What was Dale Robertson's Net Worth?

Dale Robertson was an American actor who had a net worth of $5 million at the time of his death. Born Dayle Lymoine Robertson (July 14, 1923 – February 27, 2013) in Harrah, Oklahoma County, Oklahoma, he is best remembered for his starring roles on television and his turns in Western movies.

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $5 Million Date of Birth: Jul 14, 1923 - Feb 27, 2013 (89 years old) Place of Birth: Harrah Gender: Male Profession: Actor, Professional Boxer, Soldier Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Dale Robertson's Net Worth

Early Life & Military Service

Raised in Oklahoma during the Great Depression, Robertson developed a strong work ethic from a young age. He was a professional boxer and had a semi-pro baseball career before serving in the United States Army during World War II. Robertson was a tank commander in the 777th Tank Battalion in North Africa and Western Europe, and his service earned him the Bronze and Silver Star medals for bravery.

Entering Hollywood

Following his military service, Robertson, initially reluctant about acting, decided to give Hollywood a shot. After a few minor roles, his breakout came in 1948 when he starred in the film "Fighting Man of the Plains." His performance garnered attention, and his rugged charm and riding skills, honed during his upbringing in Oklahoma, made him a natural fit for Western roles.

Film Career

Throughout the 1950s, Robertson starred in a slew of Western films like "The Farmer's Daughter," "The Outcasts of Poker Flat," and "Sitting Bull." His rugged good looks and authentic cowboy persona quickly made him a popular figure in the genre. His performance in "Golden Girl" in 1951, where he portrayed the legendary songwriter Stephen Foster, showed that his range extended beyond Westerns.

Transition to Television

With the advent of television, Robertson smoothly transitioned into the new medium. He starred in the popular series "Tales of Wells Fargo" from 1957 to 1962, playing the lead role of special agent Jim Hardie. Robertson's later television successes included "Iron Horse" and "Death Valley Days," solidifying his standing as a stalwart of the Western genre.

Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, Robertson guest-starred in numerous television shows, including "The Love Boat," "Fantasy Island," and "Murder, She Wrote." His final acting role was in the popular series "Dynasty," where he portrayed Walter Lankershim.

Off-Screen Life

Robertson's off-screen life often mirrored his on-screen persona. An avid horseman, he owned a ranch in Oklahoma where he bred horses. In 1981, he was inducted into the Hall of Great Western Performers of the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum, a testament to his significant contributions to the Western genre.

Robertson was also known for his philanthropic work. He served as the honorary chairman for the "Cerebral Palsy Telethon," using his celebrity status to raise awareness and funds for the cause.

In his personal life, Robertson was married several times. His final marriage to Susan Robbins lasted until his death in 2013, and he had two children from his previous marriages.

Dale Robertson passed away on February 26, 2013, in San Diego, California, leaving behind an enduring legacy in the world of Westerns. His rugged charm, authenticity, and dedication to his craft made him a beloved figure in Hollywood and solidified his status as one of the most recognizable faces of the Western genre.