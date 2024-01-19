What is Dan Levy's net worth and salary?

Dan Levy is a Canadian actor, writer, and producer who has a net worth of $14 million. Dan Levy is best known for co-creating, with his father, the television series "Schitt's Creek." Levy starred as David Rose in the series and also served as executive producer and writer for the show, which also starred his father Eugene Levy. For the final season of the show, he won Emmy Awards for producing, writing, directing, and acting, making him the first person to win all four of those categories in one year. Among his many other projects, Levy wrote, produced, directed, and starred in the 2023 film "Good Grief." He has also appeared in the films "Cyberstalker," "Admission," "Stage Fright" and "Happiest Season."

Netflix Deal

In September 2021 Dan signed was described as an "eight figure" overall production deal with Netflix.

Early Life

Dan Levy was born on August 9, 1983 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada to Deborah Divine and actor and comedian Eugene Levy. He has a younger sister named Sarah who also became an actor. With a Protestant mother and a Jewish father, Levy celebrated both Christmas and Chanukah growing up. He was educated at North Toronto Collegiate Institute, and then at York University and Ryerson University, where he studied film production.

Start of Television Career

Levy started his career in 2006 as one of the original seven cohosts of the MTV Canada series "MTV Live." He gained especial recognition for cohosting various incarnations of MTV Canada's "The After Show" with Jessi Cruickshank, including "The Hills: The After Show" and "The City: Live After Show." In 2009, Levy appeared in the television film "Degrassi Goes Hollywood," based on the teen drama series "Degrassi: The Next Generation." He subsequently wrote, produced, and starred in his own MTV Christmas special, entitled "Daniel Levy's Holi-Do's & Don'ts." Levy also cohosted various programs around this time, including the "X Factor" pre-show and national coverage on CTV of the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver. In 2012, he appeared in the Lifetime television film "Cyberstalker."

Schitt's Creek

In 2015, Levy established Not a Real Company Productions with his father Eugene and principals Fred Levy and Andrew Barnsley. Their first project became the sitcom "Schitt's Creek," which premiered on CBC Television. Focused on the trials and tribulations of a formerly wealthy family, the show starred both Levy and his father, as well as Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy. Levy played David Rose, the snooty, spoiled, sexually ambiguous son of the family. "Schitt's Creek" grew into a massive hit, running for six seasons through 2020 and racking up a plethora of awards and nominations. At the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards in 2020, the show swept all seven major comedy categories for its final season, with Levy winning for producing, writing, directing, and acting. In the process, he became the first person to win Emmys in all four major disciplines in a single year.

Further Television Career

During the run of "Schitt's Creek," Levy cohosted "The Great Canadian Baking Show" with Julia Chan. The pair hosted the show for two seasons from 2017 to 2018. In the latter year, Levy made a guest appearance on the ABC sitcom "Modern Family." He subsequently narrated the 2019 television film "The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show." In 2020, Levy starred in the HBO television film "Coastal Elites," which revolved around the COVID-19 pandemic and costarred Sarah Paulson, Bette Midler, Issa Rae, and Kaitlyn Dever. The following year, Levy hosted an episode of "Saturday Night Live" and voiced the character Chasten in two episodes of the Netflix adult animated series "Q-Force." In 2022, he created and began hosting the cooking competition series "The Big Brunch" on HBO Max. Levy went on to appear in the series "The Idol" and "Sex Education" in 2023.

Film Career

Levy made his big-screen debut in the 2013 romantic dramedy "Admission," starring Tina Fey and Paul Rudd. He next had a small part in the 2014 musical comedy slasher film "Stage Fright." Levy wasn't in another major feature film until 2020, when he played John in the holiday-themed romantic dramedy "Happiest Season," on Hulu. His subsequent credits include the 2023 films "Haunted Mansion" and "Good Grief," the latter of which he wrote, produced, and directed as his feature film directorial debut. Levy also stars in the film alongside Ruth Negga and Himesh Patel. Following its limited theatrical run, "Good Grief" was released on Netflix in early 2024.

Personal Life

Although he initially avoided labeling his sexuality in public, Levy said in a 2020 interview that he was "obviously gay" and had been out since he was 18. He has been active in the LGBTQ+ rights movement. Levy divides his time living between Los Angeles and his native Toronto.

Real Estate

In November 2019, Dan Levy paid $4.13 million for a large home in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles. He paid around $400 thousand over asking.