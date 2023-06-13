Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $4 Million Date of Birth: Jul 25, 1969 (53 years old) Place of Birth: Jamaica Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 2 in (1.905 m) Profession: Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare D. B. Woodside's Net Worth

What is D. B. Woodside's Net Worth?

D. B. Woodside is an American actor who has a net worth of $4 million. D. B. Woodside is known for his roles in such television series as "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "24," "Single Ladies," "Parenthood," "Lucifer," and "The Night Agent," among many others. He also starred in the 1998 miniseries "The Temptations," portraying Melvin Franklin. Woodside's big-screen credits include "Romeo Must Die," "Mississippi Damned," and "The Man in 3B."

Early Life and Education

David Bryan Woodside was born on July 25, 1969 in the Queens borough of New York City. As a young adult, he attended the State University of New York at Albany, from which he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree. Woodside went on to earn his Master of Fine Arts from the Yale School of Drama.

Television Career

Woodside had his first major acting role from 1996 to 1997, playing Aaron Mosely in the second and final season of the ABC legal drama series "Murder One." After that, he had guest roles on two other ABC series, "The Practice" and "Prey," and starred in the NBC miniseries "The Temptations" as Melvin Franklin. Closing out the decade, Woodside appeared in an episode of "Snoops" and in the television film "After All." In 2001, he had a recurring role in the first season of "The Division." Woodside had another recurring role from 2002 to 2003, playing Sunnydale High School principal Robin Wood in the seventh and final season of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." Following that, he began playing White House chief of staff Wayne Palmer on "24," then in its third season. Woodside returned to the show as a recurring character in season five, and then became part of the main cast in season six when his character became the new US president. He went on to appear in the short-lived CBS series "Viva Laughlin," and in episodes of such shows as "Grey's Anatomy," "Numbers," "Lie to Me," "Private Practice," "Castle," and "Monk." Woodside also had a recurring role in the first season of the TNT medical drama series "Hawthorne."

From 2010 to 2011, Woodside played the recurring character Derrick Altman in the short-lived cheerleading dramedy series "Hellcats." He subsequently began two major roles, playing Dr. Joseph Prestridge in the third season of "Parenthood" and the main role of Malcolm Franks on "Single Ladies," which ran until 2014. During the run of "Single Ladies," Woodside played the recurring part of Evan Hammond on the short-lived CW series "Emily Owens, M.D." Next, from 2014 to 2018, he played Jeff Malone on the legal drama series "Suits"; he appeared in seasons four, five, six, and seven, and later reprised his role in the short-lived spinoff "Pearson." Woodside had one of his biggest roles on television from 2016 to 2021, playing the angel Amenadiel Firstborn on the urban fantasy series "Lucifer." In the latter year, he voiced Phantom Stranger on the animated superhero series "Young Justice." Woodside went on to play the recurring role of Trevor Parks on "9-1-1: Lone Star" in 2023. He also had a main role, as US Secret Service agent Erik Monks, in the Netflix action thriller series "The Night Agent."

Film Career

Although primarily a television actor, Woodside has acted in some films over the years. In 2000, he appeared alongside Jet Li and Aaliyah in the action film "Romeo Must Die." Three years later, Woodside was in the independent romcom "Easy," starring Marguerite Moreau, Brian F. O'Byrne, and Naveen Andrews. His next big-screen feature film credit was the 2009 drama "Mississippi Damned," written and directed by Tina Mabry.

In 2014, Woodside played a lawyer in the dramedy "That Awkward Moment," starring Zac Efron, Michael B. Jordan, and Miles Teller. The following year, he appeared in the action comedy sequel "Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2," starring Kevin James, and the mystery crime thriller "The Man in 3B," based on the novel by Carl Weber. Woodside acted in the latter film alongside Lamman Rucker, Christian Keyes, Nafessa Williams, and Anthony Montgomery, among others.

Personal Life

From 2008 to 2010, Woodside dated actress Golden Brooks, known for her roles in the television series "Linc's" and "Girlfriends." The couple had a daughter named Dakota in 2009.