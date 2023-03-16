What is Dabney Coleman's Net Worth?

Dabney Coleman is an American actor who has a net worth of $5 million. Dabney Coleman is an accomplished American actor known for his extensive work in film and television. Throughout his career, Coleman has become synonymous with playing characters who exude an air of arrogance and smugness, often taking on roles as unlikable or unscrupulous authority figures. He began his acting journey in the late 1950s, appearing in various TV shows and stage productions. However, it wasn't until the 1970s that Coleman gained prominence through his roles in popular TV series such as "Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman" and "Fernwood Tonight." His career continued to flourish in the 1980s with notable appearances in hit TV shows like "Buffalo Bill" and "The Slap Maxwell Story," for which he received a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Television Series in 1988.

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $5 Million Date of Birth: Jan 3, 1932 (91 years old) Place of Birth: Austin Gender: Male Height: 6 ft (1.85 m) Profession: Actor, Voice Actor Nationality: United States of America

Dabney Coleman's filmography is equally impressive, with the actor starring in numerous critically acclaimed movies over the years. Some of his most memorable roles include playing Franklin Hart Jr. in the 1980 comedy "9 to 5," alongside Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dolly Parton, and portraying Jack Flack and Hal Osborne in the 1984 adventure film "Cloak & Dagger." Additionally, Coleman delivered standout performances in films like "Tootsie" (1982), "WarGames" (1983), "On Golden Pond" (1981), and "The Beverly Hillbillies" (1993).

Throughout his career, Coleman has been nominated for various awards and accolades, reflecting his impact and talent in the entertainment industry. His performance in "The Slap Maxwell Story" earned him two Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series in 1987 and 1988. Moreover, his role in the TV movie "Sworn to Silence" (1987) garnered him a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Special.

Dabney Coleman's career has spanned over six decades, and he remains an active actor well into his 90s. He has made guest appearances in several popular TV series, such as "Boardwalk Empire" (2010-2014), "The Guardian" (2001-2004), and "Ray Donovan" (2013-2020).

Early Life

Coleman was born on January 3, 1932 in Austin, Texas. He attended the Virginia Military Institute and then the University of Texas at Austin. He was drafted in the United States Army in 1953 and served in Europe. He did not begin his acting career until after he was out of the military.

Career

After returning from military service, Coleman trained with Sanford Meisner at the Neighborhood Playhouse School of Theater in New York City from 1958 to 1960. Since that time, Coleman has become a prolific character actor, appearing in well over 60 films and television programs throughout his career.

Coleman booked his first role in 1961 when he appeared in an episode of "Naked City." In 1964, he appeared in three episodes of "The Outer Limits." The same year, he appeared in an episode of "The Alfred Hitchcock Hour." Between 1964 and 1966, he appeared in four episodes of "The Fugitive." He also appeared in episodes of "I Dream of Jeannie" and "The Donna Reed Show" in 1965. The same year, he appeared in his first film, "The Slender Thread." In 1966, he landed a role in "The Property is Condemned." He also appeared as character Dr. Leon Bessemer in eight episodes of "That Girl" from 1966 to 1967. He was busy with television roles in 1967, appearing in "The Invaders," "Dundee and the Culhane," and "The Flying Nun."

Coleman booked two episodes of "Bonanza" in 1968 and 1969. He also appeared in the films "The Scalphunters," "The Trouble with Girls," and "Downhill Racer." In 1970, he landed roles in "The F.B.I.," "The Brotherhood of the Bell," and "I Love My Wife." He remained busy throughout the 1970s in both film and television. Some of the movies he appeared in during this time included "Cinderella Liberty," "The Dove," "The Towering Inferno," "Black Fist," and "Bite the Bullet." He also appeared in the shows "Barnaby Jones," "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," and "Mannix," among others.

In 1976, he booked his most prominent television role thus far in "Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman." He landed the role of Merle Jeeter and appeared in 148 episodes of the show from 1976 to 1977. While on the show, he also appeared in the films "Midway," "Rolling Thunder," and "Viva Knievel!" Throughout the end of the 1970s, he appeared in other films like "The Other Side of the Mountain Part 2," "Go Tell the Spartans," and "North Dallas Forty." He also had roles in "Apple Pie," "The Love Boat," "Barnaby Jones," and "Diff'rent Strokes."

In 1980, he landed the main antagonist part of Franklin Hart, Jr. in the film "9 to 5." This film changed the course of Coleman's career, as it established him in the character type that he has since become most identified with – a comic relief villain. In 1982, he played an arrogant, sexist, soap opera director in the film "Tootsie." However, while he continued playing the villain role for much of his career, he did continue taking other roles as well. He appeared in the feature film "On Golden Pond" in 1981, playing a sympathetic fiancé. In 1983, he played a military computer scientist in "WarGames." The following year, in 1984, he played a busy and loving father in "Cloak & Dagger."

In 1983, he landed the lead role in the television series "Buffalo Bill" playing character Bill Bittinger. Though short-lived, the show was well-received and Coleman in particular was praised for his performance. In 1987, he appeared in the television film "Sworn to Silence." For his role in the film, he received an Emmy Award. The same year, he also had a role in the comedy film "Dragnet." The following year, he appeared in the talking-horse comedy "Hot to Trot."

Throughout the 1990s, he appeared in many films including "Meet the Applegates," "There Goes the Neighborhood," "Amos & Andrew," "The Beverly Hillbillies," "Judicial Consent," and "You've Got Mail," among others. In 1997, he landed a main voice role in the animated show "Recess," voicing the character of Principal Peter Prickly until 2001. In 2001, he landed the role of Burton Fallin in the series "The Guardian." He appeared in 67 episodes between 2001 and 2004. He played the character of the grandfather in the 2003 film "Where the Red Fern Grown."

In 2010, he booked the role of Commodore Louis Kaestner in the series "Boardwalk Empire," appearing in 24 total episodes. The show won the Screen Actors Guild Award for the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series in both 2011 and 2012. He also appeared in episodes of "NCIS," "Ray Donovan," "For the People," and "Yellowstone." In 2016, he played the character of Raymond Holliday in the film "Rules Don't Apply."

Personal Life

Coleman was married and divorced twice during his life. In 1957, he got married to Ann Courtney. They divorced in 1959. In 1961, he married Jean Hale. They remained together until 1984. Together, they had three children – Kelly, Randy, and Quincy – before divorcing. Coleman additionally has another child.

Coleman is an avid tennis player. He has won numerous celebrity and charity tournaments. He mainly plays at the Riviera Country Club. Coleman resides in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood.