühl's Net Worth?

Daniel Brühl is a Spanish-German actor, producer, and director who has a net worth of $5 million. Daniel Brühl is best known for his portrayal of former Formula 1 driver Niki Lauda in the 2013 Ron Howard-directed biographical film "Rush." For his performance in the film, he received multiple award nominations, including a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture. Brühl began working as an actor on a German soap opera called "Forbidden Love" in 1995. In 2003, his starring role in the German film "Good Bye, Lenin!" received wider recognition and critical acclaim, which garnered him the European Film Award for Best Actor and the German Film Award for Best Actor.

He was introduced to mainstream U.S. audiences with his breakout role of Frederik Zoller, a German war hero, in Quentin Tarantino's "Inglourious Basterds" (2009). Daniel has also played Martin Kreutz in "The Bourne Ultimatum" (2007) and Helmut Zemo in "Captain America: Civil War" (2016) and the Disney+ series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" (2021). From 2018 to 2020, he starred as Dr. Laszlo Kreizler on the TNT series "The Alienist," and in 2024, he portrayed Karl Lagerfeld on Disney+'s "Becoming Karl Lagerfeld" and had a recurring role as Eric Bouchard on HBO's "The Franchise." Brühl directed and produced the 2021 film " Next Door," and he has also produced the films "My Zoe" (2019) and "All Quiet on the Western Front" (2022) and the miniseries "Munich Games" (2022).

Early Life

Daniel Brühl was born Daniel César Martín Brühl González on June 16, 1978, in Barcelona, Spain. He is the son of Hanno Brühl, a German TV director/documentarian who was born in Brazil, and Spanish teacher Marisa González Domingo. Soon after Daniel's birth, the family moved to Cologne, Germany, where he grew up speaking German, Spanish, French, Portuguese, and Catalan. Brühl attended Cologne's oldest school, the Dreikönigsgymnasium, which was founded in 1450.

Career

As a child, Daniel acted in school plays, and when he was eight years old, he started making money doing radio plays. He later worked in a dubbing studio, and one of the actors recommended him to a talent agency. At the age of 15, Brühl had a small part in the TV movie "Svens Geheimnis." In 1995, he played Benji Kirchner in several episodes of the German soap opera "Verbotene Liebe," then he appeared in the TV movies "Der Pakt – Wenn Kinder töten" (1996), "Blutiger Ernst" (1998), "Hin und weg" (1999), and "Ein mörderischer Plan" (1999) and the television series "Freunde fürs Leben" (1997), "Polizeiruf 110" (1997), "SOKO München" (1998), "Tatort" (1998; 2000), and "Sturmzeit" (1999). Daniel made his feature film debut in 1999's "Paradise Mall" ("Schlaraffenland"), and he followed it with "A Handful of Grass" (2000), "Deeply" (2000), "Stundenhotel" (2000), "The White Sound" ("Das Weisse Rauschen," 2001), "No Regrets" ("Nichts Bereuen," 2001), and "Vaya con Dios" (2002). He won numerous awards for his performance as Alexander Kerner in the 2003 film "Good Bye, Lenin!," and that year he also voiced Kenai in the German version of the animated Disney film "Brother Bear." He reprised his role in 2006's "Brother Bear 2." In 2004, Brühl appeared in the films "Love in Thoughts" ("Was nützt die Liebe in Gedanken"), "The Edukators" ("Die fetten Jahre sind vorbei"), "Ladies in Lavender," and "Farland," followed by "Merry Christmas" ("Joyeux Noël") in 2005 and "Cargo," "Salvador" ("Puig Antich"), and "A Friend of Mine" ("Ein Freund von mir") in 2006. He also voiced Lightning McQueen in the German version of the 2006 Disney-Pixar animated film "Cars."

