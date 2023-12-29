What is Cush Jumbo's Net Worth?

Cush Jumbo is a British actress and writer who has a net worth of $2 million. Cush Jumbo is known for playing attorney Lucca Quinn on the CBS series "The Good Wife" and its spinoff "The Good Fight." She is also known for her roles on such series as "Torchwood," "Vera," and "Criminal Record." Beyond the screen, Jumbo has acted on stage, earning Laurence Olivier Award nominations for her work in productions of "Julius Caesar" and "Hamlet."

Early Life and Education

Cush Jumbo was born on September 23, 1985 in the Denmark Hill area of London, England as the second of six children of Angela and Marx. Her mother is British and her father is Nigerian. When she was three years old, Jumbo started taking dance classes. She went on to train in a number of genres, including tap, ballet, ballroom, and street dance. Jumbo attended Adamsrill Primary School while training at Glenlyn Stage School. She later trained at the Francis Cooper School of Dance while attending Cator Park School for Girls. At the age of 14, Jumbo left Cator Park to pursue acting at the BRIT School in Croydon. She then went to the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.

Television Career

Jumbo made her television acting debut in a 2007 episode of the British sitcom "My Family." The following year, she appeared in the ITV medical drama "Harley Street." In 2009, Jumbo starred as Lois Habiba in "Torchwood: Children of Earth," the third season of the "Doctor Who" spinoff series "Torchwood." Also that year, she appeared in an episode of the BBC medical drama series "Casualty." In 2010, Jumbo starred in the first season of "Lip Service" and began appearing in a recurring role on the sitcom "Getting On," then in its second season. She had her next main role in 2012, playing DC Bethany Whelan in the second season of the ITV crime drama series "Vera." Jumbo later returned to the show for seasons five and six in 2015 and 2016, respectively. During that same time, she had her first role on a major American television series, starring as attorney Lucca Quinn in the final season of the CBS legal drama series "The Good Wife." Jumbo subsequently reprised her role on the spinoff series "The Good Fight" from 2017 to 2021, leaving after the show's fifth season.

In 2020, Jumbo starred opposite David Tennant in the four-part Channel 4 miniseries "Deadwater Fell." She also appeared in two episodes of the first season of the Apple TV+ British comedy series "Trying." The next year, Jumbo starred in two miniseries based on novels: "The Beast Must Die" and "Stay Close." In the former, she played a woman seeking revenge for the hit-and-run death of her son, and in the latter she played a suburban mother harboring a dark past. "Stay Close" debuted on Netflix on New Year's Eve in 2021. Jumbo next appeared on television in 2023, first on illusionist Derren Brown's program "Showman" and then as a guest judge in the fifth season of the reality competition series "RuPaul's Drag Race UK." She went on to land a main role on the Apple TV+ crime thriller series "Criminal Record," starring as a novice detective working with a veteran detective played by Peter Capaldi. The show premiered in early 2024.

Stage Career

Jumbo has been prolific acting on the stage. Her theater credits include "Brixton Stories" at the Lyric Theatre, "Liquid Gold" at the Almeida, "Love's Labour's Lost" at Shakespeare's Globe, and several productions at the Royal Exchange, including "The Cherry Orchard," "Richard III," and "Pygmalion." In 2012, Jumbo won the Ian Charleson Award for her performance as Rosalind in "As You Like It" at the Royal Exchange. Also that year, she played Constance Neville in "She Stoops to Conquer" at the National Theatre. Jumbo went on to play Mark Antony in an all-female production of "Julius Caesar" at the Donmar Warehouse. For her work, she earned her first Laurence Olivier Award nomination. Jumbo reprised the role when the production was revived in New York.

Jumbo continued earning accolades for her theater work throughout 2013, including a UK Theatre Award for her work in a Royal Exchange production of "A Doll's House." She also received acclaim for her one-woman play "Josephine and I," about jazz singer Josephine Baker. Jumbo both wrote and performed in the play, which had its premiere at the Bush Theatre in London. In 2014, Jumbo made her Broadway debut in the transfer of the Royal Court Theatre's production of Jez Butterworth's "The River." She starred alongside Laura Donnelly and Hugh Jackman. After a considerable break, Jumbo returned to the London stage in 2021 to play the title role in a production of "Hamlet" at the Young Vic Theatre. For her work, she went on to receive her second Olivier Award nomination. She also won the Critics' Circle Theatre Award for Best Shakespearean Performance.

Film Career

On the big screen, Jumbo made her first appearance with a brief part in the 2011 teen comedy film "The Inbetweeners Movie," based on the British television sitcom. She had a bigger role four years later in the British-German drama "Remainder," based on Tom McCarthy's novel of the same name. In 2016, Jumbo starred alongside Riz Ahmed and Billie Piper in the crime thriller "City of Tiny Lights," based on the novel by Patrick Neate. She returned to the big screen in 2020 to star in another crime film, "The Postcard Killings." Based on the novel "The Postcard Killers" by James Patterson and Liza Marklund, it co-stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Famke Janssen.

Personal Life

In 2014, Jumbo married Sean Griffin. Together, they have a son named Maximilian. In 2019, Jumbo was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire for her services to drama.