In 2007, Daniel co-starred with Julie Delpy and Adam Goldberg in the romantic comedy-drama "2 Days in Paris" and with Matt Damon and Julia Stiles in "The Bourne Ultimatum," which grossed $444.1 million at the box office. Next, he appeared in the films "In Transit" ("In Tranzit," 2008), "Krabat" (2008), "John Rabe" (2009), "The Countess" (2009), "King's Road" ("Kóngavegur 7," 2010), "Eva" (2011), "Intruders" (2011), "2 Days in New York" (2011), "7 Days in Havana" (2012), "The Fifth Estate" (2013), "A Most Wanted Man" (2014), "Woman in Gold" (2015), "The Zookeeper's Wife" (2017), and "The Cloverfield Paradox" (2018). In 2009, he played Fredrick Zoller in Quentin Tarantino's "Inglourious Basterds," which earned $321.5 million and received eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture. In 2013, Brühl portrayed former Formula 1 driver Niki Lauda in Ron Howard's "Rush," which earned him many award nominations. In 2016, he played Helmut Zemo in the blockbuster "Captain America: Civil War," which was the year's highest-grossing film ($1.155 billion). Daniel reprised his role on the Disney+ series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" in 2021. From 2018 to 2020, he starred as Dr. Laszlo Kreizler in TNT's "The Alienist" alongside Luke Evans and Dakota Fanning. After "The Alienist" ended, Brühl appeared in the films "Next Door" ("Nebenan," 2021), "The King's Man" (2021), "All Quiet on the Western Front" (2022), "The Movie Teller" (2023), "Race for Glory: Audi vs. Lancia" (2024), and "Eden" (2024). In 2024, he starred on the Disney+ series "Becoming Karl Lagerfeld" as the titular fashion designer and had a recurring role as Eric Bouchard on the HBO satirical comedy "The Franchise."

Personal Life

In 2006, Daniel split with his fiancée, Jessica Schwarz, whom he co-starred with in 2001's "No Regrets." In 2010, he began a relationship with psychotherapist and former actress/model Felicitas Rombold, and they have welcomed two sons together. Brühl enjoys hiking, running, and playing tennis, and Rafael Nadal is his favorite tennis player. In 2012, he published the book "Ein Tag in Barcelona," in which he recounts a daylong journey through Barcelona. In 2014, he published another book, "¡Tapas!: Die spanische Küche der Bar Raval," in which he recreated the best dishes from Berlin's Bar Ravel. Daniel is a joint operator of Bar Ravel, which opened in 2011. In 2017, he ran Bar Gracia in Prenzlauer Berg. In 2017, Brühl started campaigning for the United Nations World Food Programme, and in 2019, he was a supporter of The Global Fund's "Step Up the Fight" initiative to end diseases such as AIDS and malaria and campaigned for the Earth Alliance's Amazon Forest Fund. In 2020, he donated an antique walking stick he used on "The Alienist" to the Los Fuer Lesbos (Win for Lesvos) "Leave No One Behind campaign, which supported refugees.

Awards and Nominations

In 2002, Brühl won a Bavarian Film Award for Best Young Actor, a German Film Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role, and a New Faces Award for Best Actor for "Das Weisse Rauschen" "No Regrets (Nichts Bereuen)," and "Vaya con Dios." In 2003, he earned a Preis der deutschen Filmkritik (German Film Critics Association Award) for Best Actor for "Das Weisse Rauschen" and "Vaya con Dios." For "Good Bye, Lenin!," Daniel won a Bambi Award for Best Film – National, a European Shooting Stars Award for Top Young Actor, a Jupiter Award for Best German Actor, a European Film Awards Jameson People's Choice Award for Best Actor, and German Film Awards for Best German Actor (Audience Award) and Best Actor in a Leading Role. In 2004, he received a European Film Awards Jameson People's Choice Award for Best Actor for "Love in Thoughts," and "Salvador (Puig Antich)" earned him Best Actor awards at the 2006 Barcelona Film Awards and 2007 Seattle International Film Festival. Brühl and his "Inglourious Basterds" co-stars won Best Ensemble awards from the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Phoenix Film Critics Society Awards, San Diego Film Critics Society Awards, Central Ohio Film Critics Association Awards, and CinEuphoria Awards.

Daniel received numerous nominations for "Rush," including a Golden Globe nomination, BAFTA Award nomination, Critics' Choice Movie Award nomination, and Screen Actors Guild Award nomination. For the film, he won the Santa Barbara International Film Festival's Virtuoso Award and a Seattle Film Critics Award for Best Supporting Actor. In 2016, Brühl earned a Teen Choice Award nomination for Choice Movie: Villain for "Captain America: Civil War," and in 2019, he received a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Actor – Miniseries or Television Film for "The Alienist." In 2021, he won a Cariddi D'Oro – Best Film and a Polifemo Mask – Best Actor for "Next Door" ("Nebenan") at the Taormina Film Festival, and he earned a Hollywood Critics Association Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama for "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier."